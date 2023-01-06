The numbers were not on Bermudian Springs’ side as the Eagles opened their final possession of regulation Friday night.
Facing a three-point deficit against Hanover with 24 seconds remaining, Bermudian was 0-for-15 from beyond the arc to that point. The Eagles had never tied the game nor had a lead in the 31-plus minutes prior.
But in one play, a long comeback and a night of scratching and clawing finally paid off for Berm. Dylan Hubbard knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game with 14 seconds remaining in regulation, and the young Eagles rode that momentum to a 38-34 overtime victory over the Nighthawks in a YAIAA-3 boys basketball game at Bermudian Springs High School.
“We ran a play that gave us multiple options,” Bermudian Springs coach Jared Nace said. “Dylan happened to come open off a great screen by Austin (Reinert) and a great pass by Tyson (Carpenter). It doesn’t happen without the screen and the pass. That’s not a set offense we run, that’s a play, and they executed.”
The Eagle comeback marked their return from the depths of rough first half, one in which Bermudian endured a field goal drought of 10:43. Yet the slow pace and limited possessions of the half played into the Eagles’ favor, as Hanover attempted only four field goals in the second quarter. The Nighthawks led by as many as nine points, but the Eagles were able to cut the margin to 15-9 at the break.
“It’s hard, because we want to try to speed them up,” Hanover coach Kyle Krout said. “It makes for tough decisions in the half court for us. We had the right plays, just maybe at the wrong time because we were trying to speed ourselves up. The flow was there, but we missed a lot of layups and had a lot of simple turnovers.”
The pace picked up in the second half as both teams found more looks. Berm immediately picked up a pair of field goals to draw within 15-13, but then began a stretch in which Hanover guard Justus Feeser would continually find a way to hold them at bay.
Feeser first went for a dribble-drive that made it 17-13 with 5:26 to go in the frame; when the Eagles pulled within 17-16, he did it again, and then he kept going. He drove the lane again to make it 21-16, then knocked down a three and connected on another field goal with nine seconds left, giving himself 11 points in the quarter and putting the Nighthawks up 26-16, their largest lead of the night.
“I really like what he’s done the last two games,” Krout said. “We had a tough game against Daniel Boone where he played really well. He played really well again tonight. We just have to continue to get him looks, and he needs to continue to stay confident.”
Then the last play of the third quarter marked the start of the Eagles’ fourth-quarter comeback: Tyson Carpenter beat the buzzer, and it would ignite a 9-0 Bermudian run that again pulled them within one, at 26-25, with 5:16 remaining.
Bermudian controlled the boards in the second half behind junior Austin Reinert (14 rebounds) and sophomore Jack Gautsch (7 rebounds), but the Eagles could never get over that hump to tie or lead until Hubbard’s shot.
“We made a big shot to send it to overtime,” Nace said. “Jack Gautsch was huge on the boards with seven rebounds in the second half. He’s not normally a starter, and he got shoved into starting duty. I couldn’t be more proud of the way he played.”
Hanover opened the overtime scoring, but back-to-back hoops from Carpenter and Hubbard gave Berm the lead for good with three minutes remaining. The Nighthawks had a look down 36-34 with under seconds to go, but it would not fall, and Carpenter grabbed the rebound and hit the free throws that would clinch it for the Eagles.
Hanover 9 6 11 4 4 — 34
Bermudian 6 3 10 11 8 — 38
Hanover (34): Justus Feeser 7 1-2 17, Chase Roberts 2 2-2 6, Ethan Killinger 4 0-2 8, Gavon Trish 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Burkalew, Stanfield. Totals: 14 4-9 34.
Bermudian Springs (38): Tyson Carpenter 5 2-7 13, Dylan Hubbard 4 3-5 12, Jack Gautsch 0 5-6 5, Lane Hubbard 1 0-2 2, Austin Reinert 3 0-0 6. Non-scorer: Watkins. Totals: 13 10-20 38.
3-pointers: H-Feeser 2; BS-D. Hubbard, Carpenter
