SCHMITZ

Biglerville senior Guillaume Schmitz takes a shot during a District 3 playoff game against Lancaster Catholic. Schmitz and teammate Cam Tyson were named co-players of the year by YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer head coaches. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

The YAIAA boys’ soccer coaches have released their all-star teams and there’s some local flavor to them, especially in YAIAA-3.

Biglerville classmates Cam Tyson and Guillaume Schmitz were voted Co-Players of the Year YAIAA-3.

