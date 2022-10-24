New Oxford’s Allison Horick and Kae Balko were up against it when they were faced with match point against Reading’s Ashley Retana and Halley Guerrero in the gold medal match of the District 3 Class 3A doubles girls tennis tournament Saturday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club and they had no idea.
“I didn’t know that they had match point. I just keep playing until the match is over,” Balko admitted after practice on Monday afternoon. “It still hasn’t completely hit me that we made school history. Not just in doubles, but the whole team did, as well.”
Retana and Guerrero were the top-seeded team in the tournament and they had pushed Horick and Balko to the brink, only to have the Colonial duo rally to win the third set and take the match 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
“I knew that Allison and Kae had a really good shot, as long as they played to their capabilities,” Ox head coach Travis Martin said. “It’s been a magical season for the girls and that topped it off.”
Horick added, “Coach told us that we could win, to play smart and see what happens. But we were just out there playing.”
The third seed in the tournament, Horick and Balko downed No. 2 seed Haley Miller and Jade Miller from Manheim Twp in the semis 6-3, 2-6, 7-6.
This continues a big run of postseason success for the Ox as they also won the team tournament earlier last Wednesday, and sophomore Anya Rosenbach captured silver in the singles’ tournament on Oct. 15.
The team is 19-0 on the season and in addition to the district team title, the Colonials also brought home the YAIAA-1 division title for the third time in the past five years.
“Our girls were so focused on their goals this season that they didn’t allow anything to distract them,” Martin said. “They didn’t allow themselves to get overwhelmed by anything. They didn’t overlook anything and stayed focused on the task in front of them.”
This will be their second straight trip to the PIAA tournament. After finishing third in the district tournament last year, the Ox lost to eventual state champion Conestoga in the first round last season. They’ll open this year’s state tournament play against Bethel Park, the third-place team from District 7, today at the Hershey Racquet Club at 1:30 p.m.
“The experience that we gained last season really helps. We have a much shorter road trip than our opponent and I think we have a slight advantage in every matchup. But our girls have to play their best to win,” Martin said. “Our girls are going to be in for a dogfight.”
Horick added, “I’m excited about our chances (Tuesday). We have a better draw than we did last season.”
The state singles and doubles tournaments are scheduled to be played the weekend of Nov 4 and 5, also in Hershey.
In the District 3 Class 2A doubles tournament, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth and Ella Knox grabbed third place and the bronze medals and state tournament berth that come with it.
Roth and Knox fell to top seeded Emma Perkins and Victoria Waltz in the semifinals 6-0, 6-1.
Then needing a win over ELCO’s Ali Bender and Camryn Lehr in the third place match, the Squirette duo prevailed 6-2, 6-3.
District 3 Girls Tennis Doubles’ Tournament
Saturday - Hershey Racquet Club
1. Retana/Guerrero (Reading) d. Sanchez/Guerrero (Reading) 6-3, 6-0; 3. Allison Horick/Kae Balko (New Oxford) d. 2. H. Miller/J. Miller (Manheim Twp) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6.
Horick/Balko (NO) d. Retana/Guerrero (R) 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
H. Miller/J. Miller (MT) d. Sanchez/Guerrero (R) 7-5, 6-4
1. Perkins/Waltz (Conrad Weiser) d. Olivia Roth/Ella Knox (Delone Catholic) 6-0, 6-1; Roberts/Roberts (York Catholic) d. 3. Bender/Lehr (ELCO) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Perkins/Waltz (CW) d. Roberts/Roberts 7-5, 6-3.
Roth/Knox (DC) d. Bender/Lehr (E) 6-2, 6-3
