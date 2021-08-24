After shuffling the deck yet again, Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser still has a few aces.
Heiser, in his 10th season at the Warrior helm, looks to improve on his club’s most recent performance. Many programs might be satisfied with last year’s 4-2 mark. Not so for Gettysburg, which annually seeks to win its division and qualify for the district playoffs. Neither objective was reached in 2020. Nonetheless, valuable lessons were learned during a season that almost never was due to COVID-19.
“We felt like an accordion,” said Heiser of surviving the pandemic. “One day we were tight — and concerned whether we would even get to play. The next day we were loose and happy to be back on the gridiron. It was a big mental challenge. We had to be aware of our surroundings — with masks, social distancing and temperature checks. Even getting a drink of water was a major production. Plus we had remote and hybrid learning. It’s refreshing to have that in our back pocket — for the most part.”
Heiser would like to win a YAIAA-2 title one more time before returning to the Mid-Penn Conference next fall.
“The boys are striving to re-focus on our usual goals after getting through last year — we all did the best we could,” he said. “We’re trying to make things as normal as possible.”
Anyone in the know about the gridiron game understands the importance of a stout offensive line. The Warriors return a pair of standouts to anchor the unit in Frankie Richardson (LT), a Coastal Carolina commit, and two-sport stud Trevor Gallagher (C), who also wrestles. The senior duo headlines a group that includes right tackle Dunn Kessell and guards Connor Kayhoe, Grant DeFoe and Caleb Lininger. Aden Baker, Jakaree Anderson and Landon Felix are the tight end candidates.
There has been a significant turnover at the skill positions, but that is true in every high school campaign. Senior Chris Boone takes over for Asher Baddick at quarterback. Boone is now more than a year removed from the tenure of four-year starter Zach Ketterman and should benefit from a reduction in expectations. The Warriors love to pound the rock, but Boone will have to throw it around a bit, too. Heiser knows the vertical threat is essential to a club with playoff aspirations.
“We’re getting better in the passing game each day,” said Heiser. “We’ll see how things go at our scrimmage (at Mechanicsburg).”
Cody Furman and Jeremiah Scott will share the fullback duties in the Warriors’ Multiple I attack. Landon McGee, Jaden Johnson and Daniel Spangler will get carries at tailback.
Wings include Justino Neikirk, Tanner Newman and Wyatt Hiestand, all of whom garnered big-game seasoning a year ago. Andrew Gastley is the most experienced wide receiver in a group that includes Chris Wagner and Tyler Siegman.
Jermain Gondwe is penciled in as the place kicker with Boone doubling as punter.
Gettysburg employs a 3-3 front on defense. Gallagher looks like the starter at the nose flanked by Richardson, Anderson, Kessell, Kayhoe and Ryan Benedict.
Scott, Spangler, McGee and Hiestand will vie for snaps at outside linebacker. Newman starts at free safety with Gastley and Neikirk at the corners.
Heiser, who has 43 players in uniform, figures the division is ripe for the taking.
“Kennard-Dale returns a lot of seniors — they’re strong,” said Heiser. “York Suburban lost its head coach but they still have plenty of talent (and defeated the Warriors last year). West York is improved, Susquehannock has the coaching of Steve Wiles and the Wing T and New Oxford continues to improve, especially throwing the football. There are threats throughout the league.”
The Warriors might be tempted to look ahead to the New Oxford game in Week 9. The Colonials prevailed, 5-0, in a defensive struggle last October as part of their undefeated regular season.
“We can’t be concerned about that,” cautioned Heiser. “We have too much work to do before then.”
Gettysburg opens at Northeastern on Friday, travels to Cedar Crest in Week 2 and hosts Waynesboro on Sept. 10 before starting league play at West York in Week 4.
“It’s been a hectic process with COVID issues and the school being under construction,” said Heiser. “The guys are ready to get after it and play some football.”
This will be Gettysburg’s final campaign in the York-Adams League before returning to the Mid-Penn Conference next fall.
