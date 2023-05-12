BASEBALL
Biglerville 5,
James Buchanan 4
Noah Trimmer singled home a pair of runs in the top of the sixth as the Canners rallied past the homestanding Rockets on Friday, 5-4.
Gavin Althoff singled, and following the second out of the inning, Kolton Trimmer and Austin Black connected for back-to-back base hits. Noah Trimmer then lined a pitch into right field to plate Althoff and Kolton Trimmer, making it 5-4.
Reliever Nolan Miller made the lead stand up by posting a pair of scoreless innings for the save.
Aiden Hoffman, Black, Noah Trimmer and Gavin Taylor all swatted two hits for the Canners (6-14), who outhit the Rockets, 11-5. Trimmer finished with three RBI while Taylor drove in a pair of runs.
Biglerville 002 012 0 — 5 11 0
James Buchanan 002 200 0 — 4 5 1
Aiden Hoffman, Nolan Miller (4). Daugherty, Miller (5). WP: Miller. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Hoffman 2-3, N. Miller 0-0, Daugherty 5-2, J. Miller 1-0. 2B: JB-Sanchez. 3B: JB-Blair
Shippensburg 8,
New Oxford 7
The Greyhounds erased a 7-1 deficit in the sixth inning, then plated a run in the home half of the seventh to walk off with a big win over the Colonials on Friday. Ship (10-8) moved into 15th in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, with one game left on it regular season schedule.
Tucker Chamberlain hit a three-run shot in the sixth that deadlocked the ballgame, before Kaden Shope drove in the winning run in the seventh.
For the Ox (9-11), Coy Baker went 3-for-3 and AJ Bachota had a pair of hits. Cade Baker struck out six on the mound.
New Oxford 131 002 0 — 7 11 2
Shippensburg 001 006 1 — 8 11 2
Cade Baker, Kristian Wolfe (7). Carbaugh, Horne (2). WP: Horne. LP: Wolfe. SO-BB: Baker 6-1, Wolfe 0-1, Carbaugh 0-4, Horne 4-1. 2B: NO-Kolton Haifley; S-Chamberlain, Shope. 3B: S-Weller. HR: Chamberlain
Red Lion 3, South Western 2
The Mustangs suffered a damaging setback on Friday when they dropped a 3-2 decision to YAIAA-1 foe Red Lion. South Western slipped to 9-10 and fell out of the top 16 in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings.
The Lions (12-7) plated three runs in the first inning and used a pair of pitchers to make the lead stand up.
Colby Bealing was 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI for SW.
South Western 001 100 0 — 2 5 0
Red Lion 300 000 x — 3 5 0
Amanjeet Turka, Brendan Coulson (5). Lawrence, Lipscomb (6). WP: Lawrence. LP: Turka. SO-BB: Turka 1-2, Coulson 2-0, Lawrence 3-4, Lipscomb 3-2. 2B: SW-Kamden Truelove; RL-Lawrence, Koons. 3B: SW-Bealing
SOFTBALL
Biglerville 5,
James Buchanan 4
Leah Strawsburg singled home Kierney Weigle with a tie-breaking run in the fifth inning to give the Canners a road win in their season finale on Friday. Weigle walked to start the rally and moved to third on an Olivia Miller hit before Strawsburg connected on the winner.
Miller had a pair of hits, as did Paige Slaybaugh who was 2-for-2 with a triple. Weigle walked three times and singled.
In the circle, Sydney McCleaf spun a three-hitter, firing four straight scoreless innings for the Canners (10-10).
Biglerville 310 010 0 — 5 7 5
James Buchanan 202 000 0 — 4 3 0
WP: Sydney McCleaf. LP: Wiley. SO-BB: McCleaf 1-0, Wiley 7-5. 3B: B-Paige Slaybaugh
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Delone Catholic 16,
Mifflin County 2
Landon Smith peppered the cage for six goals as the Squires roared to a big win over Mifflin County in non-league action on Thursday. Joining Smith in the goal-scoring frenzy was Deegan Snyder, who whistled home four tallies.
Kaden Hix posted a hat trick while Drew Medcalf and Nik Holtz added single markers. Hix also won a team-best 12 ground balls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.