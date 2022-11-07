The YAIAA boys’ soccer coaches have released their all-star teams and there’s some local flavor to them, especially in YAIAA-3.
Biglerville classmates Cam Tyson and Guillaume Schmitz were voted Co-Players of the Year YAIAA-3.
Tyson finished the season with 19 goals and 22 assists, including a goal in the team’s season-ending loss to Lancaster Catholic in the district semis that gave him 101 career points.
Schmitz is an exchange student from Belgium, but he made an immediate impact in his only season donning the Black & Gold, scoring 31 times and dishing out eight assists.
The duo was joined on the first team by fellow senior Devan Ponce, who netted 31 goals and handed out nine helpers.
Additional first team selections included Littlestown’s Christopher Meakin, Dylan Smeak and Nathan Snyder.
Meakin set a new school record for shutouts in the season as he posted nine clean sheets in the 2022 campaign. Smeak scored five times and had two assists from his midfield spot and Snyder was a key defender in front of Meakin.
Delone Catholic was repped on the first team by senior midfielders Aidan Groves and Aaron Ocampo, while Fairfield placed senior striker Jake Ogle and his ten goals and six assists on the team and Bermudian Springs landed junior defender Colwyn Carrolus on the squad.
On the second team, Biglerville had senior defenders Juan Garcia (1 g, 12 a), Tyler Daron (2 g, 3 a) and sophomore midfielder Kody Mendoza (11 g, 4 a) voted onto the team.
Littlestown’s Leo Guzman (5 g, 3 a) and Jacob Hufnagle received nods, as did Delone’s Angello Salazar (7 g, 4 a) and Michael Carter (4 g, 6 a), both of whom are sophomores.
Also earning a spot were Fairfield’s Jonah Longenecker and Jackson Seymour and Bermudian’s Caleb Fowler and Alex Alvarado (9 g, 2 a).
In YAIAA-2, New Oxford’s junior midfielder Harvin Flowers was awarded Player of the Year honors after posting nine goals and seven assists. Additionally for the Ox, junior midfielder Israel Felipe (8 g, 8 a) earned a first team spot.
The Colonials placed three players on the second team with junior midfielder Marcos Lua (5 g, 4 a), senior defender Edwin Garcia (1 g, 2 a) and junior defender Jose Zavala (3 g, 4 a) all garnering selections.
YAIAA Boys’ Soccer Coaches All-Star Teams
Division 1
Player of the Year: Evan Jennings, jr. Northeastern
Coach of the Year: Eric Shoemaker, Northeastern
First Team
Central York: Holger Lozano, F, sr.; Nate Kimball, M, sr.
Dallastown: Owen Peri, D, sr.; Dalton Boyer, M, sr.
Northeastern: Lincoln Wertz, F, so.; Sam Walter, D, sr.
Red Lion: Zane Stambaugh, D, sr.; Brandon Monath, D, sr.
South Western: Nathan Smith, M, sr.; Salaza D’Alessandro, GK, sr.
William Penn: Blademir Jackson, F, sr.; Salvador Alegria, D, sr.
Second Team
Central York: Brandon Maida, D. sr.; Hilton Tati, F, sr.
Dallastown: Xavier Miller, F, sr.; Nate Winslow, F, jr.
Northeastern: Hayden Dallam, D. jr.; Ryan Maley, M, sr.; Alex Beckley, M, so.
Red Lion: Maddox Snyder, M, so.; Ben Weinstein, F, sr.
South Western: Jacob Lesher, D, sr.
Spring Grove: Ethan Fuhrman, D, sr.; Camden Sterner, D, sr.
William Penn: Eder Rivero-Serrano, M, jr.
Division 2
Player of the Year: Harvin Flowers, New Oxford, M, jr.
Coach of the Year: John Fornadel, York Suburban
First Team
West York: Jackson Reiber, M, sr.; Mark Njorge, F, jr.
Eastern York: Noah Brady, F, so.; Hunter Brady, M, jr.
Susquehannock: Abass Ndiaye, D, sr.; Gabe Glanz, M, sr.; Chase Robert, M, sr.
Dover: Evan Miller, M, sr.; Landon Mabe, GK, fr.
New Oxford: Israel Felipe, M, jr.
Kennard-Dale: Logan Sumner, GK, so., Dylan Logue, F, so.; Aiden Hardester, F, jr.; York Suburban: Dominick Riccio, D, sr.; Damien Yepez, F, jr.; Jackson Bryant, D, sr.
Second Team
West York: Terry Addey, M, sr.; Marco Cifuentes, F, so.
Eastern York: Jake McCarty, M, sr.; Nate Guillaume, D, sr.
Susquehannock: Carlos Dilts, M, jr.; Cameran Bangura, F, so.; Cooper Sistrunk, GK, jr.
Dover: Zayne Stump, F, jr.; Owen Kline, M, so.
York Suburban: Ty Pridgen, GK, jr.; Connor Hayes, M, jr.; Alexander Fornadel, M, sr.
Kennard-Dale: Zach Orwig, F, sr.; Levi Sharnetzka, D, jr.; Ben Zimmerman, D, jr.
New Oxford: Marcos Lua, M, jr.; Edwin Garcia, D, sr.; Jose Zavala, D, jr.
Division 3
Co-Players of the Year: Cam Tyson, Biglerville, M, sr. & Guillaume Schmitz, F, sr.
Coach of the Year: Eric Kenworthy, Hanover
First Team
Biglerville: Devan Ponce, M, sr.
York Catholic: Asher Clarke, D, sr.; Ryan Oathout, F, jr.; Josiah Olson, D, sr.
Littlestown: Christopher Meakin, GK, jr.; Dylan Smeak, M, sr.; Nathan Snyder, D, jr.
Delone Catholic: Aiden Groves, M, sr.; Aaron Ocampo, M, sr.
Hanover: Daniel Corbin, F, sr.; Aidan Kenworthy, D, jr.
Fairfield: Jake Ogle, F, sr.
Bermudian Springs: Colwyn Carrolus, D, jr.
Second Team
Biglerville: Juan Garcia, D, sr.; Tyler Daron, D, sr.; Kody Mendoza, M, so.
York Catholic: John Weisser, GK, sr.; Rylan Staub, D, jr.
Littlestown: Leo Guzman, M, jr.; Jacob Hufnagle, D, sr.
Delone Catholic: Angello Salazar, F, so.; Michael Carter, M, so.
Hanover: Justus Feeser, GK, sr.; Charles Zitto, M, sr.
Fairfield: Jonah Longenecker, M, sr.; Jackson Seymour, D, sr.
Bermudian Springs: Caleb Fowler, D, sr.; Alex Alvarado, F, so.
