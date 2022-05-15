Hanover 6, New Oxford 3
New Oxford 2, Hanover 0
The Raiders and Twins split a twinbill on Sunday in South Penn League action.
Hanover took the opener as Bob Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and Clint Roche collected a pair of RBI. Logan Strasbaugh went the route on the hill for Hanover, scattering six hits for the win.
Nick Schreiber doubled and homered for New Oxford, which saw Dan Shafer and Aaron Dupler post two base knocks each.
Schreiber did damage from the mound in Game 2 where he tossed five innings of three-hit ball. Travis Kuykendall’s two-run home run in the fifth proved to be the game-winner.
Pat Brady singled twice for the Raiders.
New Oxford 100 110 0 — 3 6 4
Hanover 221 010 x — 6 4 0
Grob, Arnold (6). Strasbaugh. WP: Strasbaugh. LP: Grob. SO-BB: Grob 1-3, Arnold 0-0, Strasbaugh 1-1. 2B: NO-Shafer, Schreiber; H-Taylor. HR: NO-Schreiber
New Oxford 000 02 — 2 3 1
Hanover 000 00 — 0 3 0
Schreiber. Keffer, Brady (3), Taylor (5). WP: Schreiber. LP: Taylor. SO-BB: Schreiber 5-2, Keffer 2-0, Brady 1-0, Taylor 1-2. 2B: NO-Schreiber. HR: NO-Kuykendall
Mason Dixon 2, Littlestown 0
Littlestown 1, Mason Dixon 0
The Dodgers and Rebels locked horns in a pair of low-scoring games on Sunday, splitting their doubleheader.
Caleb Ludwig and Erich Kelch had RBI in the opener, where Calvin Benevento was the tough-luck loser. The veteran Dodger scattered eight hits over six innings.
Trent Copenhaver went six strong innings for Littlestown in the nightcap, limiting the hosts to only three hits. Justin Keith pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Littlestown 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Mason Dixon 020 000 x — 2 9 0
Benevento. McCreary, Morris (7). WP: McCreary. LP: Benevento. SO-BB: Benevento 1-1, McCreary 5-4, Morris 2-0. 2B: MD-Kelch, Ludwig
Littlestown 010 000 0 — 1 3 0
Mason Dixon 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Copenhaver, Keith (7). Davis, Hayes (5), Staggers (7). WP: Copenhaver. LP: Davis. SO-BB: Copenhaver 3-4, Davis 3-1, Hayes 1-1, Staggers 0-0. 2B: L-Copenhaver, Turner
Hagerstown 10, Brushtown 0
Hagerstown 4, Brushtown 3
Three Braves combined on a five-inning no-hitter to highlight a sweep of the Bulldogs.
Mikey Hawbaker, Josh Derocher and Ryan Berry held Brushtown without a hit from the mound, while Andrew Mathias went 2-for-3 with three RBI at the dish.
Alex Meckley came up big for the Bulldogs in the second game, smacking a three-run homer in the first inning. Meckley also racked up six strikeouts over six innings before the game was halted.
Joey Schwartz and Peyton Mason had two RBI each for the Braves.
Brushtown 000 00 — 0 0 1
Hagerstown 424 0x — 10 11 0
Unger, Jo. Sherdel (3). Hawbaker, Derocher (4), Berry (5). WP: Hawbaker. LP: Unger. SO-BB: Unger 3-3, Sherdel 1-1, Hawbaker 6-0, Derocher 3-1, Berry 0-0. 2B: H-Kalagher, Lewis, Mathias, Phillips
Brushtown 300 — 3 3 1
Hagerstown 103 — 4 4 2
WP: Clark. LP: Meckley. SO-BB: Meckley 6-1, Clark 6-1. 2B: H-Schwartz. 3B: H-Mason. HR: B-Meckley
SATURDAY
Cashtown 10, North Carroll 0
Austin Kunkel was in mid-season form on Saturday when he fired a five-inning no-hitter for the Pirates.
Of the 15 Panther outs, 10 came via strikeouts by Kunkel, who issed only one free pass.
Ethan Ketterman and Chris Schachle provided power at the plate with three RBI apiece, as Schachle went 3-for-4 with a double. Dylan Ed also nailed a two-bagger in the win.
Cashtown 171 10 — 10 7 0
North Carroll 000 00 — 0 0 2
Kunkel. Naill, Bodmer (2), Bass (4). WP: Kunkel. LP: Naill. SO-BB: Kunkel 10-1, Naill 0-4, Bodmer 4-3, Bass 0-0. 2B: C-Ed, Schachle
