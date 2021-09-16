It was an unwanted case of déjà vu for the Biglerville and Fairfield football programs.
For the second time this season, the Canners and Knights will be sidelined on a Friday night because of Covid. The two teams were scheduled to play tonight but Biglerville athletic director Anthony Graham announced the cancellation in an email prior to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Graham cited ‘positive Covid-19 cases within our varsity football program’ as the reason for calling off the contest, which was also to serve as Biglerville’s Homecoming.
“Our kids are going to miss the game, the parade, the dance,” said Biglerville head coach Brett Smyers. “They missed a team steak dinner that was scheduled for (Thursday night). All of those things we were happy we go back, our team doesn’t have those things.”
This was the second Covid setback for Biglerville, which was forced to postpone its season opener at Pequea Valley after a positive case during heat acclimatization. That game has been rescheduled for Nov. 5, but now the Fairfield game is off the schedule and next Friday’s contest against Delone Catholic could also be in jeopardy.
Smyers, who confirmed that there were multiple positive tests, said there are various scenarios as to when Biglerville could resume football activities. He said frustration was running high when the team was informed of the cancellation on Thursday.
“I saw the disappointment and emotions they’re going through,” said Smyers. “It’s like a ‘why again’ kind of feeling.”
Smyers said he also felt for the Fairfield program, which is now likely sitting on the sidelines for a second straight week after being forced to cancel last Friday’s game against St. James School of Maryland due to Covid. Fairfield is slated to host Bermudian Springs next Friday, which would end a span of 20 days without a game.
“I feel bad about that happening to Fairfield on such short notice,” he said. “We don’t want to do that to anyone, and I respect all the teams in our league.”
The Knights (1-1) are currently second in the District 3 Class 1A power rankings behind unbeaten Steel-High. Should Fairfield remain inside the top two it would qualify to play in the district championship game on Nov. 12. The final day for games to count toward the power rankings is Saturday, Oct. 30.
Fairfield head coach Jason Thurston scrambled trying to find a last-minute replacement but decided to halt the search following practice on Thursday.
“I found out after lunch and immediately started talking about finding a replacement,” he said. “You have to take the emotions out of it. If we would find someone (to play) great, but it was becoming a distraction. We were trying, still scrambling. We decided to just stop and get ready for Bermudian.”
Thurston said many of his players already knew about the cancellation through social media, but that didn’t lessen their disappointment.
“They were very focused on Biglerville and excited to get back on the field,” he said. “We were looking forward to divisional play, but it’s not something we can control. We’ll hit the reset button. We’re back to good health and our focus is getting ready for Bermudian.”
ON THE GAS: Gettysburg’s Andrew Gastley stands along among Times Area players with 202 yards receiving. The Warrior leads a pair of Thunderbolts – Zion Herr (167 yards) and Nathan Thomas (103) – in yardage.
Gastley’s 11 catches tie him with Ben Leese of New Oxford for first in that category.
Going for the triple crown, Gastley has two TD grabs, tied with Dylan Staub of Delone and Bemudian Springs’ Ricky Pacana.
ON PACE FOR 1,000: Bermudian’s Chanse Boyer is the only Times Area back to be on pace to rush for 1,000 yards in the regular season. Boyer has 334 yards on 61 carries, good for 5.5 yards per pop. Delone Catholic’s Landen Eckert (223) and Fairfield’s Peyton Stadler (210) are the only other backs to surpass the 200-yard mark, and Stadler did that in just two games.
Interestingly, even with Boyer leading the area Bermudian ranks just fourth in rushing yards per game as a team at 177.3.
TOP THAT: Teams will be hard-pressed to put on a better show than what we saw from Gettysburg and Waynesboro last Friday. The Warriors and Indians hooked up in a shootout that went three overtimes before visiting Waynesboro was able to secure a 55-49 win. Freshman quarterback Brady Heiser and Co. found some magic with rollouts to the right-hand side late in the ballgame, and the Indians seemingly had no answer.
Conversely, Waynesboro went to fullback dives over the left side of their line repeatedly, eventually punching in what proved to be the game-winning score.
The chess match with play-calling and big-time performances such as Chris Boone’s spectacular diving TD grab were part of what made that game an instant classic.
ROCKY ROAD: The non-conference portion of the schedule was far from kind to the majority of YAIAA teams, especially those hailing from Division 3. With three weeks in the books, Y-3 teams had a combined record of 5-16.
Those in the YAIAA-2 didn’t fare much better, posting a 7-14 combined mark. The Y-1 squads have started well, however, going 15-9. Central York, Spring Grove and South Western are all unbeaten through three weeks.
With divisional play ramping up things will level off for some, but those early-season losses could come back to haunt teams hunting for District 3 playoff bids.
ROLLERS ARE, WELL, ROLLING: Explosive offenses are nothing new for Steel-High, but the 2021 Rollers are operating on another level. Through three games Steel-High has scored 206 total points, most of any PIAA team.
Yep, they’re averaging 68.6 points per night.
And they haven’t been shabby on the other side of the ball either, having allowed only 13 points in three contests.
Fellow District 3 programs Boiling Springs (4th) and Governor Mifflin (7th) also rank among the top 10 scoring offenses in the state with 157 and 153 points scored, respectively.
DEFENSE IN D12: Defense has been the order of the day in District 12, where six programs have yet to allow a point this season. Granted, most of those teams have played just one official game to date but the fact that Abraham Lincoln, Frankford, John Bartram, Kensington, South Philadelphia and Archbishop Wood haven’t allowed a single point between them is noteworthy.
It is also worth nothing that Abraham Lincoln goes by the Rail Splitters, which is easily a top 10 school mascot in my book. Not quite in the neighborhood of Canners or Bubblers, mind you, but very cool nonetheless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.