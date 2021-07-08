When the Delone Catholic girls’ basketball program enters a tournament, the Squirettes are generally considered one of the favorites.
After all, Gerry Eckenrode’s program has been one of the preeminent powers in Pennsylvania high school basketball for the last two decades.
This time, however, Delone may well be underdogs when it heads to Maryland for the Under Armour Best of Maryland tournament from July 24-26.
The tournament features 22 of the country’s best teams, including defending champion St. Laurent of Montreal, Canada.
“I’d always sort of kept an eye on this tournament,” Eckenrode said of his team being invited. “They asked us to come back in the Meredith Cox (2003-06) years and I didn’t really know much about it at the time so I turned it down. Since then it’s grown a lot and talking to college coaches they said they’d go to it. But you have to have a championship pedigree to get invited to it. So I talked to Bill Woolf down at Central Dauphin, because they go, and asked if he’d give us a recommendation and he said he would.”
Eckenrode said his Squirette squad, which won a state title in 2019, reached the quarters in 2020 before COVID-19 ended the playoffs early, and was knocked out by eventual runner-up Villa Maria in the semis in 2021, was invited to play in the event in 2020 before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
“We were supposed to play last year but COVID knocked us out, so they just said ‘well we’ll extend your invitation to next year,’” he said.
The Squirettes are guaranteed at least five games, including four in Pool C against Séminaire Saint-François (Quebec, Canada), Paul VI (VIrginia), Red Bank Catholic (New Jersey) and Millennium High School (New York).
Those schools feature some of the top talent in the nation, including 6-foot-4 wing Justine Pissott of Red Bank, who is ranked as the No. 16 overall player in the 2022 class and will continue her career at the University of Tennessee.
“I think they’re pretty excited,” Eckenrode said of his team. “We’ll be playing against a lot of Division I kids, obviously, so it’s a chance to measure themselves and see how they stack up.”
Injuries and AAU basketball have kept the Squirettes from playing together for much of the summer, something Eckenrode says will likely rear its head.
“My kids know basically what to do but the timing may not be where I’d like it to be,” he said. “I’m going to use this, for the most part, as a way to mix in some of the younger players who haven’t really been able to get in the mix yet. We had three freshmen last year, but only Kaitlin Schwarz really saw a lot of playing time. So I’m hoping to get Ella Hughes and Briella Baughman in the rotation and I think our depth will be one of our biggest strengths.”
Rising senior Giana Hoddinott, who was an all-state selection a year ago and averaged a team-high 16.27 points per game, says she’s looking forward to seeing where she stacks up.
“For me, it’s definitely a great opportunity to see where I fall against girls who are already committed to some of the best Division I programs in the country,” she said. “Coach Gerry has already told me that I’m going to be matching up with the girl from Red Bank who’s committed to Tennessee, so I look at it as a challenge.”
Hoddonitt said that she’s continued to grow as a player since the end of the season and feels she’s become a more versatile offensive player.
“I definitely feel like I’ve improved my game a lot with pulling up and shooting in the mid-range,” she said. “I’m not the tallest girl on the floor so when I drive past someone I can’t always just get to the rim, so I’ve been working on those shots in the midrange.”
Delone is one of three Pennsylvania teams in the tournament alongside Villa Maria (Erie) and Central Dauphin (Harrisburg). The Squirretes begin play at 6 p.m. on July 24 against Millennium High School.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
