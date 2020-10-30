Maybe they should play next Friday and make it the best of three.
The Biglerville Canners and Hanover Nighthawks locked horns for the second consecutive week. After a one-point loss seven days ago, first-year coach Brett Smyers’ bunch rebounded with a convincing 24-0 shellacking at Musselman Stadium in Friday night’s rematch. The hosts put three rushers over the century mark with a battering ground attack that churned out 18 first downs and 391 rushing yards. Meanwhile, a stingy Canner defense led by ball-hawking Logan Brewer limited talented sophomore quarterback Chase Roberts to 42 passing yards and just four first downs. Hanover (2-5) ran the football 11 times for minus-three yards.
“He was awesome,” said Smyers of Brewer, who spent half the night in the Hawks’ backfield and racked up an assortment of sacks, hurries and tackles for loss. “That was a great performance. We had an excellent week of preparation. Our defense came to play and showed what we are capable of. I’m glad we could get another game – props to Hanover for playing.”
The quirky contest came about when both teams’ opponents qualified for the District 3 playoffs. Instead of Bermudian Springs and Delone Catholic respectively, the Canners and Hawks got it on again.
“It was great for the seniors on both sides,” said Hanover head coach Will Rider. “Having an extra game was big for them.”
Biglerville (2-5) set the tone on the opening drive. Jesse Scott’s return to its 48-yard line put the hosts in position for a 12-play, 52-yard foray – all on the ground – that ran 6:25 off the clock and culminated in Josh Fulton’s 3-yard burst off the right side. A high snap doomed the extra point but the Black and Gold led, 6-0.
After forcing a punt, Apple Town launched a 61-yard incursion spanning the opening periods that Fulton cashed in – this time from eight yards out. Brewer terrorized Roberts on Hanover’s next series to force another punt. The Canners turned a short field into gold when Sam Hurda barreled in from four yards out to make it 18-0 before the half.
“The weather didn’t help,” said Rider. “Biglerville is aggressive. Hats off to them – we got banged up. They had a good game plan and caught us off guard. They made some nice adjustments (from last week). We tried to get back into it but it was too little, too late.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Kalen Sharrah skirted right end on an 8-yard touchdown scamper to complete the scoring. Brewer snuffed out any Nighthawks’ hopes when he sacked Roberts and sniffed out a screen pass for an eight yard loss to cement the whitewashing.
Fulton (14-161), Sam Hurda (17-114) and Sharrah (18-108) each rushed for more than 100 yards and combined for all four Canner touchdowns.
“I don’t think I have ever seen that,” said Smyers of his three-headed monster. “All three are talented in their own special way.”
The Canners out-gained the guests in total yards, 415 to 39.
“We fixed our mistakes,” said Smyers. “We played a cleaner game and were more disciplined. That was the difference.”
Hanover 0 0 0 0 – 0
Biglerville 6 12 0 6 – 24
First quarter
B – Josh Fulton 3 run (kick blocked) 5:35
Second quarter
B – Fulton 8 run (run failed) 5:57
B – Sam Hurda (run failed) 2:11
Fourth quarter
B – Kalen Sharrah (run failed)
Team Statistics
H B
First downs 4 18
Rushing 11- (13) 56-391
Passing 8-21-0 2-4-0
Passing yards 42 24
Total yards 39 415
Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-1
Penalties-yds 1-5 4-30
Punting 8-33.1 3-37
Individual Statistics
Rushing: H – Miguel Melendez 6-11, Mitchell Brown 1-4, Chase Roberts 11-(-3); B – Josh Fulton 14-161, Sam Hurda 17-114, Kalen Sharrah 18-108, Zach Showers 5-7, Colby Fulton 1-2, Jesse Scott 1-(-1).
Passing: H – Roberts 8-21-42-0; B – Showers 2-4-24-0.
Receiving: H – Brown 3-21, Mason Smith 3-17, Nathan Chronister 1-12, Melendez 1-(-8); B – Hurda 1-15, Logan Brewer 1-9.
