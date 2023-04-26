SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic 1, Fairfield 0
Olivia Kale hustled home on an error in the home half of the sixth inning to give the Squirettes a 1-0 win over the Knights in a pitcher’s duel on Wednesday.
Kale walked to begin the sixth and moved up on a sacrifice by Tegan Funkhouser. She later scored when a ball hit by Carolina Arigo was misplayed.
Arigo had the lone hit of the day for the Squirettes (10-4), who have won seven of their last eight games.
Amy Anderson pitched a five-hit shutout for the winners, striking out seven without issuing a walk.
The Knights (9-3) were unable to break through against Anderson, spoiling a gem by their ace, Ellie Snyder. Snyder stacked up 12 strikeouts against three walks, limiting the powerful Squirette lineup to Arigo’s single.
Fairfield 000 000 0 – 0 5 1
Delone Catholic 000 001 x – 1 1 1
WP: Amy Anderson. LP: Ellie Snyder. SO-BB: Snyder 12-3, Anderson 7-0. 2B: F-Natalie Hess
Littlestown 10, West York 0
Hannah Barthel delivered three hits, including a home run, in a five-inning rout by the Bolts on Wednesday. Barthel was 3-for-3 with three RBI and a pair of runs scored for Littlestown, which improved to 14-0.
Emma Peart singled three times and plated a pair of runners, and Chelsey Stonesifer had two RBI. Stonesifer muzzled the Bulldogs from the pitching circle where she struck out a dozen batters while allowing just one hit.
West York 000 00 – 0 1 3
Littlestown 014 23 – 10 7 0
WP: Chelsey Stonesifer. LP: Tapias. SO-BB: Tapias 5-3, Stonesifer 12-0. HR: L-Hannah Barthel
Biglerville 29, Hanover 12
Olivia Miller belted a grand slam for the Canners, who crossed the plate 21 times in the first two innings of Wednesday’s contest. Miller was 3-for-3 with six RBI and four runs scored to pace a 12-hit attack.
Kierney Weigle, Paige Slaybaugh, Cassidy Roberts and Leah Strawsburg all doubled for Biglerville (6-8), which drew 17 walks. Roberts piled up five RBI and Slaybaugh drove in four.
For Hanover (1-14), Cassidy Conover tagged a grand slam and Hannah Church doubled, driving in three runs on the day.
Biglerville (10)(11)8 – 29 12 0
Hanover 1 6 5 – 12 7 0
Makennah Miller, Sydney McCleaf (3). Bryonna Hatfield. WP: Miller. LP: Hatfield. SO-BB: Miller 1-5, McCleaf 1-0, Hatfield 1-17. 2B: B-Olivia Miller, Kierney Weigle, Paige Slaybaugh, Cassidy Roberts, Leah Strawsburg; H-Hannah Church. HR: B-Olivia Miller; H-Cassidy Conover
Carlisle 6, Gettysburg 4
The Warriors outhit the Thundering Herd but came up on the short end of a 6-4 decision in Mid-Penn play on Wednesday.
Kate Keller was 3-for-4 at the top of the lineup for Gettysburg (1-11). Keller doubled and tripled, scoring twice. Aubry Forsythe went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Samantha Carbaugh lined a pair of singles.
Gettysburg 002 020 0 – 4 9 3
Carlisle 201 300 x – 6 8 0
Samantha Carbaugh, Megan Musselman (4). Kline. WP: Kline. LP: Carbaugh. SO-BB: Carbaugh 1-2, Musselman 3-2, Kline 5-0. 2B: G-Aubry Forsythe, Kate Keller. 3B: G-Keller; C-Coldren, Barnhart
BASEBALL
Biglerville 8, Hanover 0
Austin Black shut down the Hawk hitters while the Canners stacked up a dozen hits in an 8-0 upset on Wednesday. Black’s five-hit shutout featured three strikeouts in a 99-pitch effort.
Black also delivered a pair of hits at the plate as the Canners (6-8) scored multiple runs in three different innings.
Tavian McAuliffe provided a spark with a 3-for-4 performance that included a triple. Aiden Hoffman and Noah Trimmer finished with two hits and two RBI each, with Hoffman belting a two-bagger. Kolton Trimmer tripled and knocked in two runs as well.
For Hanover (10-4), Chase Roberts was 3-for-3 with a double
Biglerville 002 302 1 – 8 12 1
Hanover 000 000 0 – 0 5 4
Austin Black. Bamford, Hansford (4), Dell (6). WP: Black. LP: Bamford. SO-BB: Black 3-4, Bamford 2-3, Hansford 1-0, Dell 0-0. 2B: B-Kolton Trimmer, Aiden Hoffman; H-Roberts. 3B: B-Tavian McAuliffe
New Oxford 10,
York Suburban 6
The Colonials did all of their damage in the fourth and fifth innings when they pushed 10 runs across the plate to beat the visiting Trojans.
Kristian Wolfe went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored for the Ox (8-8). Kolton Haifley hammered a pair of hits and drove in a run as well.
Ethan Diehl picked up his fifth pitching win of the season after scattering six hits while fanning five in a six-inning stint.
York Suburban 020 010 3 – 6 11 3
New Oxford 000 640 x – 10 10 1
Hare, Andricos (5), Gerner (5). Ethan Diehl, Kristian Wolfe (7). WP: Diehl. LP: Hare. SO-BB: Hare 2-4, Andricos 1-4, Gerner 1-1, Diehl 5-4, Wolfe 0-0. 2B: YS-Pridgen, Beschler, Gentzyel. 3B: NO-Wolfe
Carlisle 4, Gettysburg 3
The Thundering Herd plated a run in the top of the fifth and then posted three scoreless frames to upend the Warriors on Wednesday.
Carlisle (5-6) and Gettysburg (7-6) matched each other on the scoreboard through four frames before the visitors broke on top to stay. Warrior starter Tegan Kuhns took the loss despite not allowing an earned run in his five-inning stint. Kuhns struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.
Offensively, Braden Manning was 2-for-4 and Bryce Rudisill doubled. Manning, Hunter Gillin and AJ Bullock had RBI.
Carlisle 101 110 0 – 4 6 2
Gettysburg 101 100 0 – 3 7 2
Pfahl, Shank (6). Tegan Kuhns, Zach Williams (6). WP: Pfahl. LP: Kuhns. SO-BB: Pfahl 4-3, Shank 1-1, Kuhns 11-0, Williams 2-0. 2B: G-Bryce Rudisill. 3B: C-Schwartz
West York 4, Littlestown 1
The Bolts saw their three-game winning streak halted by the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
West York took a 3-0 lead through two innings and Littlestown (6-7) was unable to pull even. Ryan Jones went 2-for-3 and Colby Hahn struck out seven in a complete-game effort for the Bolts.
West York 210 001 0 – 4 6 2
Littlestown 000 010 0 – 1 6 0
WP: Rupp. LP: Colby Hahn. SO-BB: Rupp 5-0, Hahn 7-3. 2B: WY-Harris, Plappert
Central York 5,
South Western 4
The Panthers pushed a run across the plate in the top of the eighth inning to turn back the Mustangs on Wednesday.
South Western (5-6) saw leadoff hitter Landen Eyster put together a 3-for-4 day at the dish, with Cade Baumgardner and Jacob Berzonski tallying two hits apiece.
Central York 300 100 01 – 5 8 3
South Western 010 003 00 – 4 8 1
Hall, Barger (6). Ayden McMillon, Brandon Rummel (1), Brendan Coulson (5), Amanjeet Turka (7). WP: Barger. LP: Turka. SO-BB: Hall 2-2, Barger 2-2, McMillon 0-0, Rummel 2-0, Coulson 2-0, Turka 1-1
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, Dover 0
The Colonials made it four straight wins by blanking the Eagles 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 in Tuesday’s clash.
Jackson Wolfe downed a team-high nine kills, Dawson Angleberger had seven and Noah Haines and Austin Schuchart finished with six apiece. Haines paced the defense with 10 digs and Evan Strausbaugh followed with seven.
Strausbaugh also had 15 assists and Haines added 11 for the Ox (6-5).
