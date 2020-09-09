Hours after the Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill that would allow school districts to determine who can attend scholastic sporting events, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he will veto the bill.
House Bill 2787 passed Wednesday by a 39-11 vote a week after clearing the House by a 155-47 margin. The bipartisan bill, sponsored by more than 70 Republican and Democratic representatives, gives districts the authority to decide the number of spectators allowed at sporting events and extracurricular activities, not the governor.
Schools would be required to add protocols for spectators to their health and safety plans.
On July 15 Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed new orders that prohibit indoor gatherings of more than 25 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 250. Wolf revised his COVID-19 orders Sept. 2 to allow spectators at scholastic sporting events, providing they did not exceed the 25/250 limitations. Players, coaches, officials and essential game personnel must be counted toward both numbers, making it extremely difficult for spectators to attend girls’ volleyball matches or football games.
The bill now goes to Wolf, who can sign it, veto it or allow it to become law without signature. Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said a veto is forthcoming:
“The bill is unnecessary given that school districts already have local control on decisions on school sports. Further the virus is not stopping and spreads more easily when people are in close proximity with one another. This bill would allow for the potential gathering of thousands in close proximity, a widely-reported, well-known public health risk. We should focus on preventing the spread and creating a safe environment for children students back to learning and, if possible, in the classroom. Minimizing exposure to COVID-19 is paramount.”
Should Wolf follow through with a veto, the legislature could attempt an override, which would require a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers. Given the margin with which the bill passed in both the House and Senate, it appears supporters of the bill may have the votes to override.
The timing of the bill’s passing may affect how the York Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association determines spectator policy this fall. YAIAA Executive Director Chuck Abbott said a meeting was scheduled Friday to address the issue but is now on hold.
“We’re going to readjust our situation and evaluate things with how they move forward,” said Abbott, regarding the passing of the bill. “We’ll sit back and see what happens and take it from there.”
The YAIAA fall sports season got under way Tuesday with matches at Mountain View Golf Course and South Hills Golf Club. More golf is scheduled for today and girls’ tennis matches are planned Friday around the league.
Currently, spectators are permitted under Wolf’s revised orders. Abbott said YAIAA athletic directors are meeting today with plans to “hammer out” various issues including spectator attendance.
“Hopefully everything will be taken care of after that,” said Abbott.
