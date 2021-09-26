The Gettysburg College women’s volleyball team opened its Centennial Conference schedule with a dominating 3-0 win over visiting Bryn Mawr College Saturday afternoon at Bream Gym.
Bryn Mawr (5-6, 0-1 CC) 8 15 20
Gettysburg (8-4, 1-0 CC) 25 25 25
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Jordyn Horowitz ’22: 7 Kills, 6 Digs
• Zanze Kuba-McCoy ’23: 6 Kills
• Michaela Ryan ’25: 6 Kills, 5 Blocks
• Chelsea O’Leary ’24: 9 Digs, 3 Aces
• Amber Bell ’24: 9 Digs
• Sarah Ellis ’22: 15 Assists, 3 Digs
• Sophie Nasir ’25: 15 Assists, 3 Digs
Match Summary
• First Set: Gettysburg busted loose for an 11-1 run to jump in front 17-5. The Bullets were aided by seven errors by Bryn Mawr and Kuba-McCoy pounded down a pair of kills. The hosts closed the set with an ace by O’Leary.
• Second Set: The Owls evened the score 4-4 on an ace by Eversley, but four-straight points righted the ship for Gettysburg. A 7-0 run capped by back-to-back kills by Ryan set the Bullets ahead 19-9. Gettysburg closed out the second set in similar fashion to the first with a service ace by Horowitz.
• Third Set: A five-kill streak, including two from sophomore Izzy Lugar, lifted Gettysburg to an 11-2 lead. The Bullets eventually led 17-4 following a kill by freshman Brooke Askin. Bryn Mawr steadily chipped away against the Gettysburg reserves and pulled to 23-20 on an ace by Eversley. Back-to-back kills by Kuba-McCoy and freshman Cat Holtz polished off the sweep.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg hit a season-high .276 on the attack.
FIELD HOCKEY: Coming off a hard-fought victory in its conference opener on Friday, the Gettysburg College field hockey team gave unbeaten and fourth-ranked Kean University a fight before eventually succumbing 6-3 in a non-conference meeting Saturday.
Gettysburg (5-2) 0 3 0 0 — 3
#4 Kean (9-0) 2 1 3 0 — 6
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Alex Wenz ’25: 2 Goals
• Emma Bertrando ’22: Goal, 2 Assists
• Jenna Vadinsky ’23: Assist
• Alyssa Ritchie ’23: 2 Defensive Saves
• Eilene Besselman ’22: 3 Saves
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Kean didn’t waste any time establishing a lead with Thompson scoring just past the one-minute mark. Bessleman and Flemings exchanged saves before Jorja Hibschman made it a 2-0 lead for the Cougars on a redirect at 7:43.
• Second Quarter: Thompson once again kicked off the scoring with a strike following a penalty corner in the 20th minute. Despite the deficit, Gettysburg battled back with back-to-back goals by Wenz off penalty corners. The first-year redirected hits from Bertrando for scores in the 25th and 27th minutes. Then it was Bertrando’s turn, with the senior slapping an in-bounds pass from Vadinsky off a corner to tie the game 3-3 at 28:13.
• Third Quarter: Besselman posted a save in the early minutes of the second half and Ritchie tallied her second defensive save of the game not long after to preserve the deadlock. The Cougars eventually wore down the Gettysburg defense with Keeney and DiPiazza scoring back-to-back goals just over a minute apart. Thompson completed her hat trick in the 44th minute.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg’s goal total was the best against Kean since the Cougars allowed four goals in a loss to eventual national champion Middlebury College in the 2019 NCAA Division III Championship Quarterfinals. Kean has won its last 14 games since that setback, including defeats of four nationally-ranked programs.
• Wenz has tallied a goal in three of the last four games and has scored a point in four-straight contests.
• Bertrando reached double-figure points in a season for the fourth time. The senior now has 63 career points and sits just eight points shy of cracking Gettysburg’s top 10.
MEN’S TENNIS: The Gettysburg College men’s tennis team picked up its second shutout of the fall season with a 9-0 shellacking of visiting Messiah University Saturday afternoon.
Singles: 1. Alex Kagan (G) d. Jarod Snader 6-0, 6-3; 2. Michael Fellman (G) d. Connor Rose 6-0, 6-0; 3. Michael Zayneh (G) d. Chase Wilson 6-3, 6-1; 4. Matt Rau (G) d. Michael Sell 6-3, 6-2; 5. Patrick Bodovitz (G) d. Josh Gingerich 6-2, 6-2; 6. Hayden Strittmatter (G) d. Carl Anderson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Michael Zayneh/Alex Kagan (G) d. Jarod Snader/Jonathan Baker 8-0; 2. Michael Fellman/Matt Rau (G) d. Connor Rose/Chase Wilson 8-1; 3. Patrick Bodovitz/Alec Shalk (G) d. Michael Sell/Carl Anderson 8-5
Match Recap
Gettysburg (1-0) cruised out to a 3-0 lead in doubles play. Sophomores Michael Zayneh and Alex Kagan laid down a bagel at the top spot, blanking Jarod Snader and Jonathan Baker 8-0. Freshman Michael Fellman and junior Matt Rau dropped only a game for an 8-1 win at No. 2, while seniors Patrick Bodovitz and Alec Shalk completed the doubles sweep with an 8-5 win at the third flight.
Fellman and fellow first-year Hayden Strittmatter were perfect in 6-0, 6-0 decisions at No. 2 and No. 6, respectively. Kagan opened with a shutout (6-0) and closed with a 6-3 decision over Snader at the top flight. Zayneh won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 and Bodovitz picked up a pair of 6-2 scores in a victory at the fifth spot. Rau completed the shutout with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 4.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Gettysburg College swept through singles play on the way to an 8-1 win over visiting Messiah University on Saturday.
Singles: 1. Andrea Brazyte (G) d. Kasi Conjack 6-0, 6-0; 2. Gillian Rozenfeld (G) d. Rachel Marcroft 6-2, 6-2; 3. Sarah Guistwite (G) d. Rebekah Sheaffer 6-0, 6-0; 4. Alex Rieg (G) d. Angela Tozzi 6-2, 6-0; 5. Tierney Cantwell (G) d. Nicole Lee 6-4, 6-2; 6. Kate Alianiello (G) d. Hanah Olson 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Andrea Brazyte/Gillian Rozenfeld (G) d. Kasi Conjack/Angela Tozzi 8-0; 2. Rebekah Sheaffer/Rachel Marcroft (M) d. Kate Alianiello/Shoshi Dondes (G) 8-4; 3. Isa Murphy/Catherine Haley (G) d. Hannah Murray/Sarah Fleming 8-2
Match Recap
The top doubles tandem of sophomores Andrea Brazyte and Gillian Rozenfeld easily dispatched Kasi Conjack and Angela Tossi 8-0. Sophomores Catherine Haley and Isa Murphy helped the Bullets grab a 2-1 lead with an 8-2 decision at the third flight.
