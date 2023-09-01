The Biglerville Canners will have to wait at least one more year for their first 2-0 start since 2012.
Following a solid 14-7 non-conference road victory over Pequea Valley to begin their 2023 campaign, the Canners again took to the road Friday night to take on Susquenita.
This time around, their travels proved a little bit more tumultuous as the Blackhawks rolled to a 42-7 victory, the first in the career of new head coach Ryan Gibney.
“It’s huge,” Gibney, a Susquenita alum, said of the victory. “This program has always been special to me. I’ve never left the area. I’ve always been a Blackhawk fan and it’s just an honor to take this program over.”
Gibney must’ve felt like he was hearing an echo throughout the night, as twin sons Derek — Susquenita’s quarterback — and Dylan — a wide receiver — dominated throughout the evening
After the Blackhawks won the opening toss and elected to receive, it was the two younger Gibneys who connected on the third play from scrimmage for a 77-yard touchdown to put the hosts up 7-0.
“I knew Drew was always going to be open,” Derek said of the play. “He’s my go-to-guy. I saw he was going to get open. I threw to him. He did the rest.”
Drew finished the night with eight receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns, putting him just four catches shy of a program record.
The Canners then took the ball and looked primed to punch back, as running back Noah Fulton helped push the ball across midfield and into Susquenita territory.
But second-year quarterback Bo Forney misfired on an out route than landed directly in the hands of defensive back Bryce McKee, who took the pass back 74 yards for a score to make it 14-0.
Biglerville then sputtered on its ensuing possession, and after a short punt, the Blackhawks marched right back down the field leading to yet another Gibney-to-Gibney score that made it 21-0 after just one quarter.
“We have so many weapons. If they believe in themselves, they can’t be stopped,” Rick Gibney said of the early offensive explosion.
The Canners found their footing a bit in the second quarter, and Forney got his team on the board with an 11-yard touchdown strike to Tavian McAuliffe to cut the lead to 21-7 with 6:17 left in the half.
Biglerville then forced a three-and-out and appeared to be gaining momentum. But a three-and-out of its own sent the ball right back to the Blackhawks, who capitalized with a methodical drive capped by a Wyatt Jumper 20-yard touchdown catch with under a minute remaining in the quarter to push the lead back out to 28-7.
Any hope of a comeback went out the window early in the second half. Susquenita produced a quick stop after the Canners received the second-half kickoff. Then running back Athan Robinson bounced off a pair of tackles before breaking into the open for a 64-yard touchdown run.
That made it 35-7 just 2:36 into the second half, and the Blackhawks never looked back.
“We hope this can set the tone for the rest of our season,” Rick Gibney said of the performance. “If these guys believe in themselves, they’re going to win a lot of football games.”
Susquenita will hope to make it two in a row next Friday in non-conference action at Schuylkill Valley.
The Canners, meanwhile, have a chance to right the ship when they host James Buchanan in their 2023 home-opener.
Biglerville 0 7 0 0 — 7
Susquenita 21 7 14 0 — 42
First quarter
S-Drew Gibney, 77 pass from Derek Gibney (Corey Warren kick), 10:59
S-Bryce McKee, 74 interception return (Warren kick), 8:19.
S-Gibney, 7 pass from Gibney (Warren kick), 1:59.
Second quarter
B-Tavian McAuliffe, 11 pass from Bo Forney (Tyler Wolf kick), 6:17.
S-Wyatt Jumper, 20 pass from Gibney (Warren kick), :59
Third quarter
S-Athan Robinson 64 run (Warren kick), 9:24
S-De. Gibney 1 run (Warren kick), 3:36.
Team Statistics
B S
First downs 8 17
Rushing 25-38 20-188
Passing 10-19-1 17-25-0
Passing yards 98 282
Totals yards 136 470
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties-yards 2-110 4-30
Punting 7-24.8 1-33.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: B-Noah Fulton 13-34, Landen Taylor 10-14, Cristian Marquez 1-0, Tavian McAullife 1-(-10); S-Athan Robinson 1-66, #33 (Name not provided) 8-57, Wyatt Jumper 5-38, Roman Brenny 1-28, Derek Gibney 1-1, Jacob Brown 1-(-2)
Passing: B-Bo Forney 10-19-98-1; S-De. Gibney 17-25-282-0
Receiving: B-McAullife 8-84, Brody Conrad 1-10, Kyler Johnson 1-4; S-Drew Gibney 8-159, Blaise Swancer 3-41, Brenny 1-32, Jumper 2-30, #33 2-13, Brown 1-7.
