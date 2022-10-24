OX

New Oxford head coach Travis Martin is joined by Allison Horick (left) and Kae Balko after they won the title in the District 3 Class 3A Doubles Championships last Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club. (Submitted photograph)

 Submitted photograph

New Oxford’s Allison Horick and Kae Balko were up against it when they were faced with match point against Reading’s Ashley Retana and Halley Guerrero in the gold medal match of the District 3 Class 3A doubles girls tennis tournament Saturday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club and they had no idea.

“I didn’t know that they had match point. I just keep playing until the match is over,” Balko admitted after practice on Monday afternoon. “It still hasn’t completely hit me that we made school history. Not just in doubles, but the whole team did, as well.”

