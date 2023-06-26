Katie Fullowan, a recent graduate and member of the Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team, was recently named to the Academic All-America Division III at-large first team selected by College Sports Communicators.
Fullowan, who was a third-team honoree in 2022, became the 10th Bullet all-time to earn Academic All-America honors in multiple years. The mathematical economics major advanced to the nation ballot after being tabbed Academic All-District on May 23. The at-large team includes sports such as lacrosse, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, fencing, ice hockey, skiing, and water polo.
Fullowan was one of 16 first-team selections from a ballot of 842 all-district nominees. She is Gettysburg 12th first-team Academic All-America selection all-time and first since Liza Barr, also a women’s lacrosse player, earned the honor in 2020.
In addition to being a third-team Academic All-American in 2022, she also became the first Bullet to earn Centennial Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors in women’s lacrosse and third to earn the NCAA Elite 90 Award at the women’s lacrosse championship.
On the field in 2023, she was named All-CC first team, All-Metro Region second team, and All-American third team. It was the third straight year she was named a first-team all-conference selection and third straight all-region nod from the IWLCA that included a first-team selection in 2022.
Starting all 24 games this season and helping lead her team to the national championship game, Fullowan finished third on the team with 56 goals and 78 points, adding 22 assists. She converted 26 of her 46 free-position attempts on the year to go with 76 draw controls, 15 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers. She had five games this season with five or more points, including back-to-back five-goal games to close out the regular season.
A team captain, the attacker graduated summa cum laude and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, Omicron Delta Epsilon and Pi Lambda Sigma honor societies. She earned the Noerr Award, which is presented to a female senior on the basis of proficiency in athletics, scholarship, and character.
Off the field, she is a member of Delta Gamma sorority, including serving as philanthropy chair in 2022, and participated in the Community GIGs (Give Ideas to Gettysburg), Garthwait Leadership Center (GLC), and Student-Athlete Impact Leader (SAIL) program. Fullowan was as an intermediate microeconomics peer learning associate as well and helped organized the team’s Game Hair Havoc fundraiser.
To be nominated for the Academic All-America program, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore with a 3.5 or higher cumulative grade-point average and be a starter or significant reserve.
