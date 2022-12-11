TEETER

Gettysburg H.S. graduate Mary Teeter enjoys a match at the World Cup in Qatar. Teeter recently experienced her fifth World Cup while working with the United States Soccer Federation. (Submitted photograph)

 Submitted photograph

Attending just one World Cup could possibly be considered the trip of a lifetime for many folks, but Mary Teeter isn’t many folks.

Since 2014, the Gettysburg native has attended the FIFA Men’s World Cup three times and the FIFA Women’s World Cup twice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.