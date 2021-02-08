WRESTLING
South Western 34,
Bermudian Springs 27
The Mustangs scored bonus points in the final three bouts to rally past the Eagles on Monday, 34-27.
South Western (5-2) trailed 27-18 heading into 106, where Daniel Pierce recorded a 10-0 major decision. Josh Martz followed with a pin of Ty Livelsberger and Caleb Martz sealed the deal by sticking Jacob Simpson in the second period at 120.
Joe Sprenkle posted a pin for South Western at 160 and Bryson Coruzzi won by 14-2 major decision at 138.
The Eagles (6-3) picked up pins from Brennan Schisler (132), Caleb Mantz (145), Savauri Shelton (215) and Hogan Swenski (285).
126-Wyatt Hale (SW) d. Jakson Keffer, 6-0; 132-Brennan Schisler (BS) p. Emily Zheng, 1:15; 138-Bryson Coruzzi (SW) md. Bryce Harner, 14-2; 145-Caleb Mantz (BS) p. Luke Dewees, 1:29; 152-Cole Mosier (BS) d. Gavin Leitzel, 10-6; 160-Joe Sprenkle (SW) p. Chanse Boyer, 2:42; 172-Owen Reed (SW) d. Jonah Martin, 6-5; 189-RJ Utz (SW) d. Jhonathan Balek, 6-0; 215-Savauri Shelton (BS) p. Ayden Wysocki, 1:13; 285-Hogan Swenski (BS) p. Josh Metz, 1:01; 106-Daniel Pierce (SW) md. Coby Johnston, 10-0; 113-Josh Martz (SW) p. Ty Livelsberger, 2:25; 120-Caleb Martz (SW) p. Jacob Simpson, 3:16 *-South Western deducted team point for unsportsmanlike conduct at 113
Gettysburg 70, Kennard-Dale 6
The Warriors recorded six pins on Monday in a match that featured seven bouts, none of which made it past the first period.
Nathan Ridgley (172), Trevor Gallagher (285), Jacob Fetrow (126), Ethan Dalton (138), Tyler Withers (145) and Jake Cherry (160) did the honors for Gettysburg (22-0).
172-Nathan Ridgley (G) p. Cummings, 1:59; 189-Max Gourley (G) fft; 215-Leach (KD) p. Aaron Vazquez; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) p. Hawkins, :13; 106-Reed Miller (G) fft; 113-Gabriel Pecaitis (G) fft; 120-Montana DeLawder (G) fft; 126-Jacob Fetrow (G) p. Caughman, :32; 132-Dalton Redden (G) fft; 138-Ethan Dalton (G) p. Pistoria; 145-Tyler Withers (G) p. Fromm, :57; 152-Jared Townsend (G) fft; 160-Jacob Cherry (G) p. Rader, :35
Delone Catholic 54, Kennard-Dale 12
The Squires made quick work of the Rams on Thursday, rolling to a 54-12 behind pins from connoer Bauerline (126), Artem Reichart (138), Justin Emeigh (145) and Tate Neiderer (189).
113-no contest; 120-Ryderlee Reichart (DC) fft; 126-Connor Bauerline (DC) p. Caughman, 2:41; 132-Nate Hart (DC) fft; 138-Artem Reichart (DC) p. Pistoria, 1:52; 145-Justin Emeigh (DC) p. Fromm, 1:37; 152-Domonic Giraffa (DC) fft; 160-Rader (KD) p. Jack Scovitch, 2:51; 172-Tate Neiderer (DC) p. Cummings, 4:15; 189-Won Stewart (DC) fft; 215-Leach (KD) fft; 285-Sam Scovitch (DC) p. Hawkins, :46; 106-no contest
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover 60, Boiling Springs 29
Jaycie Miller shot the lights out against the Bubblers on Monday, canning six 3-pointers on her way to a career-high 30 points.
Miller piled up 11 field goals and was 2-for-2 at the stripe as she recorded more points than Boiling Springs.
Peyton Conover dropped 11 points and Reagan Wildasin added eight for the Hawkettes (6-5).
Hanover 16 7 22 15 — 60
Boiling Springs 8 11 2 8 — 29
Hanover (60): Peyton Conover 5 0-0 11, Alanys Perez-Beltran 2 0-0 5, Jaycie Miller 11 2-2 30, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Reagan Wildasin 4 0-0 8, Tianna Gray 1 1-2 4. Non-scorers: Maloney, Moorhead, Noel. Totals: 24 3-4 60
Boiling Springs (29): Steel 1 0-0 3, Decker 1 1-2 4, Starner 3 0-0 6, Ryan 2 3-6 7, Furari 2 0-0 4, Tennyson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 11 4-8 29
3-pointers: H-Miller 6, Conover, Perez-Beltran, Gray; BS-Steel, Decker, Tennyson
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 69, Gettysburg 60
Connor Jenkins and Braden Carver combined for 51 points, helping the Colonials secure a win despite a monster night by Warrior Trent Ramirez-Keller.
Jenkins collected a team-best 22 points, Carver netted 19 and Aiden Strausbaugh chalked up a dozen more, which was enough to offset Keller-Ramirez’s 37-point eruption. The Warrior knocked down 14 attempts from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and drilled 5-of-6 at the line.
Ian McLean pitched in 11 more for Gettysburg in the loss.
New Oxford 20 15 20 14 — 69
Gettysburg 11 14 19 16 — 60
New Oxford (69): Nick Lawrence 1 1-1 3, Aiden Strausbaugh 5 1-3 12, Braden Carver 7 2-2 19, Justin Floyd 0 0-2 0, Adam Pascoe 1 0-0 3, Connor Jenkins 8 5-9 22, Hunter Crabs 4 0-2 8, Luke Rickrode 0 2-6 2. Totals: 26 11-26 69
Gettysburg (60): Ethan Wagner 2 2-4 6, Trent Keller-Ramirez 14 5-6 37, Griffin Tabler 1 1-4 3, Ian McLean 5 0-0 11, Logan Moseley 1 1-1 3. Non-scorers: B. Wagner, Herr, Felix, Warthen, Boone. Totals: 23 9-15 60
3-pointers: NO-Carver 3, Strausbaugh, Pascoe; G-Keller-Ramirez 4, McLean. JV: Gettysburg 47, New Oxford 45
Delone Catholic 69, York Tech 54
Camdyn Keller torched the Spartans for 21 points in Delone’s 69-54 win on Monday.
Keller posted 19 of his game-high 21 over the first three frames. Coltyn Keller tossed in nine points while Bryson Kopp added eight and Matt Rineman had seven.
York Tech 9 15 17 13 — 54
Delone Catholic 16 21 16 16 — 69
York Tech (54): Johnson 1 0-0 2, Parker 1 0-1 2, Hernandez 6 2-2 17, Allen 0 0-2 0, Gentry 5 2-3 12, Thomas 0 0-2 0, Torres 1 0-0 2, Bank 3 3-4 9, Stubbs 4 0-0 10. Totals: 21 7-14 54
Delone Catholic (69): Ryan Wildasin 2 0-0 5, Camdyn Keller 9 2-2 21, Coltyn Keller 2 5-6 9, Asher Rudolph 2 0-0 4, Ryan Moore 0 0-1 0, Trenton Kopp 3 0-2 6, Jake Sherdel 1 0-0 3, Bryson Kopp 2 3-4 8, Ryan Murphy 2 2-6 6, Matt Rineman 3 1-3 7. Non-scorers: Hoffman, Didio, Wittmer, Staub, Collins. Totals: 26 13-24 69
3-pointers: YT-Hernandez 3, Stubbs 2; DC-Wildasin, Ca. Keller, Sherdel, B. Kopp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.