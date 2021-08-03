Shippensburg’s Todd Weldon is the reigning South Penn League MVP, and he showed exactly why on Tuesday night.
Called upon to pitch on short rest in the deciding Game 5 of the SPL semifinals against Littlestown, Weldon delivered a gem. The Stars’ do-it-all ace pitched a complete game shutout to lift the hosts to a 3-0 victory and a trip to the finals in just their second year in the league.
“When the team fights their way from a 2-0 deficit and gets you in a situation where you have an opportunity to win and move onto the next round you just do whatever you need to do to make sure that happens,” Weldon said after the game. “A few extra times on the peloton, making sure you take some Aleve. You just kind of do what you’ve got to do in order to show up and compete.”
After Weldon sat down the side in order in the first, the Stars gave him an early lead in the bottom half thanks to leadoff hitter Nick Zanic. Zanic laced a single to left to start the inning before stealing second base and advancing to third on an error. Jace Fetterman then knocked him in on a foul out to left field to put the hosts ahead 1-0.
From then on, both starters settled into what would become a pitchers’ duel.
The Dodgers went down in order yet again in the second inning, while Littlestown hurler Justin Gladhill allowed a leadoff double in the bottom half before retiring the side without any damage done.
The top of the third saw Blake DiPietro reach on an error and then Jacob Crawmer put two on with none down thanks to a walk. But DiPietro then got picked off at second and the Dodgers were unable to muster any additional offense as Weldon worked out of the jam.
Gladhill then followed with a 1-2-3 inning to send it to the fourth at 1-0.
Trent Copenhaver ensured the leadoff runner reached again in the top of the fourth thanks to a single to right, but Weldon buckled down yet again to fend off the visitors. He induced a Nick Rampone groundout for the first out before striking out Sam Wertz and Joe Murren to retire the side.
Despite a pair of walks in the bottom half, Gladhill continued to keep his team in it as he kept the score just 1-0 after four.
The problem, however, was that Weldon continued to get stronger as he struck out three surrounding a two-out single in the fifth to maintain the shutout.
“I did,” he answered when asked if he grew into the game as it progressed. “Definitely felt better as I came along there. I think sometimes that’s how it works when you’re on short rest. It takes a little bit longer to kind of work your way into feeling decent and I started feeling decent about halfway through.”
The already uphill battle became steeper for Littlestown in the bottom of the fifth. An error by Rampone in centerfield put a runner on to start the frame, who then moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. After a strikeout and line out for the first two outs, Fetterman then made it first and second as he was hit by a Gladhill pitch. Then Weldon helped himself, taking an 0-1 pitch to left to drive in one and make the score 2-0.
Gladhill compounded the issues with a wild pick-off attempt to score Fetterman to make it 3-0 before ending the inning with a pop out.
“We’ve talked about that a couple different times throughout the course of the season,” Ship manager Josh Petty said of manufacturing runs. “When it came down to a close game, we were going to have to execute small-ball if we had to and these guys have done a nice job doing that.”
From then on, Weldon slammed the door shut on the Dodgers. The right-hander struck out one as part of a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth and then another as part of a 1-2-3 seventh to secure the shutout and send the Stars to the finals.
Shippensburg, the top seed in the playoffs, will take on second-seeded Hagerstown on Thursday to kick off the championship series. The Braves knocked off Cashtown, the four-time defending league champion, with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in their Game 5 on Tuesday.
Littlestown 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Shippensburg 100 020 x — 3 4 1
Justin Gladhill, Justin Keith (6); Todd Weldon. WP: Weldon. LP: Gladhill. SO-BB: L-Gladhill 5-3, Keith 3-0; S-Weldon 8-1. 2B: S-Christian Melendez.
