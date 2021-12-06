Trail-Way Speedway has been owned and operated by the Hostetter family for 50 years.
Nestled into cornfields around Hanover, the track was first built by Armin Hostetter in 1971 and was used as a horse racing track and a motorcycle riding club before turning into one of the most notable dirt tracks in central Pennsylvania.
Now, six years after Hostetter’s passing in 2015, the family has decided it’s time to put the track up for sale.
“(I’m) not sure when the right time is, but with all three of us in our 60s, it may be the right time so we can enjoy the fourth quarter of our lives to do other things with our families and friends,” track president Perry Hostetter said when asked why now was the right time to sell.
Perry co-owns and operates the track alongside his brothers Brad, the vice president and race coordinator, and Barry, the track’s treasurer.
The decision didn’t come as an easy one for the family, however, and had been discussed for a number of years before coming to a final decision. The family ties and history are something that Perry said made it the most difficult.
“After 49 years at Trail-Way and going to races before dad started the track, racing is and always will be a big part of our lives,” he said. “It is very hard on us, the idea of not doing what we have been doing every year is a little sad. But we know it is the right thing to do. Dad and my brothers gave a place for everyone to come and enjoy for a long time. So many riders and drivers started here and went on to have racing careers.”
The famed track had hosted 358 sprint cars as its feature class for the last 19 years, though there’s no guarantee that will be the case going forward. Hostetter said that while he’d like the facility to continue to operate as a race track and that he and his family plan to stick around motorsports, there’s no clause in the sales contract that says it must remain a race track.
“Well, it sure would be nice to keep the track in operation, but the new owners will make that decision at that time,” he said. “Dad’s first love was farming, there have been seven generations of Hostetter’s farming here, so staying a farm is our main thought. We don’t want it turning into a housing development, if possible.”
The family is planning to continue to operate its off-season event shows, including the annual Motorama Events show at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which Armin and his sons began running in 1978.
“We will keep our four winter shows under our Motorama Productions banner,” Perry said. “So seeing racing people will still happen, it just won’t be at Trail-Way every week for us. I’m sure we will be visiting some of the local tracks to keep an eye on our former teams that raced with us”
As for what he plans to do after the sale, Perry said he hadn’t really thought about that question much, though he says he’d like to take a vacation with his brothers and “slow life down a little” while spending more time with family.
Hostetter said that the family has already received offers for the track and that a team has been put together to help handle those reviews. While he stressed that the process is a thorough one, he said that they’d hoped to have a sale completed.
“We wish it was done by now,” Hostetter said. “(I) hope we can finalize and make an announcement so everyone knows what is happening for 2022.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
