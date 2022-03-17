The Gettysburg girls’ wrestling team brought home a team championship at the 2022 MyHouse Girls’ State Championships held last Sunday at Central Dauphin High School. Gettysburg scored 110 team points to distance itself from runner-up Governor Mifflin (88).
Nine Warriors competed in the event, which included more than 300 entrants. Freshman Zoey Haines placed second at 118 pounds, going 3-1 with three falls. Katelyn Keller won bronze at 136 after a marathon day that included a whopping eight bouts. Keller went 7-1, with all seven of her victories coming by pin.
Kylie Monroe (155) and Emma Lavalle (285) also reached the podium with respective finishes of third and fourth.
McKayla O’Malley (113, 3-2), Zalika Roberts (126, 1-2), Montana Lewis (130, 0-2), Rachel McKinney (148, 2-2) and Colleen Giglio (190, 0-2) also competed for the Warriors.
From the PIAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey:
PINNING MACHINE: It’s almost impossible to comprehend what Dayton Pitzer of Mt. Pleasant did during his scholastic career.
Pitzer (45-0) pinned all four opponents in Hershey to roll to 2A gold at 215 pounds. The pin in the finals was the 100th of the senior’s career, which is remarkable. What makes the achievement astounding is that Pitzer missed his entire sophomore season with an injury sustained while playing football.
The Pitt recruit wrapped up his career with three state titles and a record of 130-3.
THREE-TIMERS: Joining Pitzer in the exclusive three-time state champ club was Ryan Crookham of Saucon Valley and Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills. Crookham (17-0, 116-3 career) won gold at 138, adding to the state titles secured in his freshman and sophomore seasons; he missed last year due to injury.
Arrington (39-0, 146-6), who put on a takedown clinic in Hershey, won state titles in his freshman, junior and senior seasons. He placed third as a sophomore at 126.
Arrington’s lone loss in 16 career state tournament bouts? A 5-0 defeat to Biglerville’s Levi Haines in the semifinals.
BRADLEY BAGS A TITLE: Athens senior Gavin Bradley finally secured an elusive state title to cap his standout career. Bradley (39-1) edged Branden Wentzel (41-4) of Montoursville to win the 2A title at 113. And when the final whistle blew, the reserved Bradley unleashed a celebration for the ages, skipping around the mat while wildly circling his arm and pumping up an appreciative Giant Center crowd. He ended the celebration with a back roll before embracing his coaches.
Bradley finishes his career with a record of 152-19 and PIAA finishes of sixth, seventh, second and now first.
PROGRAM PIONEERS: Ty Watters and Brian Finnerty made history last Saturday as they become their school’s first-ever wrestling state champions. Watters, a junior, won gold in 3A at 145 for West Allegheny. Finnerty, a senior, delivered a crown to Thomas Jefferson following his last-second victory over Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman at 215.
VIKING PILLAGES: Northern Lebanon freshman Aaron Seidel got the joint jumping in Hershey on Saturday afternoon when he took down defending 106-pound champ Louie Gill of Hickory, 4-2 in the 2A title tilt at 106. Viking fans were loud and proud following the win, engulfing Seidel and his coaches in hugs along the boards as the freshman came off the mat.
Seidel went 49-1 in his varsity campaign, capped by the win over Gill (72-9 career).
CLIMB THE LADDER: Brandon Chletsos took one step at a time. Chletsos, a senior at Notre Dame-Green Pond, had placed third and second in the last two state tournaments. On Saturday, the Rutgers recruit took that final step when he nipped Owen Reinsel of Brookville, 1-0, in the finals at 132.
Chletsos rode out the final bout in a career that included a record of 151-28.
ROBELL DENIES QUEST: Bishop McDevitt junior Riley Robell grabbed the one title that had eluded him the last three seasons by blanking Muncy’s Austin Johnson in the 285-pound finals, 5-0. Robell (40-1, 100-12 career) is a three-time District 3 champ who is being recruited by Division I schools to play defensive line in football.
The loss ended Johnson’s bid to become the first freshman in PIAA history to win a title at heavyweight. Johnson went 41-2 in his debut season.
BECA FRESHMEN SPLIT TITLE SHOTS: Bethlehem Catholic reloading is nothing new to anyone following PA wrestling. The Crusaders have two more hammers on their hands in freshmen Nathan Desmond and Cole Campbell, who made the 3A finals at 106 and 113, respectively. Desmond (39-2) cruised past Luke Willochell of Greater Latrobe, 15-5, while Campbell (33-11) dropped a 3-1 decision to Zach Jacarusso of Delaware Valley, who had defeated him 11-0 just eight days earlier.
YOUTH SERVED IN 3A: Beca’s young guns weren’t the only freshmen making their mark as Dalton Perry of Central Mountain put an exclamation mark on a phenomenal freshman season by winning the 3A title at 126. Perry (41-2) edged Ethan Lebin of Hempfield Area, 6-3. All told, four freshmen made the finals, which included only 10 seniors in 3A.
NO MORE SILVER FOR WELSH: Waynesburg junior Rocco Welsh left no doubt. Welsh, who had a pair of state runner-up finishes in his career, blistered the 3A field at 172, racking up three technical falls in addition to a first-period pin. Welsh (48-1, 118-14 career) piled up 67 points in the three techs, including 24 in the finals against Domenic D’Agostino of Interboro.
BLUE EAGLES SOARED: The Nazareth wrestling team got hot on Friday, winning everything in sight. And the Blue Eagles somehow got even hotter on Saturday to easily claim the 3A team title with 135 points. A whopping eight Nazareth wrestlers won medals, including juniors Sonny Sasso (189) and Sean Kinney (285) who claimed gold.
Bethlehem Catholic was a distant second with 99 points and four medalists.
In 2A, ND Green Pond edged rival Saucon Valley, 115-99. Five Crusaders reached the podium while Saucon sent six wrestlers to the medal stand.
PITT IS IT: The University of Pittsburgh wrestling program was well-represented as a slew of future Panthers made their way to the podium, led by three-time champ Dayton Pitzer of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to Pitzer, Hempfield Area’s Briar Priest (138), Connellsville’s Jared Keslar (160), Mac Stout of Mt. Lebanon (189) and Jack Pletcher (152) are all headed to the Steel City. Priest (136-23), who was a returning champ, lost to Pierson Manville of State College in this year’s finals.
Stout (133-17) dropped a decision to Nazareth’s Sasso in the semis before rallying for third place, and Pletcher (123-43) won five straight consolation bouts for bronze.
Planning to join that group of seniors in two years is Grant MacKay of Laurel. MacKay (119-17) was a state champ as a sophomore before placing second at 160 in 2A this year.
WHAT A RUN: Speaking of Manville, what a tournament the sophomore enjoyed. In the 138-pound semifinals, Manville trailed returning champ Tyler Kasak of Bethlehem Catholic in the third period before hitting a reversal for the ages. In the blink of an eye Manville was on top, recording a fall that stunned Kasak and seemingly everyone in the Giant Center.
Manville then stopped Priest, meaning his road to gold included wins over a pair of returning champs.
