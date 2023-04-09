The Bullets carved out a 14-1 lead after the first half and only allowed Bryn Mawr three more goals in the game to win by a commanding 19-4 score in Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Julia Daly once again tied a career-high with four goals and added one assist for five points. She also picked up one ground ball and won two draw controls.
• Jordan Basso had a hat trick and added two assists for five points. She also caused one turnover.
• Maddie Passarello scored a career-high two goals. She also picked up one ground ball.
FOR THE FOES
• Camille Franklin led the Owls (5-6, 0-4 CC) with one goal and one assist. She also won one draw control.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Julia Daly, Caroline Sullivan and Emily Crane rattled off a goal each within the first four minutes to stake the Bullets (9-3, 4-0 CC) to a 3-0 lead. Turnovers for both teams resulted in another Gettysburg possession, and the Bullets scored six straight goals within the next four minutes to lead 9-0. Daly and Jordan Basso each scored two in the stretch, while Sullivan and Crane each had one. With 1:50 remaining in the first period, Bryn Mawr got on the board with a Maddie Sullivan free position goal. However, Gettysburg followed up quickly with a goal by Kelly O’Connor to make it 10-1 after 15 minutes of play.
• Each team turned the ball over a few times and Gettysburg took several shots before a goal was scored in the second quarter. With 9:50 left to play in the half, Julie Breedveld netted an unassisted tally to start the running clock. Maddie Passarello caused a turnover and picked up the ball soon after for another offensive possession, and Lauren O’Connell converted for a 12-1 Gettysburg lead. Passarello put up a tally of her own with 5:41 showing to make it a 12-goal lead. With under a minute remaining in the half, Basso took a second-chance shot and scored, sending the teams into halftime, 14-1.
• Two turnovers by Bryn Mawr and a ground ball pickup resulted in the Owls’ first goal since the first quarter, as Camille Franklin dished to Maya DiFrischia. Several turnovers by each team filled the next six minutes, before freshmen Nina Marra and Caroline Button scored their first collegiate goals within two minutes of eachother. Button’s goal at 3:50 would be the last of the period.
• In the final period of play, a yellow card and foul by Gettysburg gave Carlene Basque a free position shot, and she converted to make it a 16-3 game. Passarello scored again just over a minute later, and a turnover by Bryn Mawr allowed Daly to net another to make the score 18-3 with just over six minutes remaining. Bryn Mawr was fouled with 4:58 left to play, and Franklin scored on another free position attempt for the Owls’ last goal of the game. With the seconds ticking down, Sophie Smith sent a ball to Sophie Showers, who scored the final goal of the game.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg outshot Bryn Mawr 33-12.
• Gillian Cortese, Juliette deVarenne and Emma Ortiz split time in goal. Cortese and Ortiz each made two saves.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Haverford on Saturday. Game time is noon.
MEN’S LACROSSE: A back-and-forth first half resulted in a 6-all deadlock, but Gettysburg, ranked fifth in the latest USILA poll, scored six straight in the third to take an 11-6 lead. Swarthmore responded with five consecutive goals of its own to force overtime, and scored the golden goal only 34 seconds into the extra period for a 12-11 Centennial Conference victory.
THE LEADERS
• Ethan Kessler led the Bullets’ offense, with three goals and two assists. He also picked up three ground balls.
• Kyle Howard was the other Bullet on the day with a hat trick
• Frank Barbera fought hard on defense, racking up a career-high seven ground balls and causing four turnovers.
FOR THE FOES
• Ryan Pretzer made 14 saves in goal for the Garnet (9-1, 3-0 CC).
• Von Mabbs scored three goals and tallied one assist.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Swarthmore was the first two get on the board with goals by Von Mabbs and Clay Almgren within 90 seconds of eachother. Gettysburg (9-2, 3-1 CC) responded less than a minute later when Ethan Kessler dished to Jack Dunleavy for the Bullets’ first goal. The teams traded tallies back and forth for the rest of the first quarter, each scoring two goals. Kessler and Kyle Howard scored in the stretch for the Bullets, and Owen Hoffman and Mabbs responded for Swarthmore to etch a 4-3 Garnet lead after one.
• Both teams attempted several shots in the first seven minutes of the second quarter, but neither team found the net until an Aidan Wykoff game-tying goal made it in with 7:42 left in the half. Gettysburg was issued a delay of game penalty, and while Swarthmore couldn’t convert on the extra-man opportunity, they scored just as soon as it expired for a 5-4 lead. A Jackson Brosgol tally 2:06 later made it a two-goal margin, but back-to-back goals by Wykoff and Howard within a 54-second span made it a tie ballgame going into halftime.
• Gettysburg came out of the break hot, and scored five straight over a 7 minute, 40 second timespan. Kessler tallied two in the stretch, while Howard, Dunleavy, and Quinton Mather each had one. Swarthmore attempted three shots, but none of them were on target throughout the span. With 2:48 showing in the third, Mabbs dished to Clay Almgren to get the Garnet their first goal of the second half. With one second remaining in the quarter, Mabbs scored again to bring Swarthmore within three going into the fourth quarter.
• Several turnovers by both teams started the fourth quarter, before a Gettysburg penalty allowed Swarthmore to score the first man-up goal of the game, bringing them within two goals, 11-9. Each team took a couple shots after the opening goal, but it was the Garnet again who found the back of the net with 6:45 remaining in regulation as they closed within one goal. A crucial turnover and ground ball pickup by Barbera in the final two minutes of play caused Gettysburg to take a timeout to set up their offense, but out of the strategy session the Garnet got the ball right back and took their own timeout. Rex Mabbs scored the final goal of regulation with 24 seconds remaining to make it an 11-11 game and force overtime.
• In the overtime period, Swarthmore won the first faceoff and went to cage. Carter Strauch scored the golden goal only 34 seconds into overtime to give Swarthmore the win, 12-11.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg outshot Swarthmore by a one-shot margin of 34-33.
• Swarthmore won 14 faceoffs, while Gettysburg was victorious in 10.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday at 7.
