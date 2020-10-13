GIRLS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Doubles Tournament
A pair of Times Area tandems advanced into the semifinals of the YAIAA Doubles Tournament on Tuesday.
In Class 3A, Gettysburg’s Kaitlyn Then and Kim Heinzelmann posted two victories to reach the final four. The Warrior duo, which was seeded fifth, won 6-1, 6-1 against a Dover squad before earning a 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 nod over the fourth-seeded Kayla Hoffman and Allison Horick of New Oxford. The Colonials won 6-0, 6-1 in their opening match.
The Warriors will face top-seeded Rachel Haupt and Audrey Stewart of Central York, who dropped only one game in two matches, when the tournament resumes at 2 p.m. on Thursday at New Oxford.
The Colonial pairing of Eryn Little and Alex Wolf, which was seeded seventh, won a three-setter in the opening round before falling 6-1, 7-5 to the No. 2 seed from Red Lion in the quarters.
In Class 2A action, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox had no problem backing up their top billing. Roth and Knox took down Biglerville’s Mariana Hartman and Autumn Slaybaugh 6-1, 6-2 before bouncing Bermudian’s Anne Miles and Hailey Sullivan 6-0, 6-2.
The Eagles won their quarterfinal clash with Squirettes Madi Rollins and Olivia Auffarth 6-0, 6-0.
Up next for Roth and Knox is a match against Kennard-Dale’s Grace Maccarelli and Shannon Fletcher, who are seeded fifth.
Tuesday
Class 3A
First Round
1. Rachel Haupt/Audrey Stewart (Central York) d. Chloe Isett/Hannah Sult (Dallastown) 6-1, 6-0; 8. Peyton Joines/Ali Zapach (Susquehannock) d. Sarah McComas/Lindsey Loeser (South Western) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; 4. Kayla Hoffman/Allison Horick (New Oxford) d. Sara Diehl/Emily Sentz (Spring Grove) 6-0, 6-1; 5. Kaitlyn Then/Kim Heinzelmann (Gettysburg) d. Anne Hawkins/Emily Moyer (Dover) 6-1, 6-1
6. Grace Heird/Kylie Sciuto (Dallastown) d. Megan Cramer/Diana Kelbaugh (Susquehannock) 6-1, 6-1
3. Ini Ekaha/Alex Clancy (York Suburban) d. Catharine Lasher/Lana Dumnich (Dallastown) 6-3, 6-2; 7. Eryn Little/Alex Wolf (New Oxford) d. Jiselle Castano/Lael Marshall (Northeastern) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4; 2. Lexi Lakatosh/Sophie Lanius (Red Lion) d. Savannah Laudicina/Rachel Smith (South Western) 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Haupt/Stewart (CY) d. Joines/Zapach (Sus) 6-0, 6-0; Then/Heinzelmann (Get) d. Hoffman/Horick (NO) 7-6 (8-6), 6-1; Heird/Sciuto (Dal) d. Ekaha/Clancy (YS) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Lakatosh/Lanius (RL) d. Little/Wolf (NO) 6-1, 7-5
Class 2A
First Round
1. Olivia Roth/Ella Knox (Delone Catholic) d. Mariana Hartman/Autumn Slaybaugh (Biglerville) 6-1, 6-2; 6. Anne Miles/Hailey Sullivan (Bermudian Springs) d. Madi Rollins/Olivia Auffarth (Delone) 6-0, 6-0; Chloe Hoover/Alexa Stackhouse (West York) d. 4. Ireland Brennan/Ella Linthicum (York Catholic) 6-1, 6-4; 5. Grace Maccarelli/Shannon Fletcher (Kennard-Dale) d. Hannah Shelley/Lura Johnson (Littlestown) 6-1, 6-0
7. Sadie Mikula/Megan Hartlaub (West York) d. Annie Smith/Ariella Stansbury (Hanover) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Alisa Steele/Lexi Sanderson (West York) d. Caroline Beighley/Mackenzie Warner (Kennard-Dale) 6-3, 6-0; 8. Carina Roberts/Natalie Javitt (York Catholic) d. Charlotte Whitesel/Lizzy Agravante (West York) 6-3, 6-2; 2. Brianna Serruto/Tori Santoriello (Kennard-Dale) d. Ella Mayer/Kendall Ford (York Catholic)
Quarterfinals
Roth/Knox (DC) d. Miles/Sullivan (BS) 6-0, 6-2; Maccarelli/Fletcher (KD) d. Hoover/Stackhouse (WY) 6-2, 6-2; Steele/Sanderson (WY) d. Mikula/Hartlaub (WY) 6-2, 6-1; Serruto/Santoriello (KD) d. Roberts/Javitt (YC) 6-0, 6-1
CROSS COUNTRY
Delone Catholic boys 25,
Bermudian Springs 30
Delone Catholic girls 15,
Bermudian Springs 50
Julia O’Brien spearheaded a big day for Delone in Tuesday’s YAIAA race at Codorus State Park. O’Brien won in a time of 21:16, finishing ahead of teammate Ella Hughes who claimed runner-up honors in 22:44.
The Squirettes took the top six spots in the finishing order.
On the boys’s side, Eagle Nathan Taylor ran the only sub-20:00 time of the day with a 19:30. Parker Sanders came home fifth for Berm, which was edged in the team race thank in part to Delone capturing spots 2-3-4 behind Ryan Murphy, Aden Davis and Liam Allen.
Boys
Bermudian Springs: 1. Nathan Taylor 19:30, 5. Parker Sanders 20:41, 7. Trevor Wiley 20:46, 8. Issac Talkington 20:49, 9. Cole Stuart 20:53
Delone Catholic: 2. Ryan Murphy 19:38, 3. Aden Davis 19:45, 4. Liam Allen 20:04, 6. Ethan Darlington 20:45, 10. Adam Lawrence 21:05
Girls
Bermudian Springs: 7. Rebecca Durbin 25:45, 8. Hannah Fletcher 26:37, 9. Kylee Oseen 26:43, 11. Madison Kuhn 28:02
Delone Catholic: 1. Julia O’Brien 21:16, 2. Ella Hughes 22:44, 3. Samantha Smith 22:45, 4. Becky Hernandez 23:20, 5. Annabelle Biggins 24:16
Fairfield boys 21, York Tech 38
The Knights placed four runners inside the top five to win their meet against the Spartans on Tuesday.
Levi Davis led the green wave with a runner-up finish in 19:08. Gabe Schubring, Camron Wiles and Vincent Malpica followed to help secure the victory.
The girls’ race was scored as a no contest with only five runners competing, but that didn’t stop Honey Strosnider from chalking up another impressive victory. Strosnider corssed in 20:10 to win by nearly four minutes.
Fairfield boys: 2. Levi Davis 19:08, 3. Gabe Schubring 19:25, 4. Camron Wiles 20:07, 5. Vincent Malpica 20:13, 7. Matt Turner 21:03
Fairfield girls: 1. Honey Strosnider 20:10, 2. Morgan Dennison 23:59, 4. Haley Hebenton 33:39
West York boys 27, New Oxford 28
New Oxford girls 15, West York 50
The Bulldogs edged the Colonial boys by a single point in Tuesday’s YAIAA meet at New Oxford.
Lukas Raullerson was the top Ox finisher with a runner-up performance in 19:50. Thomas Urruneaga won in 17:00. Neal Price (18:34) and Vance Hagarman (18:52) also finished inside the top five for New Oxford.
Isabella Kraus led the Colonials in the girls’ competition with a winning effort in 22:07. Kraus crossed the line more than a minute ahead of her closest competitor.
New Oxford boys: 2. Lukas Raullerson 17:50, 4. Neal Price 18:34, 5. Vance Hagarman 18:52, 8. Max Boyer 19:00, 9. Alan Flores 19:10
New Oxford girls: 1. Isabella Kraus 22:07, 6. Jessica Pfisterer 24:14, 7. Alayna Diviney 25:20, 8. Erin Deak 25:38, 9. Courtney Cox 26:11
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 7, Hanover 0
Madison O’Brien racked up three goals in the opening half and finished with four scores in Tuesday’s win over the Hawkettes.
Mary Dizor, McKenzie Lee and Brooke Whiteleather also posted goals and Bailey Shehan had a pair of assists.
Delone Catholic 6 1 — 7
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Madison O’Brien 4, Mary Dizor, McKenzie Lee, Brooke Whiteleather. Assists: DC-Bailey Shehan 2, Sarah Swingler. Shots: DC-16; H-0. Corners: DC-4; H-0. Saves: DC-0; H-9
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
South Western 3, Red Lion 1
The Mustangs improved to 4-2 with a 25-12, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13 triumph over the Lions on Tuesday.
Sarah Nicholl nailed 18 kills and Kya Rebert tacked on nine more for the winners. Emma Filipovits had another strong performance with 17 digs and 13 kills, and Makayla Dyson dealth 28 assists.
Alana Bowman added seven assists and Emma Baney produced nine digs.
New Oxford 3, Kennard-Dale 0
The Colonials won their third straight match on Tuesday, taking out the Rams 25-16, 25-12, 25-5.
Riley Dodrer and Megan Adams swatted six kills each and Lauren Robinson dished out 19 assists for the Ox. Mallory Topper served up seven aces and Devyn Kelley came up with five digs as well.
York Catholic 3, Littlestown 0
The Irish continued their unbeaten start to the season by handing the Bolts a 25-13, 25-20, 25-11 setback on Tuesday.
Carli Thayer and Hailey Riley recorded seven assists apiece and Makayla Orwig had seven kills for Littlestown.
