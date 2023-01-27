You can’t quantify inspiration.

Littlestown senior Lucas Denault doesn’t always fill up the stat sheet, but the Thunderbolts’ starting point guard has had an immeasurable positive impact on his teammates. The resilience he showed a year ago in battling an ailment that landed him in the hospital was on display as Denault and his teammates methodically dismantled visiting York Tech, 75-47, at the Thunderdome on Friday night.

