Katie Fullowan, a recent graduate and member of the Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team, was recently named to the Academic All-America Division III at-large first team selected by College Sports Communicators.

Fullowan, who was a third-team honoree in 2022, became the 10th Bullet all-time to earn Academic All-America honors in multiple years. The mathematical economics major advanced to the nation ballot after being tabbed Academic All-District on May 23. The at-large team includes sports such as lacrosse, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, fencing, ice hockey, skiing, and water polo.

