Gettysburg College head men’s basketball coach B.J. Dunne was recently named one of Silver Waves Media Most Impactful Coaches in NCAA Division III.
Since arriving on the Gettysburg campus nearly four years ago, Dunne has displayed an unparalleled energy and passion for not only creating a successful men’s basketball program, but also for improving the overall culture of the athletics program.
On the court, he has continued to raise the level of the team’s play. The Bullets improved their win total by six from Dunne’s first year to his second and went down to the wire with several national championship contenders in 2019-20. The 2020-21 season was lost due to the pandemic, but Dunne soldiered on with constant team building activities and communication efforts. Gettysburg is off to a solid start this winter with a 6-4 overall record despite featuring a roster with only eight returning letterwinners and two returning starters.
Dunne is an active and visible participant in numerous organizations at Gettysburg and within the basketball world. On campus, he is one of the driving forces behind the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee within the athletics department and serves as an advisor for both the Student-Athlete Impact Leader (SAIL) program and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). Outside of athletics, he is a member of the Bias Awareness Resource Committee (BARC) and Orange & Blue Advisory Council.
Dunne is a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Committee for Racial Reconcilation. In both 2020 and 2021, the Gettysburg coach served as a member of the coaching staff of Armored Athlete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a 3-on-3 winner-take-all basketball event featuring professional and former collegiate players.
Prior to Gettysburg, Dunne was the head coach at Vassar College for five seasons. He was one of the youngest head coaches in the NCAA when he was hired and in 2016, he was one of two Division III Coaches named to the Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team. Dunne led the Brewers to the conference tournament three times and school-record 19 wins in 2013-14.
A 2010 graduate of Bates College, Dunne served as an assistant coach at Emerson College and Babson College prior to arriving at Vassar. He also served as the head coach of Team USA at the European Maccabi Games in Berlin, Germany, in 2015, guiding the team to the silver medal.
Dunne was a three-year letterwinner and served as a student-assistant coach as a senior at Bates. As a senior, he was awarded the “Love for the Game” award. Dunne graduated from Bates with a degree in sociology and he earned a master’s in administrative studies at Boston College in 2012.
Dunne and the Bullets are slated to return to the court against Ursinus College this Saturday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
