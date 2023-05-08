HARTLAUB

Kody Hartlaub celebrates in victory lane at Lincoln Speedway after winning Saturday night’s 358 sprint car feature. Freddie Rahmer won the 410 feature. (Lincoln Speedway Photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway Photograph

Freddie Rahmer started the season off strong, winning two of the first three races at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer found himself back in victory lane on Saturday night after nearly a month of rainouts to take home the $5,000 prize. With Saturday’s win, Rahmer has won four National Fallen Firefighters “Guise-Little Memorial” races in a row.

“It’s a really good race we always look forward to,” said Rahmer.

