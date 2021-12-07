The Gettysburg College men’s basketball team shot a red-hot 54.5 percent (36-of-66) from the field en route to a 99-75 non-conference victory at Penn State Berks Tuesday night.
Gettysburg (5-2, 2-1 CC) 49 50 — 99
PSU — Berks (0-7, 0-2 UE) 31 44 — 75
GETTYSBURG (99): Ryan McKeon 6 4-5 16, Colin Farrell 6 0-0 15, Avery Close 5 4-4 14, Carl Schaller 5 1-2 13, Elijah Williams 1 0-0 3, Jack Rooney 3 2-2 10, Antonello Baggi 3 0-0 8, Akim Joseph 3 0-0 7, Jordan Stafford 1 3-3 5, Rassoul Abakar 2 0-0 4, J. Bertolini-Felice 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Ben Drury, Max Pernetti, Shane Scott, Sukky Nd-Ezuma. TOTALS: 3 16-18 99
PENN STATE BERKS (75): Jared Houck 9 2-2 22, Jeff Lorah 5 1-1 13, Josh Ruiz 3 1-1 8, Grant Watson 3 2-2 8, Hassan Koroma 2 0-1 4, Monty Farmer 2 0-0 6, Brody Bolyn 3 0-1 6, Aaron Lane 1 0-0 3, Brian Felix 1 0-0 3, Samuel Toso 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Omar Palmer, Isaiah Baskerville. TOTALS: 30 6-9 75
3-Pointers: G-Farrell 3, Schaller 2, Williams, Rooney 2, Baggi 2, Joseph; PSB-Houck 2, Lorah 2, Ruiz, Farmer 2, Lane, Felix
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Ryan McKeon ‘24: 16 Points, 6-8 FG, 5 Rebounds, 4 Assists
Colin Farrell ‘25: 15 Points, 6-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4 Rebounds, 3 Assists, 2 Steals
Avery Close ‘22: 14 Points, 5-10 FG, 5 Rebounds, 3 Assists
Carl Schaller ‘25: 13 Points, 5-8 FG, 2 Assists
Penn State Berks’ Top Performers
Jared Houck: 22 Points, 9-14 FG, 6 Steals, 4 Rebounds, 4 Assists
Jeff Lorah: 11 Points, 3 Assists, 2 Steals
Game Summary — First Half
Gettysburg jumped to a 9-2 run with Close scoring four of the points, but the Nittany Lions crept their way back by going on a 9-2 spurt to tie the game at 11-11 with 14:25 on the clock.
Over the next five minutes, Gettysburg and Penn State Berks would trade-off baskets until the 9:31 marker, when the Bullets held on to the lead for good. Farrell banked a three-pointer to make it 24-21, which sparked a 28-10 run to assume its 18-point lead at the intermission. Six different Bullets scored during the decisive surge, with Farrell tallying 10 points, including two treys.
Close scored 12 points in the first half to lead the Bullets, while the team shot 54.5 percent (18-of-33) from the field.
Game Summary — Second Half
The Nittany Lions produced an 18-8 run in the first six minutes of the second half to chip away at Gettysburg’s lead to make it an eight-point game (57-49).
A lay-up from McKeon at the 14:20 marker pushed Gettysburg’s lead back into double-digits, and from there, the score never dipped below 13 points.
The largest lead of the night was 27-points, which came off a Jake Bertolini-Felice made a free throw with 28 seconds to go.
By the Numbers
Gettysburg finished with a season-best 54.5 percent (36-of-66) from the field, while Penn State Berks hit 30-of-62 (48.4 percent) from the floor. The Bullets also tied their season-best by knocking down 11 3-pointers and went 16-of-18 (88.9 percent) from the free throw line.
The Orange and Blue out-rebounded the Nittany Lions 38-20 and dished out a season-high 19 assists.
Gettysburg recorded its highest scoring total since a 100-99 double-overtime loss to Centennial Conference foe Washington College (Md.) on Jan. 18, 2020.
Eleven of the 16 Bullets who entered the game scored three or more points.
Where the Series Stands
Tonight marked the second-ever meeting between Gettysburg and Penn State Berks in men’s basketball. The last time the two teams met was on Nov. 20, 2019, in Gettysburg, with the Bullets winning 98-54.
