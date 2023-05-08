Freddie Rahmer started the season off strong, winning two of the first three races at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer found himself back in victory lane on Saturday night after nearly a month of rainouts to take home the $5,000 prize. With Saturday’s win, Rahmer has won four National Fallen Firefighters “Guise-Little Memorial” races in a row.
“It’s a really good race we always look forward to,” said Rahmer.
The night started with time trials, with Rahmer going out last and putting down the fourth-quickest lap.
“We did a good job in time trials to position ourselves for the heat race,” he said. “We have to take advantage of these time trial shows.”
Rahmer won his heat race, putting him in the redraw for the feature lineup where he drew the pole. Rahmer took the green flag at the start of the race and never looked back.
“I knew early I was making good time,” he said.
Rahmer won his third feature of the year by 9.276 seconds over Dylan Norris.
Norris set quick time to start off the night with a lap of 13.392 seconds. Rahmer drew the pole in the redraw with Cory Haas picking the two pill. Billy Dietrich, who drew the third starting spot, took the BAPS Auto Paints & Supply challenge which was $2,500 guaranteed to start at the rear of the 35-lap feature.
In his first appearance of the season, Haas lined up to the outside of Rahmer. Rahmer jumped to the lead at the drop of the green flag with Haas in second and Norris in third. Norris was all over Haas for second and just as Haas was able to put some distance between himself and Norris the yellow came out on lap 3 for Alan Krimes who spun in turn 4.
Freddie led Haas, Norris, Danny Dietrich and Tim Glatfelter on the restart. Haas went low into turn 1 with Norris high and the two swapped lines in turns 3 and 4 allowing Norris to challenge for the runner up spot.
The yellow flag waved again on lap 4 when Aaron Bollinger fell off the pace on the front stretch. Norris looked to the outside of Haas on the restart with Haas hanging on to the spot.
Lap 6 saw the red flag come out when Chris Arnold spun in turn 4 and collected Brett Strickler who flipped.
Norris went to work again on Haas for second while Rahmer pulled away. Kyle Moody was up to fifth and was closing in on Danny Dietrich.
Glenndon Forsythe, Tyler Esh and Jordan Givler got tangled together in turn 4 bringing out the caution on lap 10.
The top five for the restart were Freddie, Haas, Norris, Danny Dietrich and Moody. Moody pressured Danny for fourth as they raced wheel to wheel down the back stretch. Moody took the spot at the line on lap 12. Norris finally got beside Haas for second and made the pass on lap 13.
Norris had a long way to go to challenge Rahmer for the lead while Moody went to work on Haas for third and Rahmer entered lapped traffic.
Danny Dietrich caught Moody to try and regain fourth as they raced through lapped traffic. Dietrich got by Moody going into turn 1 and Troy Wagaman followed, sending Moody back to sixth. Danny got by Haas for third and again Wagaman followed. Moody and Haas battled for fifth as the laps wound down. Dietrich closed in on Norris with Wagaman in tow. Danny was all over Norris at the white flag.
Rahmer crossed the line more than 9 seconds ahead of Norris. Dietrich finished third and Wagaman was fourth. Moody completed the top five.
After taking the BAPS Auto Paints & Supply challenge of starting at the rear of the field, Billy Dietrich finished 14th and won the hard-charger bonus.
Kody Hartlaub Makes it Two for Two
Pole sitter Cody Phillips took the lead when the green flag dropped for the 358 sprints, but Kody Hartlaub led lap 1 after he passed Phillips coming out of turn 4.
Jaremi Hanson was closing in on Phillips and the two battled for second down the back stretch. Doug Hammaker got by Niki Young for fourth and was closing in on Hanson and Phillips. Hanson moved up to second and Hammaker followed, sending Phillips back to fourth.
Justin Foster was off the pace on the front stretch bringing out the yellow on lap 8.
Hartlaub, Hammaker, Hanson, Phillips and Young made up the top five for the restart. Hammaker was running a higher line than Hartlaub and was able to stick with the leader. Young was battling Hanson for third and made the pass coming out of turn 2 to take the spot on lap 12. Hammaker slid Hartlaub for the lead but Kody took it back at the line. Hammaker was still all over Hartlaub with five laps to go as they closed in on lapped traffic. Hartlaub put a lapped car between him and Hammaker but it did not last for long with two laps to go.
The yellow flag flew on lap 19 when Chase Gutshall and Jordan Strickler got together in turn 4.
Hartlaub, Hammaker, Young, Hanson and Phillips lined up for a one-lap shootout. Hartlaub scored his second win in a row to make it 2-for-2 on the season. Hammaker finished second and Young was third. Hanson crossed the line fourth and Phillips completed the top five.
This Wednesday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the Gettysburg Clash featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. Racing starts at 6:30 p.m. with pit gates opening at 2 and grandstand gates opening at 4. The event carries a rain date of Thursday.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (35 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($5,000); 2. 44-Dylan Norris; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 39-Troy Wagaman; 5. 99M-Kyle Moody; 6. 38-Cory Haas; 7. 16-Matt Campbell; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 9. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 11. 1X-Chad Trout; 12. 17-Cole Young; 13. 75-Tyler Ross; 14. 8-Billy Dietrich; 15. 7H-Trey Hivner; 16. 39T-Cameron Smith; 17. 27s-Alan Krimes; 18. 90-Jordan Givler; 19. 55M-Domenic Melair; 20. 35T-Tyler Esh (DNF); 21. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 22. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNF); 23. 38S-Jordan Strickler (DNF); 24. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF)
Lap leaders: F. Rahmer (1-35)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 75-Tyler Ross; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 17-Cole Young; 6. 27s-Alan Krimes; 7. 55M-Domenic Melair; 8. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 90-Jordan Givler; 10. 11P-Tim Wagaman
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 38-Cory Haas; 4. 39-Troy Wagaman; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 35-Tyler Esh; 7. 23A-Chris Arnold; 8. 2D-Chase Dietz (DNF); 9. 23-Michael Millard (DNF); 10. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody; 5. 16-Matt Campbell; 6. 7H-Trey Hivner; 7. 39T-Cameron Smith; 8. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 9. 38-Brett Strickler; 10. 5A-Zach Allman
Consy (10 laps): 1. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 55M-Domenic Melair; 3. 23A-Chris Arnold; 4. 39T-Cameron Smith; 5. 90-Jordan Givler; 6. 38-Brett Strickler; 7. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 8. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 9. 5A-Zach Allman; 10. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 11. 2D-Chase Dietz (DNS)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 95-Kody Hartlaub ($1,350); 2. 66-Doug Hammaker; 3. 17-Niki Young; 4. 22-Jaremi Hanson; 5. 6-Cody Phillips; 6. 77-David Holbrook; 7. 22E-Nasy Ely; 8. 35-Steve Owings; 9. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 10. 70D-Frankie Herr; 11. 41-Logan Rumsey; 12. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 13. 21T-Scott Fisher; 14. 17G-George Streaker Jr.; 15. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 16. 28-Matt Findley; 17. 00K-Kyle Spence; 18. 89-Ahsley Cappetta; 19. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 20. 17K-Kyle Keen; 21. 1A-Chase Gutshall (DNF); 22. 38S-Jordan Strickler (DNF); 23. 19R-Tylar Rutherford (DNF); 24. 23F-Justin Foster (DNF)
Lap leaders: Hartlaub (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 77-David Holbrook; 2. 22E-Nash Ely; 3. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 5. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 6. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 7. 16T-Joe Timmins; 8. 15s-Cole Small; 9. 2-Jude Siegel (DNF); 10. 25-Travis Leh (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 1a-Chase Gutshall; 2. 17-Niki Young; 3. 28-Matt Findley; 4. 70D-Frankie Herr; 5. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 6. 23F-Justin Foster; 7. 17G-Devon Gundrum; 8. 10-Zach Euculano; 9. 99-Joe Trone Jr.
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 22-Jaremi Hanson; 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 17G-George Streaker Jr.; 4. 17K-Kyle Keen; 5. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 6. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 7. 13-Bo Gordon; 8. 9-Brady Dillon; 9. 6K-Cole Knopp; 10. 22B-Nat Tuckey (DNF)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 6-Cody Phillips; 2. 41-Logan Rumsey; 3. 66-Doug Hammaker; 4. 21T-Scott Fisher; 5. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 6. 38-Jordan Strickler; 7. 00K-Kyle Spence; 8. 11H-Hayden Miller; 9. 10Y-Nick Yinger (DNS)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 23F-Justin Foster; 2. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 3. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 4. 00K-Kyle Spence; 5. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 6. 13-Bo Gordon; 7. 11H-Hayden Miller; 8. 16T-Joe Timmins; 9. 2-Jude Siegel; 10. 117G-Devin Gundrum; 11. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 12. 6K-Cole Knopp; 13. 9-Brady Dillon; 14. 15s-Cole Small; 15. 10-Zach Euculano; 16. 22B-Nat Tuckey (DNS); 17. 10Y-Nick Yinger (DNS); 18. 25-Travis (DNS)
