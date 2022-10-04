It is safe to say that kickers are often the most under-appreciated players on a football team.
Punters may like a word, but more often than not kickers also pull double-duty as punters, so the brushoff can be twofold.
That wasn’t the case last Friday when a pair of Times Area kickers jumped into the spotlight and booted their respective teams to riveting victories.
Up first was Jermain Gondwe of Gettysburg. Following an electrifying first quarter, the Warriors fell into a rock-fight with visiting Shippensburg. Neither team was able to dent the scoreboard in the second or third quarters of what was a battle between 4-1 squads.
With first place in the Mid-Penn Colonial at stake, the game very much felt like one where the next score would decide it – possibly in overtime.
An extra session wasn’t needed as Gettysburg pieced together a drive in the waning moments, moving inside the Ship 5-yard line. After calling timeout with just a few precious ticks left on the clock, Gettysburg trotted out Gondwe, who coolly sent the home sideline into hysterics by splitting the uprights from 19 yards at the gun.
The 17-14 win moved the Warriors to 5-1 and fourth in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings.
A few moments after Gondwe’s heroics, Nolan Kruse of Delone Catholic was about to take center stage.
The Squires were engaged in a back-and-forth struggle with longtime rival York Catholic. With both squads in dire need of a win for YAIAA-3 and District 3 playoff purposes, it had the feel of a season hanging in the balance.
Enter Kruse, who had never kicked a field goal in a varsity game.
Not that he didn’t know the feel of drilling a winner, however. Last Thursday, he drove home the decisive goal in Delone’s 2-1 win over Bermudian Springs in soccer.
After the Squires held the Irish without a score in the second OT, Kruse went in with a chance to end the game. And the sophomore did just that, belting a 24-yarder that gave Delone a 31-28 victory.
Even if for just one Friday, the night belonged to kickers.
PLAYOFF PICTURE: As much as head coaches dislike looking ahead to playoffs that don’t begin for weeks, those in the media love doing so every chance we get. With that, here’s an updated look on the District 3 picture as it begins to clear up:
Class 5A: There is plenty of local appeal in 5A where Gettysburg, New Oxford and South Western are all ranked within the top eight. The Warriors (5-1) are slotted fourth following last week’s nailbiter over Ship, setting themselves up for a potential home game in the quarterfinals of the playoffs on Nov. 11.
Currently ahead of Gettysburg is a trio of unbeatens led by Solanco. Fellow 6-0 outfits Elizabethtown and Exeter Township follow.
New Oxford (5-1) is slotted sixth, one spot ahead of South Western (4-2), which dealt the Colonials their lone loss of 2022. The Ox doesn’t have a ton of potential power ranking points left on the table with remaining regular season games against Kennard-Dale (3-3), West York (1-5) and Eastern York (2-4). The Week 9 opponent, Fort Hill, is a Maryland school so that game won’t factor into the power rankings.
Fort Hill is a small-school powerhouse coming off an undefeated season and a Class 1A Maryland state title. The Sentinels have captured eight such titles since 2013.
Class 3A: Playoffs may be on Brett Smyers’ list of naughty words. The Biglerville head coach alluded to his team perhaps reading too much into its 2-1 start following a humbling loss to Fairfield in Week 4. The Knights owned that night from start to finish, prompting Smyers to say his team may have been overlooking Team Green.
After last Saturday’s 21-20 victory at York Tech, the Canners (3-3) are just two spots outside the playoff cutline in 3A. Between now and the finish line, however, are games against Delone, York Catholic and Littlestown, so the ‘P’ word just might be off limits in Apple Town.
Bermudian Springs finds itself on the cusp of the conversation after two straight wins. The Eagles (2-4), who are trying to climb out of a tough 0-4 start, have found their stride offensively by scoring 77 combined points in their last two games. They host Fairfield on Friday before closing with Delone, Tech and Ltown.
Class 2A: What a difference a win can make. Delone would’ve likely needed to run the table – and get help – had it lost last week’s tussle at York Catholic. Instead, the Squires prevailed and jumped into fourth in 2A. They also remained unbeaten in divisional play.
Camp Hill (5-1) leads the 2A playoff pack, followed by Annville-Cleona (4-2) and Trinity (3-3). The Shamrocks roughed up the Squires, 35-7, in Week 1. Trinity will receive a forfeit from Middletown before back-to-back games against Camp Hill and 1A juggernaut Steel-High, before finishing with Halifax.
Class 1A: Speaking of the Rollers, wowza are they clicking. Steel-High (4-1) has piled up 135 total point in its last two outings and has shown no signs of slowing down. Fairfield (1-4) could be tasked with attempting to derail the Rollers if form holds in 1A, where just three teams reside.
The Knights currently hold the second spot in the power rankings and an automatic ticket to a district championship game. Halifax, the third team in this class, has been outscored 234-40 in its five games against PA schools this season.
STONE IS ROCK-SOLID: Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders was a phenom as a freshman, and he seemingly has only gotten better since then. After passing for a whopping 3,037 yards and 46 touchdowns last season, Saunders became a hot commodity in NCAA Division I recruiting circles. Saunders claims a boatload of offers from major programs including Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, Pitt, Minnesota and others.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound righty has the Crusaders on a four-game winning streak following a season-opening loss to perennial powerhouse Imhotep Charter. Last week Saunders passed for 360 yards and six touchdowns in limited duty as McDevitt hung 68 points on Milton Hershey.
Since the loss, the Crusaders are averaging 55.2 points per game. Saunders has done his part, hitting on 79 of 123 pass attempts for 1,341 yards and 14 touchdowns, without an interception.
ON TRACK FOR 3,000: Oil City halfback Ethen Knox continues to run the football at a record-breaking pace through six weeks of the regular season. Knox, a junior, has rushed for 2,104 yards and 24 touchdowns thus far. He is averaging a mind-numbing 350.7 yards per game, and more than 10 yards per attempt.
Getting to – and over – 3,000 yards would allow Knox to break the school’s single-season record of 3,025 yards set by Christian Cole in 2018.
Not a one-trick pony, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder has also made 37 tackles and intercepted three passes on defense for the Oilers (4-2).
BIG NIGHTS: While McDevitt’s Saunders enjoyed a monster night through the air in Week 6, Jake Wolfe of Montour and Farrell’s Kabron Smith covered even more ground. Wolfe passed for 404 yards and Smith 400 in their respective games.
Bishop Canevin’s Xavier Nelson had a night of nights as well, racking up 246 receiving yards.
When it came time to ground and pound, no one did it better than Crestwood. The Comets rolled up 516 yards rushing in their 45-14 win over Wilkes-Barre. Noah Schultz did the heavy lifting, rumbling for 327 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.
