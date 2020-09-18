Driving on his way to work on Friday morning, Fairfield head coach Jason Thurston decided that he was going to call a trick play on the Knights’ first offensive snap of their season opening game against Biglerville.
The Knights executed a wide receiver reverse pass from Andrew Koons to Nathan Roberts for a 35-yard gain that springboarded them to an opening drive touchdown on their way to a 20-14 victory over the visiting Canners in YAIAA-3 action Friday night at Robert E. Finefrock Field.
Fairfield’s defense forced a three-and-out on Biglerville’s first possession and took over at its own 12 following Logan Brewer’s 51-yard punt.
In addition to the big gainer through the air from Koons to Roberts, the opening foray for Fairfield featured a 14-yard run by Peyton Stadler and another 14-yard dash by Jake Myers before Connor Joy put the finishing touches on the 7-play, 88-yard drive with a 19-yard scoring run on a jet sweep around the left end at the 5:57 mark of the opening frame.
Nathan Mickley’s conversion made it 7-0.
“We came out really strong and started really well tonight,” Thurston said. “That trick play really set the tone for us on our first drive.”
Meanwhile, Biglerville sputtered on offense throughout almost the entire opening half and trailed 14-0 with 3:18 to play until intermission after Myers connected with Koons for a 20-yard scoring toss.
The score was set up after Koons intercepted a pass attempt from Zach Showers when he jumped an out route.
Biglerville (0-1, 0-1) finally got its offense in gear on the ensuing possession with Josh Fulton keying the drive with a 33-yard rumble down to the Knight 10 with a minute and a half to go in the half.
It took Biglerville four more plays, but Kalen Sharrah punched it in from three yards out on fourth down, and Fulton tacked on a two-point conversion run to make it 14-8 with six ticks left in the second quarter.
Late in the third quarter, Fairfield added another touchdown following a turnover that gave them a short field. A fumbled handoff was fallen on by Johnathan Anders to give the Knights possession at the Biglerville 7.
Stadler carried it to the 2, then Myers kept it on a quarterback sneak to paydirt and the lead advanced to 20-8 with 3:58 to play in the quarter.
The Canners answered with a quality drive that ended with a 19-yard scoring pass on 4th-and-11 from Showers to Ben Wicker with 10:15 to play in the game. Showers’ toss was just a little high for a Fairfield defensive back and it tipped off his fingers into Wicker’s waiting hands.
A key moment came with three minutes left and the Knights lining up to punt deep in their own territory. A short punt followed and would’ve had Biglerville in prime position to go in for the go-ahead score, but the Canners were whistled for roughing the kicker.
That was one of 13 penalties that Biglerville was flagged for in the contest and those added up to 108 yards.
“Obviously we were rusty and with this being our first live action,” Biglerville head coach Brett Smyers said after his first game as the Canners’ new leader. “We expected some mistakes, because that always happens in the first game of the season. But this was just too many.”
The penalty allowed Fairfield to bleed two more minutes off the clock and the Canners finally took over at their own 43 with 56 seconds left and one timeout.
Smyers eschewed calling pass plays, instead handing the ball to Sharrah and hoping the track sprinter could break a big one.
Sharrah did manage a couple of nice runs, gaining 12 and 23 yards, before being tackled as time expired at the Fairfield 20.
“Kalen is our home run hitter,” Smyers said. “He’s our fastest guy and we wanted to get him the ball and see what he could do.”
Thurston expected passes, but admitted he was nervous on the final play.
“I’ll admit, it was a little scary on that last play,” Thurston said. “He made a nice run and I thought he had a gap, but our guys closed it off and got him on the ground.”
Stadler led the Knights’ offense with 76 yards rushing on 15 carries, while Sharrah (12 carries, 66 yards) and Fulton (14 carries, 64 yards) paced Biglerville.
“We beat ourselves a lot tonight and made a lot of mistakes later in the game,” Thurston said. “But we did what we needed to do to get the win.”
Tom Sixeas
Biglerville 0 8 0 6 — 14
Fairfield 7 7 6 0 — 20
First Quarter
F-Connor Joy 19 run (Nathan Mickley kick) 5:57
Second Quarter
F-Andrew Koons 20 pass from Jake Myers (Mickley kick) 3:18
B-Kalen Sharrah 3 run (Josh Fulton run) 0:06
Third Quarter
F-Myers 2 run (run failed) 3:58
Fourth Quarter
B-Ben Wicker 19 pass from Zach Showers (pass failed) 10:15
Team Statistics
B F
First Downs 9 10
Rushing 41-188 27-139
Passing 4-10-1 4-10-0
Passing yards 51 74
Total yards 239 213
Fumbles-lost 5-1 2-1
Punts 4-35.8 5-27.2
Penalties 13-108 7-63
Individual Statistics
Rushing: B-Sharrah 12-66, Fulton 14-64, Sam Hurda 11-37, Jesse Scott 1-19, Showers 3-2; F-Peyton Stadler 15-76, Joy 3-52, Myers 5-17, Tyler Wivell 1-1, Cody Valentine 3-(-7).
Passing: B-Showers 4-10-51-1; F-Myers 3-9-39-0, Koons 1-1-35-0.
Receiving: B-Wicker 2-35, Colby Fulton 2-16; F-Nathan Roberts 2-35, Koons 1-20, Joy 1-19.
