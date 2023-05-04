When Biglerville and Hanover met two weeks ago with the YAIAA-2 title on the line, the Canners eeked out a victory to deny the Nighthawks back-to-back division titles and earned their first crown since 2012.
The Nighthawks flipped the script in the rematch in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals, downing the homestanding Canners, 3-2, on Thursday afternoon in Biglerville.
“The guys cheered when I told them that we were getting Biglerville,” Hanover head coach Denny Garman said. “Biglerville is a very good team and our first match with them was extremely close. Our guys wanted another crack at them.”
Biglerville (12-1) won the first meeting due to No. 1 doubles duo Troy Schneider and Owen Torres winning a tie-breaker in the third set, but this time they faced a different pairing from Hanover.
Due to an illness earlier this week, Garman had to shake up his lineup for the YAIAA doubles’ tournament and paired Nolan Chronister and Jared Solorzano, and they had a successful showing in that event.
“They were paired together for the first time during the county tournament and made a run all the way to the semis,” Garman said. “So I decided to keep them together.”
Chronister and Solorzano rewarded their coach’s faith by posting a dominating 6-2, 6-0 win, which ended up swinging the match in the visitors’ favor as the remaining matchups went the same way as they did in the regular season.
The Canners took the No. 2 doubles match when Juan Zarate and Cohen Compton took down Aidan Chen and Ricardo Martinez 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).
Over in singles, Biglerville’s Guillaume Schmitz continued to steamroll his opponent as he blew past Charlie Zitto for the third time this season, beating him 6-0, 6-0.
Schmitz ran his season record to 17-0 and has yet to drop a single set.
Hanover’s Brian Corona earned a point for his side when he defeated Sean Sneed 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Then at No. 3 singles, Cullen Nakielny got past Caleol Palmer-McGraw 6-3, 6-1.
“I really didn’t know what to expect from Cullen today,” Garman said. “He’s been sick all week and today was the first day that he’s been able to keep food down.”
Hanover (12-2) advances to the semifinals where it will travel to Conrad Weiser for a 4 p.m. match on Monday. The Scouts got past Trinity, 4-1, in the quarterfinals. A win for the Nighthawks would mean a ticket to the state tournament; a loss would mean they would have to win the third place match to gain entry.
The loss ends the team portion of the season for the Canners.
“I’m proud of the year that we’ve had. I didn’t expect us to be this good when we started offseason workouts in November,” Biglerville head coach Matt Hartman said. “We went undefeated in the regular season, won a division title and get to hang a banner in the gym. Couldn’t be prouder of the guys.”
While his team is finished, Schmitz continues on into the postseason in both singles and doubles.
He captured the YAIAA singles’ crown last Saturday and paired with Sneed to finish second in the YAIAA doubles’ tournament earlier this week.
The district singles’ tournament begins today at Hershey Raquet Club at noon, and the top three finishers will earn a trip to the state tournament.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to play at districts,” Schmitz said. “I hope to win the first matches and then have two chances to make states.”
Hartman is excited and eager to see how Schmitz will handle a step up in competition.
“I had Guillaume watch the 3A final at counties to show him the type of guys he’ll be facing in districts,” Hartman said. “I think that he has a level that we haven’t seen yet from him because he hasn’t needed to go there, and I’m excited to see it.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Singles: 1. Guillaume Schmitz (B) d. Charlie Zitto 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brian Corona (H) d. Sean Sneed 6-4, 6-3; 3. Cullen Nakielny (H) d. Caleol Palmer-McGraw 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Jared Solorzano (H) d. Troy Schneider/Owen Torres 6-2, 6-0; 2. Juan Zarate/Cohen Compton (B) d. Aidan Chen/Ricardo Martinez 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).
District 3 Boys’ Tennis
Team Championships
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Lancaster Country Day 3, Kutztown 0
Pequea Valley 3, Wyomissing 2
Conrad Weiser 4, Trinity 1
Hanover 3, Biglerville 2
Monday, 5/8 — Semifinals, 4
5. Pequea Valley (13-1) at 1. Lancaster Country Day (15-0)
7. Hanover (12-2) at 3. Conrad Weiser (17-0)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Cedar Crest 4, Wilson 0
Manheim Twp. 5, South Western 0
Dallastown 4, Lampeter-Strasburg 0
Cumberland Valley 3, Hershey 2
Monday, 5/8 — Semifinals, 4
5. Manheim Twp. (12-2) at 1. Cedar Crest (14-0)
3. Dallastown (15-2) at 2. Cumberland Valley (16-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.