The Gettysburg College volleyball team battled back for a second-set win, but host Stevenson University dashed past the Bullets in the final two sets to claim a 3-1 non-conference victory Wednesday night.
Gettysburg (5-2) 17 25 15 20
Stevenson (8-2) 25 19 25 25
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Zanze Kuba-McCoy ’23: 17 Kills, 7 Digs
- Kylie Ulrich ’24: 7 Kills, 10 Digs, 3 Aces
- Cat Holtz ’24: 7 Kills, 3 Digs
- Chelsea O’Leary ’24: 14 Digs
- Sarah Ellis ’22: 25 Assists
- Sophie Nasir ’25: 18 Assists
Stevenson’s Top Performers
- Shannon Baily: 16 Kills
- Sarah Straub: 7 Kills
- Mackenzie Blevins: 14 Assists, 6 Aces, 11 Digs
- Kayla Vaeth: 12 Digs
Match Summary
• First Set: Stevenson jumped out to a 4-0 lead and pulled in front 9-3 on a kill by Straub. Gettysburg clawed its way back by scoring five of the next six points and pulled to 10-8 on an attack error by the Mustangs. A three-point run by the hosts extended the margin and the Bullets were able to string together back-to-back points only one more time after hitting double-figures.
• Second Set: The two sides traded blows back-and-forth in the early going before Stevenson started to slip away. The Mustangs jumped in front 15-11 on a kill by Sophia Eckerd. The Bullets rallied past the hosts with 14 of the next 18 points. Kuba-McCoy tallied three kills and Ulrich posted an ace and two kills during the set-ending run.
• Third Set: Despite surrendering the first three points, Gettysburg was in the hunt early with a 7-6 deficit. The Mustangs benefited from four consecutive errors by the Bullets to pull ahead 11-6 and force a timeout. The paused temporarily righted the ship with back-to-back kills by Holtz and Ulrich, and the margin dropped to two a few moments later with an ace by Ulrich that made it 12-10. Stevenson began its run for home at that point with Baily initiating a 13-5 run with a pair of kills.
• Fourth Set: Gettysburg forced five ties in the final set, but Stevenson kept the Bullets from gaining the lead. After an attack error by the Mustangs evened the count at 14-14, the hosts scored eight of the next nine points and jumped in front 22-15 following four consecutive aces by Blevins. The Bullets rallied with three points to pull to 22-18, but that was as close as it would get as Baily polished off the win with a spike down the right side.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished with more kills (49-40) and a better hitting percentage (.186-.153) than Stevenson. The Mustangs racked up nine aces in the match.
• Kuba-McCoy reached double-figure kills for the sixth time in seven matches. She finished one off her career high of 18 set against Penn State Altoona.
Looking Ahead
Gettysburg takes part in the University of Mary Washington Classic on Sept. 17-18. The Bullets meet the host Eagles Friday at 8 p.m. before battling Washington and Lee University and Catholic University at noon and 2 p.m., respectively, on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.