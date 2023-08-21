Saturday night is shaping up to be a big one in New Oxford this weekend as the Colonial football team celebrates its 50th season.
With various pregame festivities scheduled to commemorate the occasion, the only suspense will be whether or not the home team will enjoy a victory over Bermudian Springs to wrap up the big event.
“Our athletic booster club has a whole host of things scheduled,” New Oxford coach Jason Warner said. “The plan is to have tours of the school start around 2 p.m. with a pregame tailgate to follow. And then, before the game, they are going to honor any former player that attends the game as well as a few of the former head coaches.”
Anyone expecting to see recent Colonial standouts in attendance such as Brayden Long and Abdul Janneh may be disappointed. Both Long, the all-time Adams County career leader in passing yards, and Janneh, who led the York-Adams League in receiving yards in 2019, graduated in 2020 and are still playing the game in college – Long at Slippery Rock and Jennah at Georgia Tech.
“Those guys that are currently playing, I don’t think that you’ll see them there,” Warner said. “They’ll all be in sort of their own Week 1 games this week so I don’t foresee any of those guys being there in person.”
Of course, the grand finale of the weekend will be the opening week clash between the Eagles and Colonials. Bermudian figures to provide the Ox a significant challenge to begin the campaign, but Warner believes that his squad will be up for task.
The Colonials drubbed the Eagles in last year’s opener, 41-0, en route to an 8-3 season that included a YAIAA-2 title and berth in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs.
“I know that we have the potential to be a very good team,” Warner said. “But potential alone doesn’t win games. We’ll have to continue to work hard and improve in the areas where we need to improve upon the most if we want to be Bermudian on Saturday.”
There is a bit of intrigue heading into the clash as the status of Idriz Ahmetovic, the preseason favorite to take over at the quarterback position after the graduation of two-year starter Jett Moore, who passed for more than 1,600 yards and 19 TDs, is unknown.
Ahmetovic spent much of the summer in his native Bosnia, which gave an opportunity for sophomore Luke Frey to handle reps in practices as well as the team’s scrimmage last weekend against Greencastle-Antrim.
“Idriz did miss some time,” Warner said. “We’re still working through some of his requirements for heat (acclimation) and contact so he did not participate in our scrimmage. He’ll be listed, I guess, as questionable for this Saturday.”
If Ahmetovic, who figures to be a dual-threat option at the QB position, is unable to play, Warner has no qualms turning things over the Frey for his first varsity start.
“Luke is more of pocket passer,” Warner said. “He’s a very good game manager even at his young age. I like the way that he handles himself. He’s shown all the abilities to make the right reads and deliver the ball with some pretty good accuracy despite his lack of experience.”
The Colonials’ starting QB will be joined in the backfield by a collection of talented skill players, including seniors Tyler Arigo and Jarrett Bitzer, and junior Clayton Nieves.
The scrimmage with G-A presented Warner’s defense a heavy dose of rushing as the Blue Devils run the traditional Wing-T attack.
“(G-A) is a big, physical team,” Warner said. “And we were able to kind of slow down their run offense and hold them in a bend-but-don’t-break fashion, which is something that we’ve been able to do over the past handful of years.”
The Colonials boasted the area’s No. 1 overall defnse last season after giving up just 14.9 points and 227 yards per game, tops among local units.
Ahmetovic was a big part of that group, intercepting seven passes last season, including three vs. York Suburban, to earn all-state honors.
In years past, one would think that Bermudian would present a similar threat offensively as the Eagles have traditionally been one of the area’s better rushing squads.
Not so this year, Warner cautioned.
“We expect to get a different style Saturday,” Warner said. “The rumor is that they are going to air it out a little bit more. I know they have their quarterback (Tyson Carpenter) back and they have all of their skill position guys back as well.
“I know that Coach (John) Livelsberger really likes his group of guys in that respect. Word on the street is that they’re going to be a little bit more open than they have been in the past.”
Besides the question at QB, one of the biggest unknowns heading into the season focuses on the play at the line on both sides of the ball. The Ox will need to find replacement starters for six of the nine spots on the OL and DL.
Senior Micah Smith figures to be the vocal and by-example leader of both lines. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder is eager to help accelerate the learning process for his new peers.
“I’m there to help to teach them how to do things correctly,” Smith said. “I like to talk to (my fellow linemen) first, but then, at a certain point, you just have to see and watch how it’s supposed to be done. I’ve played each position except center so that really helps make it a lot easier to be able to help guys knowing what each position is supposed to do.”
The Colonials begin defense of their YAIAA-2 crown in Week 4 against Dover, following a non-conference slate that includes area squads Bermudian, Gettysburg and South Western.
NEW OXFORD COLONIALS
2023 Schedule
8/26 Bermudian Springs at New Oxford
9/1 Gettysburg at New Oxford
9/8 New Oxford at South Western
9/15 Dover at New Oxford
9/22 New Oxford at York Suburban
9/29 Susquehannock at New Oxford
10/6 New Oxford at Kennard-Dale
10/13 New Oxford at West York
10/20 New Oxford at Fort Hill (MD)
10/27 Eastern York at New Oxford
2022 Results
New Oxford 41, Bermudian Springs 0
New Oxford 28, Gettysburg 14
South Western 24, New Oxford 7
New Oxford 36, Dover 18
New Oxford 27, York Suburban 18
New Oxford 29, Susquehannock 7
New Oxford 46, Kennard-Dale 6
New Oxford 35, West York 8
Fort Hill (MD) 28, New Oxford 0
New Oxford 57, Eastern York 21
District 3 Class 5A Playoffs
Northern 20, New Oxford 7
2022 Stat Pack
(Times Area rank in parentheses)
OFFENSE
Scoring
28.5 points per game (2nd)
Rushing
133.4 yards per game (6th)
Passing
158.7 yards per game (2nd)
Total Offense
292.1 yards per game (4th)
DEFENSE
Scoring
14.9 points per game (1st)
Rushing
131.6 yards per game (1st)
Passing
96.3 yards per game (3rd)
Total Defense
227.8 yards per game (1st)
Turnover Ratio
11 giveaways, 22 takeaways: +11 (1st)
Individual Leaders
Rushing: Riley Killen 107 carries, 505 yards, 4 TDs
Receiving: Evan Shriver 39 receptions, 508 yards, 5 TDs
Passing: Jett Moore 109-for-184, 1,657 yards, 21 TDs, 12 INTs
Scoring: Brennan Holmes 12 TDs - 72 points
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.