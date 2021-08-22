The Inaugural Barry Skelly Memorial honored the life of Lincoln Speedway’s long-time track photographer. Skelly was not only a photographer, he was a champion for dirt track racing, sharing his love for the sport with fans and drivers through his photos.
Chase Dietz celebrated his second win of the season at Lincoln on Saturday night by high fiving fans along the fence as they cheered him on. After the celebration Dietz reflected on his most recent win.
“The way the track was it was more of trying to stay a little patient which is what I’ve been struggling with,” he said.
Going into Saturday night, Dietz had two DNFs and a 12th-place finish in his last three features.
“The guys put in all the work. I was at the beach this week, so these guys did everything,” he said. “They stuck around for all the rough nights we have had here lately.”
Starting next week, Central PA will kick off its month of money.
“Hopefully we pick off a couple more here before the end of the year,” said Dietz. “Big weekend coming up next week with the All Stars coming in. We’re definitely ready to get them.”
Reflecting on the win in honor of Skelly Dietz shared: “We’re happy to be able to do this for Barry and be here in memory of him. He was a very big part of Lincoln Speedway and obviously the racing community in general.”
Brie Hershey and Trey Hivner shared the front row for the start of the 30-lap feature.
The red flag waved on the first lap for Tim Wagaman who flipped down the front stretch. Matt Campbell’s car also had damage. Campbell utilized time in the work area and rejoined the field for the complete restart.
Hivner went to the bottom of turn 1 to take the lead. Jim Siegel and Chase Dietz battled side by side for second with Dietz holding the spot.
Aaron Bollinger got by Jordan Givler for fourth coming out of turn 2 on lap 4.
Hivner made contact with the wall in turn 4 on lap 5. The misstep allowed Dietz to close in and take the lead on lap 7. Dietz entered lapped traffic after taking the lead.
Devon Borden got by Givler on lap 9 to work his way into the top five. In his first race back at Lincoln since Speedweek, Danny Dietrich was on the move from his 12th starting spot.
Siegel got by Hivner for second on lap 10. Bollinger looked to follow and got by Hivner for third at the line on lap 11.
Borden raced his way up to fourth on lap 13.
Dietz had a lead of 2.820 seconds at the halfway point over Siegel as Dietrich made his way into the top five.
Borden was closing in on Bollinger for third and Dietrich was reeling in Borden.
Borden got under Bollinger and Dietrich followed sending Bollinger to fifth.
Dietrich and Borden raced wheel to wheel at the line for third with Dietrich having the advantage on lap 21. Borden took the spot from Dietrich on lap 22.
Dietz was in heavy lapped traffic allowing Siegel to close in. With five laps to go Dietz’s advantage was down to 1.758 seconds.
The three car battle for second between Siegel, Borden and Dietrich was cut short when the caution came out on lap 26 for Glenndon Forsythe who fell off the pace on the front stretch.
Dietz led Siegel, Borden, Dietrich and Bollinger to the cone for the late race restart.
Alan Krimes was looming right outside the top five on the restart after making his way to sixth from his fifteenth starting spot.
Krimes got by Bollinger on the back stretch to get into the top 5 with two laps to go.
Dietz crossed the line .779 seconds ahead of Siegel for the win. Borden finished third and Dietrich was fourth. Krimes earned the hard charger honors with this fifth place finish.
Heat race winners in the 410 sprint division were Chad Trout, Chase Dietz, and Jordan Givler.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 39-Chase Dietz ($4,000); 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 27-Devon Borden; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 7. 38-Cory Haas; 8. 11-TJ Stutts; 9. 7-Trey Hivner; 10. 58-Troy Wagaman; 11. 1X-Chad Trout; 12. 75-Tyler Ross; 13. 90-Jordan Givler; 14. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 15. 21-Matt Campbell; 16. 44-Dylan Norris; 17. 99m-Kyle Moody; 18. 21T-Scott Fisher; 19. 11P-Greg Plank; 20. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 21. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF); 22. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF); 23. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 24. 5E-Tim Wagaman (DNF)
Lap leaders: T. Hivner (1-6) & Dietz (7-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 7-Trey Hivner; 3. 11-TJ Stutts; 4. 58-Troy Wagaman; 5. 21-Matt Campbell; 6. 11P-Greg Plank; 7. 99m-Kyle Moody; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 75-Tyler Ross; 10. 23-Todd Zinn
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 39-Chase Dietz; 2. 97-Brie Hershey; 3. 27-Devon Borden; 4. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 5. 44-Dylan Norris; 6. 38-Cory Haas; 7. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 9. 19m-Landon Myers; 10. 35-Zach Hampton
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 90-Jordan Givler; 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 59-Jim Siegel; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 7. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 9. 8-Billy Dietrich
Consy (10 laps): 1. 99m-Kyle Moody; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 75-Tyler Ross; 5. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 8. 19m-Landon Myers; 9. 23-Todd Zinn; 10. 35-Zach Hampton (DNF); 11. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 2-Kody Hartlaub ($1,100); 2. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 3. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 4. 35-Steve Owings; 5. 21-CJ Tracy; 6. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 7. 00R-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 8. 23-Justin Foster; 9. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 10. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 11. 00-Chris Frank; 12. 38-Brett Strickler; 13. 11H-Hayden Miller; 14. 5a-Zachary Allman; 15. 14K-Hannah Riser; 16. 5B-Brian Allman; 17. 7-Jayden Wolf; 18. 5-Travis Scott; 19. 69-Cameron Smith; 20. 4-Zane Rudisill (DNF); 21. 45R-Brett Rose (DNF); 22. 2D-Dylan Orwig (DNF); 23. 96-Billy Heltzel (DNF); 24. 25-Travis Leh (DNF)
Lap leaders: Rohrbaugh (1-16) & Hartlaub (17-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 2. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 3. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 4. 35-Steve Owings; 5. 33-Riley Emig; 6. 38-Brett Strickler; 7. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 8. 7-Jayden Wolf; 9. 5B-Brian Allman
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 21-CJ Tracy; 2. 00R-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 3. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 4. 5a-Zachary Allman; 5. 23-Justin Foster; 6. 45R-Brett Rose (DNF); 7. 99-Zachary Cool (DNF); 8. 89-Ashley Cappetta (DNF); 9. 00F-Chris Frank (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 69-Cameron Smith; 2. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 4-Zane Rudisill; 4. 14K-Hannah Riser; 5. 25-Travis Leh; 6. 96-Billy Heltzel (DNF); 7. 5-Travis Scott (DNF); 8. 11H-Hayden Miller (DNF); 9. 66a-Cody Fletcher (DNF)
Consy (2 laps): 1. 5-Travis Scott; 2. 7-Jayden Wolfe; 3. 00F-Chris Frank; 4. 11H-Hayden Miller; 5. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 6. 2D-Dylan Orwig (DNF); 7. 5B-Brian Allman (DNF); 8. 99-Zachary Cool (DNS); 9. 89-Ashley Cappetta (DNS)
