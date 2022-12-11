Attending just one World Cup could possibly be considered the trip of a lifetime for many folks, but Mary Teeter isn’t many folks.
Since 2014, the Gettysburg native has attended the FIFA Men’s World Cup three times and the FIFA Women’s World Cup twice.
Teeter, a 2002 graduate of Gettysburg High School, has worked with the United States Soccer Federation for the past 10 years as part of the fundraising arm of the federation, working her way up to Vice President of Development.
“A lot of people know our men’s and women’s senior national teams,” Teeter said via phone. “But we have many other teams, in different age groups, that people don’t really know about. I oversee the fundraising for all of our teams and we’re a non-profit. We don’t receive any money from the government.”
Teeter arrived in Qatar on November 13, a week before the current men’s World Cup began and was there until December 4. She came home following the team’s loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16.
The US team had moved past the group stage by earning draws with Wales and England and defeating Iran.
“This is the first World Cup in the Middle East, so it’s an interesting experience for our fans that come here. It’s different than any other place that we’ve ever been to for this event,” she said. “Part of my role in hosting some of our guests is having excursions to other matches and I really enjoy that. We took a nighttime dhow boat cruise and we could see the beautiful Qatari sky. We rode out in land rovers into the desert and rode camels. We went sledding down the sand dunes and ate local cuisine for dinner. It was an amazing time.”
While she doesn’t interact with the players or coaches very often, Teeter is part of the group of individuals that take care of the needs of the families of the United States players and coaches.
“The goal is to make sure that everything goes smoothly, so that the team can just focus on what they’re here to do,” she said. “We make sure that the players’ families are taken care of, that they have a way to get to the game and have tickets for the game. We don’t want them calling their sons looking for help, when their sons should be focusing on the match that they have to play.”
Teeter began college at William & Mary, majoring in sports journalism. She worked three summers at the Gettysburg Times when she was home, but that wasn’t the path she chose when she graduated from college in 2006.
“I worked in public affairs in Washington D.C. and London, before joining the Peace Corps and working in the Ukraine,” she said. “From working in the Peace Corps, I knew that I wanted to keep working in nonprofits and to help people that are in need of it.”
Teeter was living in Chicago when she got an interview for the position she currently holds.
“A woman that I had met just once remembered and recommended me for the job,” she said. “We had zero dollars and zero donors when I got the job and now we’re a multi-million dollar operation.”
At the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada, Teeter took up painting the faces of children that were fans of the United States and then received an interesting request.
“I was asked to go to a VIP Suite and was escorted by security to get there. So that was a little strange,” she said. “When I got there, I found out that it was then-Vice President Joe Biden’s box and that his grandchildren wanted their faces painted, so of course I did that for them. I asked Vice President Biden if he wanted his face painted and he turned me down. But I got my photo taken with him by an official White House photographer and I happened to still be in the box when Carli Lloyd scored what ended up being the game-winning goal.”
World Cup site selections are announced eight years ahead of when they are played and even though the men’s team didn’t qualify for the 2018 tournament staged in Russia, there was still a FIFA Congress to attend for the United States Federation, as they were part of a tri-bid, including Canada and Mexico, to host the 2026 men’s event.
“I was part of the delegation that traveled to Russia in 2018 and was on the floor of the Congress when the decision was made to award it to us,” she said. “That was special to be a part of.”
The Federation works at all levels of soccer from local AYSO, all the way up to the national teams, to grow and develop the game. They’re constantly working to develop players, coaches and officials.
“Part of our job is to grow the sport of soccer in the United States,” she said. “They follow all of the guidelines that we set for them to develop their programs.”
While the Women’s National Team has captured four World Cups, including the past two, the men are still working to get past the quarterfinals in a field larger than 16. The men finished third in the inaugural 13-team event in 1930, but otherwise haven’t gotten to the semifinals, reaching the quarters just once, in 2002.
“Though we are disappointed the World Cup has come to an end for the U.S. Men’s National Team, we’re proud of the team’s performance. Advancing to the Round of 16 with essentially the youngest squad in the tournament is a tremendous accomplishment, and it shows exciting progress and promise for what’s ahead,” she said. “The next time this team steps on a World Cup field, it will be on home soil in America in 2026. The future is bright.”
She continued, “Now we look forward to 2023, where our U.S. Women’s National Team will work to defend its championship title during its own World Cup journey in Australia and New Zealand, starting in July.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.