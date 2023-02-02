Gettysburg College rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the second half on Wednesday, building a double-digit lead of its own en route to a 72-64 win at Franklin & Marshall to complete the season sweep in men’s basketball.
THE LEADERS
• Ryan McKeon led the Bullets (11-9, 8-5 Centennial Conference) with 14 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals. He shot 6 of 9 from the floor.
• Elijah Williams posted a game-high 19 points to go with nine rebounds.
• Jordan Stafford added 16 points, hitting seven of his eight field-goal attempts.
FOR THE FOES
• Omar Nichols led the Diplomats (10-10, 5-8 CC) with 17 points.
• Josh Parra added 16 points and eight rebounds.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Behind six points from Josh Parra, Franklin & Marshall jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the game’s first 4:02. A Ryan McKeon layup, however, on the ensuing possession started a 17-7 run that included 11 straight that turned a four-point deficit into a 22-15 advantage with 7:29 to play. Omar Nichols and Elijah Williams traded baskets to keep it a seven-point game with 6:03 remaining. Kevin Nowoswiat then hit the only Diplomat 3-pointer of the first half to spark a 15-0 finish to the stanza to take a 32-34 lead into the break.
• Nichols pushed the lead to 10 on the opening possession of the second half. After Jordan Stafford and Parra traded baskets, Stafford and Williams combined for the next seven points to close to within 36-33 with 16:22 to play. Vakaris Grauslys momentarily halted the momentum before four straight points from McKeon tied the game two minutes later.
• The Diplomats went back in front 45-42 at the 11:03 mark before a McKeon layup and Williams dunk sparked an 11-0 run over the next four minutes to go in front 53-45 on a Nate Williams triple. The lead swelled to 61-50 on two Williams free throws with 4:02 on the clock. Trailing 68-57, John Seidman hit a layup and Nichols canned a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to six but Elijah Williams canned four free throws in the final 30 seconds to return the margin to double digits.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg shot 72.7 percent in the second half from the floor, connecting on 16 of its 22 attempts. The squad shot a season-best 54 percent (27 of 50) for the game.
• Carl Schaller rounded out the double-digit scorers with 14 points.
• The Bullets took advantage of a Muhlenberg loss at Dickinson to move a game clear of the Mules in the standings and hold on to fourth place alone with five games to play. Gettysburg is one game behind Ursinus in search of the season sweep on Saturday.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Ursinus on Saturday. Game time is 3 p.m.
WRESTLING: McDaniel won six straight bouts to record a 26-15 victory over Gettysburg in a Centennial Conference match on Wednesday.
THE LEADERS
• Luke Kowalski led the Bullets (2-6, 1-3 CC) with a pin midway through the first period at 133.
• Phil Nave added a pin at the end of the night.
FOR THE FOES
• Michael Bromley led the Green Terror (8-8, 2-1 CC) with a second-period technical fall at 184.
• Thomas Monn remained perfect on the season with a technical fall of his own at 149.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Alex DuFour staked McDaniel to a 4-0 lead with a 12-3 win at 125 before back-to-back Gettysburg wins gave the visitors a 9-4 edge. Luke Kowalski recorded his third straight fall with a 1-minute, 38-second pin before Jake Stein added a 4-3 win at 141.
• Thomas Monn secured a technical fall at the end of the match with a near fall for a 23-6 victory at 149 to start a run of six straight victories. Xavier Howard added a 12-5 win at 157 before a late takedown gave Andre Allen an 11-8 win at 165. Yoann Olympio pushed the lead to 18-9 with an 11-5 win at 174 before Michael Bromley tacked on a 23-8 technical fall late in the second period. Jaedyn Harris edged out a 4-2 win at 197.
• Phil Nave rounded out the night with a pin in 3:34 at heavyweight.
THE INSIDE STORY
125: Alex DuFour (M) md. Antonio Abate, 12-3; 133: Luke Kowalski (G) pi. Romeo Tsai, 1:38; 141: Jake Stein (G) d. Ryan Athey, 4-3; 149: Thomas Monn (M) tf. Eric Mougalian, 7:00 (23-6); 157: Xavier Howard (M) d. Heath Rudolph, 12-5; 165: Andre Allen (M) d. Justin Richey, 11-8; 174: Yoann Olympio (M) d. Cooper Leszczuk, 11-5; 184: Michael Bromley (M) tf. Justin Rhyne, 4:43 (23-8); 197: Jaedyn Harris (M) d. Brendan Loder, 4-2; HWT: Phil Nave (G) p. Austin Stewart, 3:34.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Johns Hopkins on Friday. Match time is 7 p.m.
