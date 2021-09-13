Delone Catholic’s girls’ soccer program had itself an afternoon to remember on Monday.
The Squirettes routed visiting York to the tune of a 15-0 victory. Delone led the contest 10-0 at the half.
Maddie O’Brien found the back of the net four times for the hosts, while Abigael Vingsen, Amy Rupp and McKenzie Lee each netted twice. In total, nine different players scored goals for the Squirettes in the blowout victory.
York 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 10 0 — 15
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien 4, Abigael Vingsen 2, Amy Rupp 2, McKenzie Lee 2, Jo Rupp, Karah Cartwright, MacKenzie Smith, Sidney Benicewicz, Fina Mochi. Assists: DC-Vingsen 3, A. Rupp. Shots: Y-0, DC-25. Saves: Y-Montalvo 10; DC-0. Corners: Y-1; DC-3.
Girls’ Volleyball
Littlestown 3,
Boiling Springs 2
The Thunderbolts picked up a hard-fought five-set victory over the Bubblers: 25-10, 25-13, 16-25, 24-26, 15-5.
Carli Thayer did a bit of everything for the Bolts in the win, picking up four aces, three kills, six digs and 24 assists in the contest. Maddie Dunbar chipped in as well with four aces, nine kills and two blocks.
Gettysburg 3, Shippensburg 0
The Warriors rolled to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 sweep over the host Greyhounds.
Shayna Davis led the way with three aces and five assists for Gettysburg, while Hailey Williams added five aces of her own.
Girls’ Tennis
Biglerville 3, Bermudian Springs
All but one match went to three sets as the Canners picked up a tight victory over the host Eagles. Biglerville’s Mariana Hartman fought back after losing the first set to win the first singles match over Beka Gerringer, while both Kiara Kirkegaard and Autumn Slaybaugh took three-set wins to sweep the singles matches for Biglerville.
Singles: 1. Mariana Hartman (B) d. Beka Gerringer 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Klara Kirkegaard (B) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-1, 4-6, 7-5; 3. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) d. Carly Lau 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Abby Myers/Taylor Stockholm (BS) d. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar/Hannah Orndorff 6-0, 1-6, 6-3; 2. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heinemann (BS) d. Grace Buchheiser/Gabby Pirich 6-4, 6-1.
New Oxford 5, Red Lion 0
The Colonials just keep rolling along, sweeping the Lions today to move to 7-1 on the season.
In second singles’ action, Allison Horick knocked off Sophie Lanis, 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 in a third-set super tiebreaker. Lanius was an all-star selection in 2020.
Singles: Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Lakatosh 6-2, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Lanius 6-4, 5-7, 10-5; 3. Katelyn Balko (NO) d. Zagroba 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolff/Joslynn Loss (NO) d. Kline/Kelly 6-3, 6-1; 2. Kylie Wampler/Anne Socks (NO) d. Szot/Wentzel 6-4, 6-2.
Delone Catholic 5,
Hanover 0
The Squirettes picked up a victory in impressive fashion, sweeping the visitng Hawkettes without dropped a set. Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Giovanna Jang all one singles’ matches, while the team of Brielle Baughman and Gabriella Erdman was victorious in doubles.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Annie Stick 6-1, 6-0; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Cassidy Conover 6-0, 6-0; 3. Giovanna Jang (DC) d. Mya Maloney 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Brielle Baughman/Gabrielle Erdman (DC) d. Keana Noel/Hannah Churcy 6-2, 7-6. 2. Fft.
York Catholic 4,
Gettysburg 1
The Irish proved too much for the visiting Warriors, taking both doubles matches and two of the three singles contests. Grace Neller grabbed the lone win for Gettysburg, topping Kat Kierkegaard in third singles, 6-4, 6-2.
Singles: 1. Roberts (YC) d. Kim Heinzelmann 6-4, 6-2; 2. Javitt (YC) d. Bridget Duffy 6-0, 6-3; 3. Grace Neller (G) d. Kierkegaard 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Barta/Muligan (YC) d. Sidney Shultz/Carmen Ray 6-2, 6-2; 2. Sepan/Mayer (YC) d. Emily Niner/Sophia Neely 6-4, 6-0.
West York 5, Littlestown 0
The Thunderbolts were swept by the visiting Bulldogs.
Singles: 1. Steele (WY) d. Lura Johnson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sanderson (WY) d. Alisa Steele 6-0, 6-0; 3. Whitesell (WY) Fft.
Doubles: 1. Agravante/Santos (WY) d. Hira Khan/Florence Vandersluys 6-3, 6-3; 2. Mikula/Marchozzi (WY) d. Katelyn Snare/Nicole Hersh 6-2 6-2.
Field Hockey
Littlestown 2, Hanover 0
The Bolts scored goals in the second and third periods, from Bailey Rucker and Giana Grelli respectively, to remain undefeated.
Kelsey McClintock contributed assists for each of the goals, while Taytum Lombardi made four saves to keep the shutout.
Littlestown 0 1 1 0 — 2
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Bailey Rucker, Giana Grelli. Assists: L-Kelsey McClintock 2. Shots: L-8; H-2. Saves: L-Lombardi 4; H-Wildasin 6. Corners: L-11, H-4. JV: Littlestown 5, Hanover 2.
Kennard-Dale 7, Fairfield 2.
Kira Weikert and Alyssa Faraca put home second-half goals for the Knights, but it wasn’t enough as the Rams came away with the road victory.
Bella Kozack (5) and Annalise Cramer (4) combined for nine saves in the cage for Fairfield.
Kennard-Dale 3 2 0 2 — 7
Fairfield 0 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: KD-Ma. Channell 4, Rigney, Dietz, Me. Channel. F-Kira Weikert, Alyssa Farace. Assists: Shots: KD-16; F-7. Saves: KD-Harman 5; F-Bella Kozack 5, Annalise Cramer 4. Corners: KD-12, F-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.