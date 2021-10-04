FIELD HOCKEY
Littlestown 1,
West York 0 OT
Kelsey McClintock banged home a golden goal for the Bolts in their overtime triumph over the Bulldogs on Monday.
McClintock broke the scoreless tie at the 12:01 mark of the extra session. The win was Littlestown’s third straight and moves its record to 11-2.
West York 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Littlestown 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: L-Kelsey McClintock. Shots: L-15; WY-4. Corners: L-7; WY-3. Saves: L-Taytum Lombardi 3; WY-Elura Rickard 12
Bermudian Springs 3,
Fairfield 1
The Eagles recorded single goals in three periods on Monday to take down the Knights and run their record to 11-2. Melanie Beall, Taylor Botterbusch and Maya Kemper all got into the scoring column with goals. Kemper, Ella Benzel and Ashlyn Wolfe had assists for Berm, which moved to 6-1 in division play.
Fairfield keeper Annalise Cromer made 27 saves in the cage while facing an Eagle offense that generate 30 shots and took 34 penalty corners.
Alyssa Farace scored with seven seconds left in the third period for Fairfield, breaking up Berm’s shutout streak at six games.
Fairfield 0 0 1 0 — 1
Bermudian Springs 0 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: F-Alyssa Farace; BS-Melanie Beall, Taylor Botterbusch, Maya Kemper. Assists: BS-Kemper, Ella Benzel, Ashlyn Wolfe. Shots: F-3; BS-30. Corners: F-0; BS-34. Saves: F-Annalise Cromer 27; BS-Isabella Bobe 2
Gettysburg 3, Eastern York 0
Katie Wivell scored twice within a five-minute span in the second period to send the Warriors on their way past the Knights Monday.
Wivell also set up Gettysburg’s third goal, scored by Emma Raville.
Eastern York 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 0 2 0 1 — 3
Goals: G-Katie Wivell 2, Emily Raville. Assists: G-Wivell. Shots: EY-10; G-7. Corners: EY-13; G-4. Saves: EY-4; G-Maddie Knerr 5, Emili Scavitto 5. JV: Gettysburg 4-0
Hanover 7, Delone Catholic 1
Lily Moorhead and Emily Leonard notched a pair of goals apiece as the Hawkettes buzzed past the visiting Squirettes on Monday.
Emily Leonard scored just three seconds prior to halftime to give the hosts a 2-1 edge. Hanover scored four times in the final period, including goals from Peyton Conover and Millie Nakielny, to set the final score.
Finley Miller also tallied a goal for Hanover while Meredith Mace drove home a score for Delone.
Delone Catholic 1 0 0 0 — 1
Hanover 1 1 1 4 — 7
Goals: DC-Meredith Mace; H-Lily Moorhead 2, Emily Leonard 2, Finley Miller, Peyton Conover, Millie Nakielny. Saves: DC-Galysh 9; H-Wildasin 2. Shots: DC-3; H-15. Corners: DC-3; H-10.
Biglerville 10, Fairfield 0
Six different players scored goals for the Canners in a win over the Knights on Saturday.
Natalie Showaker was at the front of the attack with a hat trick, while Isabelle Allen and Paige Ney buried two goals apiece. Alyssa Smith, Tristin McCleaf and Courtney Smith also scored goals for Biglerville, which improved to 8-3.
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 3 1 4 2 — 10
Goals: B-Natalie Showaker 3, Paige Ney 2, Isabelle Allen 2, Alyssa Smith, Tristin McCleaf, Courtney Smith. Assists: B-C. Smith, Hannah Naylor, Ava Peterson, Dana Newberry, McCleaf, Allen 2, Showaker. Shots: F-3; B-23. Corners: F-0; B-18. Saves: F-11; B-3
BOYS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 3, Hanover 1
Jack Regentin, Isiah Kuykendall and Anthony Cervantes kicked goals for the Canners in their YAIAA victory over the Nighthawks on Saturday.
Jesus Salazar had a pair of assists and Emanual Esquivias added a helper as well.
Biglerville 1 2 — 3
Hanover 0 1 — 1
Goals: B-Jack Regentin, Isiah Kuykendall, Anthony Cervantes; H-Daniel Corbin. Assists: B-Jesus Salazar 2, Emanuel Esquivias. Shots: B-10; H-3. Corners: B-7; H-0. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran 1; H-Justus Feeser 7
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 4,
Littlestown 0
Amy Rupp put up a hat trick on Monday to power the Squirettes to a win over the Bolts in YAIAA action. In addition to Rupp’s three-goal effort, Maddie O’Brien also found the back of the net.
Delone Catholic 2 2 — 4
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Amy Rupp 3, Maddie O’Brien. Shots: DC-17; L-2. Corners: DC-4; L-0. Saves: DC-2; L-Abby Moroz 13
Gettysburg 5, New Oxford 1
Izzy Gaydon and Alivia Colgan tallied two goals each for the Warriors in their win over the Colonials on Saturday.
Madelyn Hassinger also knocked home a goal for Gettysburg (8-2-1).
Cameryn Martofel scored the lone goal for the Colonials, who slipped to 2-7.
New Oxford 1 0 — 1
Gettysburg 4 1 — 5
Goals: NO-Cameron Martofel; G-Izzy Gaydon 2, Alivia Colgan 2, Madelyn Hassinger. Assists: G-Colgan 2, Maddie Gaydon. Shots: NO-8; G-14. Corners: NO-0; G-6. Saves: NO-10; G-7
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Harrisburg Academy 3,
Littlestown 1
Florence Vandersluys prevented a shutout on Monday when she scored a 6-3, 6-2 win for the Bolts at third singles.
Singles: 1. Biya Khan (HA) d. Lura Johnson 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kate Lindley (HA) d. Claudia Reaver 6-0, 6-0; 3. Florence Vandersluys (L) d. Kira Greiner 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Madelin Galvin/Pilar Estrava (HA) d. Hira Khan/Katelyn Snare 6-3, 6-1
West York 5,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Bulldogs posted five 6-0, 6-0 wins on Monday to wrap up their regular season. West York’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Lizzy Agravante and Alexa Stackhouse were undefeated this season.
Singles: 1. Alisa Steele (WY) d. Beka Gerringer 6-0, 6-0; 2. Lexi Sanderson (WY) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-0, 6-0; 3. Charlotte Whitesel (WY) d. Carly Lau 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Lizzy Agravante/Alexa Stackhouse (WY) d. Abby Myers/Taylor Stockham 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ella Mikula/Mari Santos (WY) d. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heinemann 6-0, 6-0
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
West Perry 3,
Bermudian Springs 2
The Mustangs edged the Eagles in a non-league see-saw matchup on Monday, claiming a 25-23, 12-25, 26-24, 14-25, 15-13 victory.
Emma Hartman racked up serven aces at the stripe and Tori Murren delivered 16 digs and 10 kills. Lahanna Means dished out a dozen assists for the Eagles as well.
Bermudian won the JV match 25-12, 25-21.
