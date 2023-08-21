OX
New Oxford’s Tyler Arigo (9) and Craig Savage (36) prepare to tackle Bermudian Springs’ Andrew Smith during last year’s season opener in York Springs. On Saturday, the Colonials host the Eagles as they celebrate their 50th season of football. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Saturday night is shaping up to be a big one in New Oxford this weekend as the Colonial football team celebrates its 50th season.

With various pregame festivities scheduled to commemorate the occasion, the only suspense will be whether or not the home team will enjoy a victory over Bermudian Springs to wrap up the big event.

