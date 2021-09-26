There was never really a doubt what the outcome would be when Penn State squared off with Villanova on Saturday.
The oddsmakers saw the Nittany Lions as 29-point favorites against their FCS foes from the Main Line. Sure, upsets happen every week in college football and results across the country show just that on Saturday. But from the moment Sean Clifford found Jahan Dotson for a 52-yard touchdown on Penn State’s first play from scrimmage, this one was essentially over.
That doesn’t mean the Nittany Lions were perfect in the 38-17 victory. Instead, they were far from it at times.
Most glaringly, Penn State once again struggled to get its much-maligned run game going against an opponent that should not have presented much of challenge. It wasn’t for a lack of effort, either, as the hosts ran the ball 34 times for just 80 yards. That is an average of just 2.4 yards per carry.
While starting running back Noah Cain was limited on the day due to an injury suffered earlier in the week at practice, Penn State’s running back room still boasts two others that landed on the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list. The first, Keyvone Lee, ran for just 21 yards on seven carries. The second, John Lovett, found a bit more success, totaling the rock 11 times for 45 yards.
“He has some quickness. He’s got some speed. He’s an experienced ball player,” Franklin said of Lovett, a Baylor transfer, after the game. “John brings an aspect that we’re going to need.”
On the flip side of the coin for Mike Yurcich’s offense, the passing game continued to flourish. Clifford had a career day, going 19 of 26 for 401 yards, four touchdowns and one interception that bounced right off the hands of his intended target. Clifford became just the second Penn State quarterback to hit the 400-yard mark, joining Christian Hackenberg, who did so against Central Florida in a game played in Dublin, Ireland in 2014.
Both Dotson and Parker Washington eclipsed 100 yards receiving on the day, with the latter leading the way with 148 yards and two touchdowns on just five receptions.
“We push each other and we’re all dynamic. We all can make plays,” wide receiver KeAndre-Lambert Smith, who had 88 yards and a score of his own, said afterward.
The up and down nature of the game continued into special teams play as well. Jordan Stout saw his 53-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter go just wide of the right post. Stout also had a kickoff go out of bounds in the third quarter, ending his streak of 19 straight touchbacks to begin the year.
On the flip side, Stout continued to be a weapon in the punt game and his 29-yard field goal attempt split the uprights with plenty of room to spare.
On defense, South Carolina transfer Johnny Dixon had a chance to make an interception that could well have been returned for a touchdown but instead fell harmlessly to the ground. Dixon was part of Penn State secondary that saw a number of fresh faces rotating in in the second half. The Nittany Lions allowed just three points through 3.5 quarters, at which time a number of second and third-team players were on the field.
After the game, Franklin made it a point to state that he was disappointed with the way his team performed.
“I thought Wednesday we did not have a good practice. I think they’re getting patted on the back,” he said. “I think they’re reading articles, and we’ll make sure that there’s no leftovers of that come Sunday. I’ll make sure we clear all those things out of the fringe.”
Penn State will hope to clean it up in the week to come as Indiana, which handed the Nittany Lions a season-opening loss in double overtime a year ago, comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.