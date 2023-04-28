DITTY
Buy Now

Andrew Ditty talks to his players during a timeout in a game from the 2021-22 season. After leading Fairfield to the District 3 playoffs for the first time in 13 years, Ditty will be replaced as Knights’ head coach. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Passionate.

It’s a word that Fairfield athletic director Andy Kuhn used multiple times to describe former Knights’ girls’ basketball head coach Andrew Ditty after, Ditty was relieved of his duties following four years of piloting the program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.