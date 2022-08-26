HEISER

Gettysburg quarterback Brady Heiser shakes off a Hershey defender for a touchdown during Friday’s Mid-Penn game at Warrior Stadium. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The Gettysburg Warriors celebrated their return to the Mid-Penn Conference with a 25-14 verdict over visiting Hershey on Friday night. The home team dominated in every phase of the game, yet Hershey found a way to keep things interesting.

The Warriors (1-0) outgained the Trojans 346-165 and limited them to three measly yards on 23 rushing attempts. They recovered two onside kicks, yet when Marcus Sweeney scored his second receiving touchdown on the first play of the final frame, the guests trailed 19-14. When Brady Heiser was intercepted by Hershey’s Angel Cabrera and returned the ball to the Warrior 12, the Trojans were poised to take the lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.