Cashtown’s Anthony Lippy has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the South Penn League over the past decade.
He’s got all of the accolades to make a compelling argument that he’s not just one of the best, but the very best.
The league’s Most Outstanding Pitcher in 2015 and 2016, Lippy has been a key part of four championship teams, winning titles in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2020. The first three came with the New Oxford Twins, the last was won as a Pirate.
“He’s the best pitcher in our league over the past decade and we’re blessed to have had him for the past three years,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “I hated when we had to face him when he was with New Oxford. You had to use your best pitcher and your team had to play well to have a chance to win. Even if you did those things, you could still lose.”
Though only 26 years old, the remaining time on Lippy’s South Penn career is running short. If things go as planned, he will be moving to Northern California sometime after the 2022 season concludes.
“I’ve got a lot of mixed emotions about it,” Lippy said of his impending exit. “I won’t miss playing baseball, but I’ll miss hanging out with the guys. These guys truly care about me as a person and not just as a player and that means a lot.”
Lippy began his journey in the league in 2012 at the age of 16, pitching for the Twins, though that wasn’t his plan growing up. He lived then and still lives close to Diller Field, home of the Hanover Raiders, and always expected to play for them when he was old enough. The Raiders had other plans.
“Hanover told me that they didn’t need me. That they had enough pitching,” Lippy said. “I was pitching in a legion game and (New Oxford manager) Scott Meckley was there. After the game, he asked me if I’d like to pitch for the Twins and I accepted immediately.”
The Twins had lost to Cashtown in 2011, following back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010 and found themselves facing the Pirates in the 2012 league title series. With the series deadlocked at 2-2 and a deciding Game 5 coming up, Meckley gave Lippy the ball to face the hard-hitting Buccos and the youngster didn’t let his manager down.
“What we noticed right away about Anthony was that he had great control and he was unfazed by the pressure,” Meckley said via email. “He was on vacation that week, so enticing him to come home a day early was the hardest part of the decision. By Game 5, we knew that our pitching would be used up. So the plan was if we made it that far that he’d be well-rested and a good option against a great-hitting team.”
Lippy pitched well that night and helped the Twins snag their third title in four seasons.
Of his time in Green & White Lippy said, “I learned a lot while playing with New Oxford and I really enjoyed playing for Meck. He always treated me very well.”
Following his graduation from New Oxford High School in 2014, Lippy matriculated to Elizabethtown College where he majored in history, while pitching four seasons for the Blue Jay baseball program.
In his four collegiate seasons, Lippy posted a 17-12 record with a 3.74 earned run average in 231 innings with 151 strikeouts, while helping the Jays to a Landmark Conference title and a berth in the 2017 NCAA Division III tournament.
Lippy cited his time working with head coach Cliff Smith, who pitched professionally for five years in the Los Angeles Angels organization, for making him a better pitcher. Along with teammate Zachary Karasek who taught him a new grip for his slider. A grip that Lippy still uses today.
“I had plateaued with my velocity and was topping out at about 86 miles per hour,” Lippy said. “The big shift was the change that Coach Smith had me make with my arm slot. He brought me into the gym and helped me to find the right slot to throw from and in the process I learned a two-seam fastball. It also increased my velocity to 89 MPH.”
In addition to pitching for the Twins, while in college Lippy also pitched for Stoverstown in the Central League. Often throwing a game for both teams each week, he pulled double duty from 2016-18 before giving up his gig with the Tigers in 2019 and solely focusing on the Twins in that season.
When 2020 rolled around, some of New Oxford’s longtime veterans such as Davey Zaminski and Larry Baumgardner were no longer playing, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, throwing in the possibility of there not being an SPL season at all.
Looking for a place to work out to be in shape if there was a season, Lippy ended up joining some Cashtown players.
“I had no intention of leaving New Oxford, but I questioned if we could get better and contend again,” he said. “I saw that Cashtown was adding a lot of young, talented players and that intrigued me. Eric never tried to get me to leave New Oxford. He told me to stay with the Twins, but I wanted to play for Cashtown.”
Lippy helped the Buccos to the 2020 title, the fourth of his career and their fourth straight crown.
He’s in the middle of another marvelous season so far in 2022 posting a 2-0 record and one save with a 0.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 19.2 innings.
In his 11-year SPL career, he’s 50-9 with a 0.98 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP with 584 strikeouts and 109 walks in 455 innings.
“I’m motivated to be at my best every time I’m on the mound. I owe it to my teammates and there’s no reason not to give my best every time I’m out there,” Lippy said. “I want to be the best pitcher in whatever league I’m in. That sounds conceited, but that’s always my goal.”
While his playing career may be winding down — he’s not sure if he’ll continue playing once he moves — coaching is something that Lippy would like to continue to pursue. He was an assistant with Littlestown High in 2021 and with South Western High in 2022.
“It was great to have a coach like Anthony on the staff. The kids respected him and looked up to him. I let him handle the pitchers’ practice and pregame routine,” Littlestown head coach Robert Rohrbaugh said via text message. “We were always on the same page when it came to in-game decisions. With his experience, we shared a lot of common values. I didn’t have to worry about whether or not he was giving the players the right or wrong advice.”
Ketterman cited the intangibles that Lippy brings to the table that aren’t able to be accurately measured as part of what he contributes to the Pirates.
“Anthony is a mentor to all of our young pitchers and he coaches them up,” Ketterman said. “He’s a veteran leader and you know when he has the ball, it’s game on. He gives the whole team confidence that we’re gonna win when he pitches.”
Lippy plans to enjoy whatever time he has left this season with the Pirates, but doesn’t plan to look back with any regret on things that have happened in the past.
“I used to be very nostalgic about things, but I don’t get caught up in that anymore,” he said. “I enjoy playing baseball with these guys and that’s what I’ll really miss.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
