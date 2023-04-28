Passionate.
It’s a word that Fairfield athletic director Andy Kuhn used multiple times to describe former Knights’ girls’ basketball head coach Andrew Ditty after, Ditty was relieved of his duties following four years of piloting the program.
Ditty, who posted a 25-60 overall record, led the Knights to a District 3 tournament appearance for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Their nine wins this year were their most since posting a 21-9 campaign in 2005-06.
Despite the relative success, the school’s administration decided to open the position up last month.
“They wanted to take the program in a different direction and they thought we could’ve been better with our X’s and O’s,” Kuhn said. “I have nothing but good things to say about Coach Ditty. He was excellent with the kids.”
Kuhn continued, “It was tough to break the news to him that we were moving on. He’s a good friend of mine and he’ll continue to be a good friend of mine.”
Ditty was not entirely in the dark, though he wasn’t expecting the move.
“I have good intuition and I caught wind of something toward the end of March, so I started preparing myself,” he said via phone. “The decision was surprising to say the least.”
He continued, “I spoke to the AD (Kuhn) and was told that they wanted to go in a different direction. So I’ll believe them until I have a reason not to.”
Ditty took the job under unusual circumstances as he was appointed the head coach in November 2019, just as practice for the 2019-20 campaign was getting under way. He was put in that position because the previous head coach, Phomma Phanhty, had waited until a month prior to announce his resignation.
“When I was walking through the hallways, I was handing out applications for the team, just trying to get girls to come out and fill the roster,” Ditty said. “We were able to put together a team and compete.”
While he was never able to guide his team to the top of the standings, what Ditty did manage to do was bring an enthusiasm and a positive outlook for the program that had been missing for years prior to his arrival.
“He was our top fundraiser amongst all of our coaches here and he really advocated for the kids,” Kuhn said. “He definitely puts the students first and that’s our motto here at Fairfield.”
Kuhn continued, “Andrew is passionate about everything that I’ve ever seen him do. He throws all of himself into everything.”
Asked how he broke the news to the team, Ditty responded, “I waited until the job was posted at a school board meeting and then I met with the team. I told them what had happened then. I told them that we’d accomplished a lot but that next season there would be new leadership and that I did not resign.”
Ditty is married with two young children, and while he didn’t close the door on coaching again, he also didn’t say that he was definitely going to be back leading a program.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever coach again,” he said. “My faith and my family are the most important things in my life. So it would have to suit the timeline of that for me to coach again.”
While surprised by the outcome, Ditty did not express bitterness towards anyone for the change.
“What I want to be clear about is that I appreciate the opportunity that I was given to be the head coach here for four years,” he said. “We won more games than the program had won recently. We fielded jayvee teams in each of the last three years when schools much bigger than us didn’t. I’m really proud of those things.”
He continued, “Getting back to the district playoffs was a mission accomplished for us. It was at the top of our list of goals for the season and it meant the world to me for us to get there.”
The 22-23 Knights went 4-3 over their last seven games to earn their postseason berth and once there, gave Class 2A No. 2 seed Millersburg a battle deep into the fourth quarter before falling, 44-30, in the district semifinals.
That team had no seniors on it and was led by YAIAA-3 selection Breana Valentine, who averaged a Times Area-best 15.7 points per game while also collecting 10 rebounds and swiping six steals per game.
Valentine will be a senior next season, while the team will also return a quartet of juniors in Cadence Holmberg, Hannah Myers, Karina Miller and Maddy Fulgham, along with sophomore Olivia Sanders.
“We’re looking for someone that’s going to be passionate about working with the girls,” Kuhn said. “Our entire team is back next season, so we expect to have a competitive team. We’ve got a chance to win a district title. So we want to get the ball rolling quickly with offseason activities to prepare for next season.”
Ditty added, “We raised the bar and the standard here and I want them to succeed. I want whoever comes in as the next head coach to do even better than we were able to do. I want nothing but the best for the program.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.