GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Northern 54,
Bermudian Springs 39
Cassidy Sadler dropped 16 of her game-high 22 points in the first half of Tuesday’s non-league victory over Bermudian.
Sadler canned three 3-pointers in the opening two quarters helping the Polar Bears assumed a 32-21 lead.
Bermudian (1-2) was led by Tori Bross with 13 points, followed by Amelia Peters and Lucy Peters with eight points apiece.
Northern 12 20 8 14 — 54
Bermudian 11 10 6 12 — 39
Northern (54): Sadler 5 9-12 22, Place 2 2-4 6, Ewer 1 0-0 2, Lehman 3 0-2 8, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Ondecko 2 0-0 5, Freese 3 3-4 9. Totals: 17 14-22 54
Bermudian Springs (39): Ella Benzel 1 1-2 3, Hannah Metzger 2 1-2 6, Lily Carlson 0 1-4 1, Amelia Peters 2 3-4 8, Lucy Peters 3 2-4 8, Tori Bross 4 4-4 13. Non-scorers: Roomsburg, Devita. Totals: 12 12-20 39
3-pointers: N-Sadler 3, Lehman 2, Ondecko; BS-Metzger, A. Peters, Bross
Boiling Springs 38,
Littlestown 15
The Bubblers limited the Bolts to just 15 points in Tuesday’s non-league matchup. No further information was provided.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Carlisle 61, Gettysburg 44
Jeremy Snyder pumped in 22 points as the Thundering Herd took care of the visiting Warriors in Mid-Penn play on Tuesday evening.
Brody Wagner netted 15 points and Ian McLean added a dozen for the Warriors, who slipped to 1-2 on the season.
Gettysburg 15 14 10 5 — 44
Carlisle 15 17 20 9 — 61
Gettysburg (44): Jonathan Darnell 2 0-0 4, Tegan Kuhns 2 0-0 4, Brody Wagner 6 3-4 15, Carson Kuhns 0 2-2 2, Ian McLean 5 1-2 12, Josh Herr 3 1-2 7. Non-scorers: Warren, Higgins, Harnish, Burton. Totals: 18 7-10 44
Carlisle (61): Snyder 9 3-3 22, P. Smith 5 2-3 13, J. Smith 6 0-0 13, Ream 0 0-2 0, Christopher 2 0-0 6, Pham 1 0-0 3, Griffie 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 5-8 61
3-pointers: G-McLean; C-Snyder, P. Smith, J. Smith, Pham. JV: Carlisle 45, Gettysburg 33
Northern 39,
Bermudian Springs 33
The Polar Bears outscored the Eagles 19-8 in the second half of their non-conference win on Tuesday. Gavin Moyer tossed in 15 points to pace the winners.
For the Eagles (0-3), Dylan Hubbard netted 11 points and Tyson Carpenter added 10.
Bermudian 13 12 2 6 — 33
Northern 12 8 9 10 — 39
Bermudian Springs (33): Tyson Carpenter 4 1-2 10, Ethan Young 2 0-0 5, Dylan Hubbard 5 0-0 11, Jack Gautsch 0 1-2 1, Lane Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Austin Reinert 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Kline. Totals: 13 4-6 33
Northern (39): Kendall 1 0-0 2, Wagner 5 2-5 13, Moyer 4 6-9 15, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Bream 2 2-2 6, Yinger 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 10-18 39
3-pointers: BS-Carpenter, Young, D. Hubbard; N-Wagner, Moyer, Anderson
Waynesboro 66,
New Oxford 46
Four players combined for 64 of the Indians’ 66 points in their road win over the Colonials on Tuesday.
The Ox (1-2) was paced by Idriz Ahmetovic, who continued his hot start by pouring in 17 points. Brody Holmes added nine points for the hosts.
Waynesboro 12 19 17 18 - 66
New Oxford 4 14 17 11 - 46
Waynesboro (66): Young 4 0-0 11, Smith 0 2-2 2, Shaffer 9 0-1 18, Shaull 6 3-4 15, Bean 10 0-2 20. Totals: 29 5-9 66
New Oxford (46): Idriz Ahmetovic 5 3-4 17, Nick Calvo-Perez 1 0-0 2, Joey Fuhrman 1 0-0 2, Jake Lawrence 1 2-2 4, Brennan Holmes 2 0-0 4, Jett Moore 0 1-2 1, Ryan Carver 1 2-2 4, Brody Holmes 4 1-2 9, Holden Crabbs 2 0-2 4. Non-scorers: Mummert. Totals: 17 9-14 46
3-pointers: W-Young 3; NO-Ahmetovic 3
SWIMMING
Boiling Springs boys 101, Gettysburg 75
Boiling Springs girls 106, Gettysburg 76
The Bubblers swept past the Warriors in Mid-Penn competition on Monday, scoring wins in 15 of 24 events.
Gettysburg senior Zach Turner had a strong outing, winning the 50 freestyle (22.52) and 100 backstroke (1:02.31) in addition to joining teammates Finn Clarke, Alex Koufos and Sam Nelson to capture the 400 freestyle relay in 3:41.96.
Nelson was also first in the 500 freestyle (5:25.87) and Zach Tipton won the 200 IM by nearly three seconds.
London Mitchell scored 168.15 to win the 1-meter diving event as well.
For the Warrior girls, Morgan Bishop swam a 2:30.71 to win the 200 IM and Addy Dunlop prevailed by less than a second in claiming the 100 freestyle. Hannah Green came on down the stretch to capture the 500 freestyle, clocking in at 6:24.06.
Sophomore Maya Brainard was second in the 50 free, losing by one-hundreth of a second to Bubbler Maggie Brenner.
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Boiling Springs 1:45.67; 200 free: 1. Mowe (BS) 1:47.17, 2. Sam Nelson (G) 1:52.20, 3. Finn Clarke (G) 2:05.96; 200 IM: 1. Zach Tipton (G) 2:11.77; 50 free: 1. Zach Turner (G) 22.52; 1-meter diving: 1. London Mitchell (G) 168.15; 100 fly: 1. Heyman (BS) 1:01.85; 100 free: 1. Williamson (BS) 54.46, 2. Alex Koufos (G) 54.65, 3. Clarke (G) 55.32; 500 free: 1. Nelson (G) 5:25.87; 200 free relay: 1. Boiling Springs 1:33.80; 100 back: 1. Turner (G) 1:02.31, 3. Koufos (G) 1:08.27; 100 breast: 1. Mowe (BS) 1:01.89, 2. Tipton (G) 1:04.47; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clarke, Koufos, Nelson, Turner) 3:41.96
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Boiling Springs 2:06.78; 200 free: 1. Strine (BS) 2:03.53, 3. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:19.70; 200 IM: 1. Morgan Bishop (G) 2:30.71; 50 free: 1. Brenner (BS) 27.05, 2. Maya Brainard (G) 27.06, 3. Addy Dunlop (G) 28.04; 1-meter diving: 1. Graham (BS) 154.35, 2. Madeline North-Shelleman (G) 115.85; 100 fly: 1. Strine (BS) 1:06.57, 2. Bishop (G) 1:11.24, 3. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 1:20.23; 100 free: 1. Dunlop (G) 1:02.11; 500 free: 1. Hannah Green (G) 6:24.06; 200 free relay: 1. Boiling Springs 1:50.21; 100 back: 1. Brenner (BS) 1:07.61, 3. Julia Canadas Salan (G) 1:12.49; 100 breast: 1. McCann (BS) 1:18.31; 400 free relay: 1. Boiling Springs 4:05.67
