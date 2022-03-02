Littlestown came into Wednesday’s District 3 Class 4A third-place game against Trinity already locked into the state tournament.
That fact turned out to be fortunate for the Thunderbolts, who struggled against the speed and athleticism of the Shamrocks and suffered a comprehensive 83-62 defeat.
“We just talked about how the story’s not over yet,” Littlestown head coach John Forster said of the lengthy conversation he had with his group after the game. “You see guys hanging their heads. They want to win these kinds of games, but we talk about it being a long season and it is a long season. It’s a four-chapter story in my eyes. We had the regular season, counties, districts and now we’ve got states. So that’s unwritten, now let’s go write it.”
Each team set a frenetic pace out of the gates, but cold shooting and a slew of turnovers kept the scoring to a reasonable level and Trinity (18-6) took a 14-11 lead into the second quarter.
That’s when things began to get dicey for the Bolts (19-7). After Zyan Herr tied the game at 18 with 5:30 to play in the half, the Shamrocks took over, scoring 22 points in the last 5:30, including 12 by Talik Wall, who scored 26 in the contest, to take a 40-32 lead into the intermission.
That momentum continued out of the break as well. The Littlestown offense, which has been led largely by Herr, Chris Meakin and Jake Bosley all season, struggled to create open looks, while Wall stayed hot as the hosts outscored the Bolts 21-12 to take a commanding 61-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We’ve just got to be focused for 32 minutes,” Forster said of being on the wrong end of big runs. “The last two games we’ve had a couple mental lapses here and there. I thought in the Berks Catholic game we had a tough second and third quarter, but we responded very well. I didn’t think we responded very well tonight. Tonight was one of those games where we’ll watch the film, probably throw it away, and move on.”
Try as they might, the Thunderbolts were unable to chip away at the lead and ended up on the wrong side of the 83-62 scoreline. The loss means they’ll head to next Tuesday’s opening round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament and face the champion out of District 4, which will be either Lewisburg or Athens.
“Tomorrow we’ll probably get back, watch a little bit of film, get some shots up. Friday we’ll have a normal practice. Saturday we’ll be in the gym having our normal practice and Monday we’ll get ready to go,” Forster said of his team’s path forward.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Trinity 83, Littlestown 62
Littlestown 11 21 12 18 — 62
Trinity 14 26 21 22 — 83
Littlestown (62): Braden Clabaugh 1 0-0 3, Kyle Thayer 0 0-2 0, Jake Bosley 6 9-12 21, Cole Riley 2 0-0 6, Chris Meakin 8 1-4 17, Zyan Herr 5 3-4 15. Non-scorers: Thomas, Unger. Totals: 22 13-22 62.
Trinity (83): Skurcenski 4 4-4 16, Wall 11 3-4 26, Gabbidon 8 3-4 19, Schlager 4 0-0 8, Weland 4 2-2 10, Balaban 1 0-0 2, Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 12-14 83.
3-pointers: L-Herr 2, Riley 2, Claybaugh; T-Skurcenski 4, Wall)
