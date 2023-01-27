You can’t quantify inspiration.
Littlestown senior Lucas Denault doesn’t always fill up the stat sheet, but the Thunderbolts’ starting point guard has had an immeasurable positive impact on his teammates. The resilience he showed a year ago in battling an ailment that landed him in the hospital was on display as Denault and his teammates methodically dismantled visiting York Tech, 75-47, at the Thunderdome on Friday night.
Denault came all the way back to a place on the court, but no comeback was necessary as the hosts took control from the get-go.
Denault spoke to the crowd before tip-off and thanked everyone for their support. He described the debilitating effects of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome as part of a fund-raising effort to help raise awareness of the condition.
When the game got started, Denault was in the thick of the action. Christopher Meakin won the jump ball and scored the first bucket of the evening. The 6-foot-8 junior with the wingspan of a condor, then stole the spheroid and found Denault for the open deuce and a 4-0 advantage. Following a triple by Tech’s Anthony Torres, Jake Bosley drove inside for a basket and Cole Riley added a pair at the stripe. Denault’s steal set up his own pilfer-to-post layup with a chance for a three-point play when he got fouled. The freebie misfired but the home team kept pouring it on.
Meakin put back his own miss and Zyan Herr feathered a trey from the left corner to put every L-town starter in the scorebook. Riley found the cup on an inside sortie before reserve Nate Thomas added another bomb for a 20-3 margin.
“I didn’t quite convert the ‘fancy and-one’,” said Denault. “It’s amazing to have 10 guys you can rely on. (It’s reassuring) to know I can go out of the game and we will probably be better. They’re a phenomenal group. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
A Bosley midrange jumper, two free throws by Riley and a steal and flush by Meakin boosted the edge to 26-9 after one period.
“Our activity level was pretty good at the beginning,” said Littlestown head coach Jonathan Forster with classic understatement. “When we can deflect passes and get out and run, we can have a lot of fun.”
The scoring pace slowed in the second stanza. Herr added two triples to the carnage. Bosley banked in a rainbow from beyond and added two more field goals in the frame to guide Littlestown (17-3, 12-0) to a 40-18 halftime lead.
Meakin, who tallied 19 points and snared a game-high 13 rebounds, took over in the third. He scored five baskets on a dizzying array of stick-backs and reverse layups. The Spartans (5-13, 4-7) had no answer and trailed 56-32 heading to the fourth, where both coaches emptied their benches.
Bosley finished with a game-high 20 points and eight boards. He now has 1,044 points in his scholastic career. He needs one more hoop to pass 1973 grad Steve Gerrick (1045) and move into fourth place all-time.
Herr added 15 points, including three from deep. Torres paced York Tech with 13 points and five rebounds. Michael Gladney and Tyson Smith totaled 11 and 10 points respectively for the Spartans.
Forster reflected on what Denault has meant to the program.
“Having him back is amazing,” he said. “He is the definition of a leader and inspires our basketball team.”
Added Bosley, “We’ve been together since kindergarten. I was in tears when he got sick. I visited him in the hospital and he was down to nothing. I was worried to death. He gives everybody a boost. If he can come back from where he was, we can keep getting better.”
Forster also doled out praise for Meakin, who plays at the top of the Bolts’ vaunted 1-3-1 zone trap.
“It’s fun to watch him continuously improve,” the coach said. “He has an endless motor and sparks our entire team.”
Littlestown visits York Catholic on Tuesday.
York Tech 9 9 14 15 — 47
Littlestown 26 14 16 19 — 75
York Tech (47): Jordan Overton 2 3-7 8, Michael Gladney 4 0-0 11, Tyson Smith 4 2-2 10, Anthony Torres 5 2-2 13, Ethan Shimmel 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Williams, Meek. Totals: 17 7-11 47.
Littlestown (75): Christopher Meakin 9 1-2 19, Jake Bosley 8 2-3 20, Brandon Claybaugh 1 0-0 3, Nate Thomas 1 3-4 6, Zyan Herr 6 0-0 15, Cole Riley 2 3-4 8, Lucas Denault 2 0-1 4, Non-scorers: Bossom, Kamara, Unger, Thayer, Albert . Totals: 29 9-14 75.
3-pointers: YT-Gladney 3, Overton 1, Torres 1, Shimmel 1; L-Herr 3, Bosley 2, Riley 1, Thomas 1, Claybaugh 1. JV: Littlestown 56, York Tech 44
