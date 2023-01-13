Leading by eight points with just under nine minutes to go, Mount St. Mary’s University was in excellent position to pick up a conference win over visiting Manhattan College.
However, the Mount went frigid from the field and the Jaspers rallied for a 62-57 victory in MAAC men’s basketball action Friday night at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg.
A 3-pointer by Jayliln Gibson with 8:44 left to play bumped the hosts’ advantage to 48-40, but it was a struggle to put the ball in the hoop the rest of the way.
“We had some good looks that didn’t fall for us,” Mount head coach Dan Engelstad said. “But we had too many turnovers down the stretch, too.”
Manhattan (6-10, 4-3) cut the deficit to 48-44 when Josh Roberts elevated for a two-hand slam off an assist from Marques Watson with 7:58 to play.
A George Tinsley hoop on the ensuing possession pushed the Mount’s lead back to six, but they didn’t scratch again until Xavier Lipscomb’s pair of freebies with 4:36 left that made it 52-49.
Logan Padgett’s triple for the Jaspers leveled things at 52, the first deadlock since Roberts’ free throws with 5:54 to go in the first half tied it at 19.
Another pair of Lipscomb charity tosses with 3:30 remaining gave the lead back to the Mount, but they didn’t score again until the dying seconds of the game.
Watson evened things at 54 with a hoop at 2:22, then a Roberts bucket gave the visitors the lead for good.
Ant Nelson’s bucket and quartet of free throws put the game away for Manhattan.
A seven-minute stretch that saw the Mount miss all nine shots from the field that it attempted and turn the ball over four times was its undoing.
“We weren’t good on offense after halftime,” Engelstad said. “We just never found a rhythm.”
The Mount (6-11, 2-4) started hot on offense, racing to a 10-3 lead just over four minutes into the game.
A 9-0 Manhattan spurt gave the Jaspers their first lead of the game and things were tight from there for most of the rest of the opening half.
James Jewell opened up a 17-12 lead for the guest with a hoop at the 9:43 mark, but the Mount wrestled the lead back when Deandre Thomas connected from deep to make it 22-21 with four minutes left until intermission.
The Mount’s lead stood at 24-23, but they sprinted to the locker room on an 8-2 run over the final two minutes of the half. A deuce and a triple by Tinsley, then a triple by Dakota Leffew at the halftime horn gave the hosts a 32-25 edge at the break.
Mount St. Mary’s was already without the services of senior Malik Jefferson, who injured his shoulder in a game with Canisius on Jan. 1 and missed his second consecutive game.
They lost senior Jalen Benjamin just eight minutes into Friday’s game, also with a shoulder issue.
“It’s tough being without those two guys and we don’t know how long we’re going to have to go without them,” Engelstad said. “They both want to get back out there as soon as they can.”
Tinsley, a senior transfer from Binghamton University, paced the Mount with a season-high 18 points, while grabbing six boards. Leffew joined him in double figures with 10 markers.
Nelson was the high scorer for the Jaspers with 20 points, seven boards, six assists and three steals. Roberts added 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, while Padgett tossed in 14,
The Mount returns to action when Quinnipiac University visits on Sunday at 2 p.m.
