The Gettysburg Warriors celebrated their return to the Mid-Penn Conference with a 25-14 verdict over visiting Hershey on Friday night. The home team dominated in every phase of the game, yet Hershey found a way to keep things interesting.
The Warriors (1-0) outgained the Trojans 346-165 and limited them to three measly yards on 23 rushing attempts. They recovered two onside kicks, yet when Marcus Sweeney scored his second receiving touchdown on the first play of the final frame, the guests trailed 19-14. When Brady Heiser was intercepted by Hershey’s Angel Cabrera and returned the ball to the Warrior 12, the Trojans were poised to take the lead.
Two big sacks by Wyatt Heistand and a clinching drive on which Heiser notched his third scoring sneak of the contest kept the home team on top.
“It was nothing but adrenalin,” said Heistand of the Warriors’ pivotal stand. “The guys took on the other defenders so I could fly off the edge. We thrive in the face of adversity.”
Head coach Matt Heiser was pleased with the winning effort and entertained the squad with a cartwheel to punctuate the victory.
“Our team chemistry is good,” said the Warrior mentor. “Our line is getting glued together and we are making better connections. We have a good group. They have worked hard at conditioning and tonight we were able to capitalize (on Hershey’s mistakes).”
A splash play to open the night went south. Tanner Newman received the opening kickoff and steamed up field. A pair of cuts allowed him to break free at midfield on his way to the endzone. Alas, an illegal block by a trailing player negated the apparent score. Hershey (0-1) forced a punt to keep Gettysburg off the board.
Neither team could get much going offensively at the outset. The Warriors reached the red zone early in the second quarter but fumbled. Isaiah Danner recovered the oblong spheroid and the Trojans took quick advantage of the miscue. Quarterback Daniel Painter shrugged off a sack and hit Sweeney in stride near midfield. Sweeney outraced the secondary to complete the 83-yard catch and run.
After an exchange of punts, the Warriors started their final possession of the period at their own 47 with under three minutes in the frame. A pair of completions from Brady to Newman and hard runs inside by Jayden Johnson and Cody Furman set up Heiser’s 1-yard plunge with 16 seconds on the clock to knot the score at 7-7.
Gettysburg started the second half with a pooch kick that bounced backward and was recovered by Heistand at the Trojan 29. Heiser capped the short march with a two-yard scamper. The kick was blocked but the Warriors led, 13-7.
On its next possession Johnson broke free on a 32 yard sprint to daylight. The two-point pass attempt fell incomplete as Gettysburg stretched its advantage to 19-7.
“We worked hard to burn them out in the second half,” said Johnson. “We’re ready to keep it going.”
Sweeney wrestled away a 50-50 ball and dashed to nirvana to get Hershey within five points on the first play of the final quarter. Cabrera’s pick caused plenty of heartburn, but the Warriors were able to hang on.
“I’m very proud of our offensive line,” said Brady Heiser. “With all our losses (to graduation), no one expected them to be very good. They worked very hard in camp. They are just as good as last year’s group.”
Johnson had a breakout game with 147 yards on 28 totes.
Hershey hosts Waynesboro on Friday. New Oxford visits Gettysburg in a local rivalry.
“We will take our normal approach,” said Coach Heiser of the impending donnybrook. “We will concern ourselves with what we can control and block out the noise.”
H — Marcus Sweeney 83 pass from Daniel Painter (Ailey Dawson kick) 8:50
G — Brady Heiser 1 run (Jermaine Gondwe kick) 00:16
G — Heiser 2 run (kick blocked) 9:23
G — Jayden Johnson 32 run (pass failed) 3:48
H — Sweeney 42 pass from Painter (Dawson kick) 11:47
G — Heiser 2 run (run failed) 2:20
Rushing: H-Maurice Collins 8-11, Derek Guzman 3-4, Marcus Sweeney 1-4, Angel Cabrera 2-3, Daniel Painter 9-(-25); G-Jayden Johnson 28-147, Brady Heiser 13-40, Cody Furman 6-25, Preston Burnett 5-15, Tanner Newman 1-7, David Beamer 1-(-5).
Passing: H-Painter 12-15-162-0; G-Heiser 10-21-117-1.
Receiving: H-Sweeney 6-158, Guzman 1-10, Josh Wilson 1-9, Magill Zagiceta 2-6, Kaden Abeleda 1-4, Dayvon Williamson 1-(-5); G- Newman 4-33, Jakaree Anderson 2-24, Landon Keefer 1-19, Shayde Shultz 1-14, Jermaine Gondwe 1-14, Sean Higgins 1-13.
