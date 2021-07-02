SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Littlestown 0, Mason-Dixon 0
Nothing was settled — and not a run was scored — after a dozen innings of play between the Dodgers and Rebels on Friday evening. Littlestown and Mason-Dixon battled to an epic draw, with both teams using just two pitchers each through 12 frames.
Littlestown (16-6-1) rode Trent Copenhaver over eight innings of two-hit ball. Copenhaver struck out three and walked one before giving way to Calvin Benevento, who tossed the final four frames.
Mason-Dixon (7-13-1) countered with Kyle Raubenstine, who turned in an ironman effort by logging 10 shutout innings. Raubenstine fanned five and walked two, working around seven hits without allowing a run.
Jack Ritzo got through the final two innings.
Justin Keith went 3-for-5, with Jacob Crawmer and Blake DiPietro swatting two hits apiece for the Dodgers. All three swatted doubles.
Littlestown 000 000 000 000 — 0 10 1
M.-Dixon 000 000 000 000 — 0 5 3
Trent Copenhaver, Calvin Benevento (9). Kyle Raubenstine, Jack Ritzo (11). SO-BB: Copenhaver 3-1, Beneventon 1-0, Raubenstine 5-2, Ritzo 4-1. 2B: L-Jacob Crawmer, Blake DiPietro, Justin Keith; MD-Raubenstine, Ritzo
Standings
Shippensburg Stars 16-1-0
Hagerstown Braves 17-3-0
Cashtown Pirates 14-4-0
Littlestown Dodgers 16-6-1
New Oxford Twins 13-9-0
Biglerville Black Sox 12-9-0
Frederick Flying Dogs 8-11-0
Mason-Dixon Rebels 7-13-0
Brushtown Bulldogs 6-16-0
Hanover Raiders 5-15-1
North Carroll Panthers 2-15-0
Winfield Nightmare 2-16-1
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
York Adams League
(Top 4 each division qualify to playoffs)
East Division
W-L-T Pts.
Red Lion 12-0-0 24
Northeastern 8-5-0 16
Glen Rock 5-7-0 10
Shiloh 5-9-0 10
Suburban York 1-9-0 2
West Division
W-L-T Pts.
New Oxford 10-2-0 20
Dover 6-3-1 13
Hanover 6-4-1 13
Spring Grove 5-6-0 10
Gettysburg 5-7-0 10
Bermudian Springs 1-11-0 2
Franklin County League
Waynesboro 8-2
Greencastle 8-2
Chambersburg 7-3
McConnellsburg 4-3
Ft. Loudon 4-4
Biglerville 4-5
St. Thomas 0-8
Shippensburg 0-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.