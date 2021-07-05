Biglerville returned to the friendly confines of Oakside Community Park on Monday evening for the first time in nearly a month.
Thing was, those confines were friendly only to visiting Waynesboro and not the hosts. Post 262 surrendered seven runs in the second inning and never made itself at home in a 17-2, five-inning loss in Franklin County American League action. Monday’s homecoming was not what Biglerville manager Neil Weigle envisioned after his team played eight straight road contests.
“It’s disappointing to play a game like this in front of a nice big crowd on your home field,” said Weigle. “We laid an egg. We were not as intense as last Wednesday when we played them. We were flat.”
Biglerville (4-6) dealt Waynesboro (10-2) a 5-1 setback in their last meeting behind the arm of Cody Valentine, but Post 15 earned several measures of redemption on Monday. The visitors exploded for seven scores in the second inning. No. 9 hitter Sam Moore sliced a two-run single to the corner in left to make it 3-0 before an out was recorded. Garrett Blount chased home a pair of teammates with a knock to right, and a batter later Josh Clapsaddle stepped in and tattooed a pitch well over the fence in left.
The hot start was just what Waynesboro was looking for as it attempts to hold off Greencastle for the regular-season title and accompanying Region 4 Tournament bid. Post 15 was a game up on Greencastle in the win column entering Monday, with two more contests slated for this week.
“We struggled to hit the ball against Biglerville last week, so we needed to get off to a good start,” said Waynesboro manager Danny McCleaf.
Staked to a seven-run cushion, Waynesboro ace Isaiah Reed shifted into cruise control on the mound. With a bit of a dip in his delivery, the righty fired three innings of no-hit ball, riding a solid heater and an off-speed pitch that darted toward the dirt. He fanned four during his short stint, which was by design.
“We hit the ball well so I was able to get him out of the game early,” said McCleaf. “If I need him Wednesday I can use him and if not I’ll have him for Friday.
“He’s our No. 1. He was able to get ahead early in the counts. I told him to go after them and keep your pitch count down. If we get runs I’ll get you out early.”
Biglerville dented the scoreboard in the third without the benefit of a hit. Cameron Macinyak worked a one-out walk, and following a strikeout, advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch. Cam Hartzell’s grounder to short was misplayed, putting runners at the corners. Hartzell later attempted to steal second and the catcher’s throw squirted into the outfield, giving Post 262 its first run.
Waynesboro didn’t respond kindly in the ensuing frame as it hung a five-spot to make it 12-1. Aaron King swatted an RBI single, and following a pair of walks, Bryce Shaffer hit a liner to center for two more scores. Fred Guarino copied Shaffer with a two-run knock before Biglerville turned a 5-4-3 double play to escape further damage.
The visitors hammered out five more runs in the fifth, with King picking up another RBI on a two-bagger, Clapsaddle plating a run and Guarino clubbing a ground-rule double.
Post 262 made a little noise in the home half of the final frame when Austin Black was hit by a pitch and Kolton Trimmer drew a free pass. Following a punchout, Hartzell legged out an infield single to pack the sacks for slugger Logan Brewer. The lefty obliterated an offering from reliever Ryan McCleaf, driving it to the deepest part of the park. The ball caromed off the fence in center as Black trotted home, but there was confusion on the basepaths behind him as both Trimmer and Hartzell ended up on third base as Brewer was pulling into second with a double.
Trimmer broke for the plate but Waynesboro easily executed a relay throw to nail him for the second out, and McCleaf closed up shop with a strikeout to end it.
Biglerville is right back on the road Tuesday and Wednesday with games at Ft. Loudon and St. Thomas, before finishing out the season against Ft. Loudon on Friday back at Oakside.
All told, Post 262 will have played only five games all season on its home field, an oddity that has contributed to an unusual summer.
“We have (players from) two different schools (Biglerville and Fairfield) and haven’t had a chance to practice,” said Weigle. “With work schedules and vacations we haven’t had our regular lineup for more than two games in a row, and we’re short on players for Tuesday. That’s summer ball.”
Waynesboro 070 55 — 17 13 2
Biglerville 001 01 — 2 3 3
Isaiah Reed, Ryan McCleaf (4). Nolan Miller, Austin Black (2), Kolton Trimmer (5). WP: Reed. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Reed 4-1, McCleaf 1-1, Miller 0-1, Black 2-3, Trimmer 1-0. 2B: W-Fred Guarino, Callin Kauffman, Aaron King; B-Logan Brewer. HR: W-Josh Clapsaddle
