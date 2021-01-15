Deandre Thomas scored a game-high 18 points while Mezie Offurum and Damian Chong Que each tallied their first career double-double to lead Mount St. Mary’s past Merrimack, 63-52, at Knott Arena on Friday afternoon. The Mount swept the two-game Northeast Conference series to improve to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the NEC.
In his fourth game with the Mountaineers, Thomas, a junior transfer from Samford, hit 6-of-7 from the field and 5-of-6 from three-point range for his season-high 18-point effort. Offurum finished with 14 points and a career-best 13 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double while Chong Qui tallied 10 points and a career-high 10 assists for his first career double-double as well.
It is the first time that two Mountaineers have recorded a double-double in the same game since Donald Carey (11 points, 12 assists) and Jonah Antonio (23 points, 10 rebounds) achieved the feat in a win over York College on November 21, 2017. Chong Qui records the first points-assists double-double for the Mount since Junior Robinson had 20 points and 10 assists in a win at Saint Francis U on January 13, 2018.
The Mount took control of the game early, holding the Warriors (1-3, 1-3 NEC) without a point over the first 5:46 while taking an 8-0 lead. Merrimack was able to cut the deficit to 10-7 after a Mikey Watkins bucket, but the Mount answered with eight unanswered points for its first double-digit lead of the game at 18-7. Thomas scored the Mount’s final six points of the opening half, including a traditional three-point play with 30 seconds left, to put the Mount ahead, 34-19 at the break.
After Merrimack scored the opening basket of the second half, freshman Josh Reaves went on a personal 9-0 run for the Mountaineers to push the lead to 43-21 with 15:43 remaining. Reaves finished the game with 12 points, his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort.
Chong Qui connected on a traditional three-point play midway through the second half to give the Mount its biggest lead of the game, 51-26. Merrimack responded with a 19-to-3 over the next five minutes to make things interesting. Jordan McKoy’s 3-pointer capped the spurt to cut the Mount’s lead to 54-45. Leading 56-47, Thomas provided the final key basket of the game, a 3-pointer from the left corner on a feed from Chong Qui to push the lead back to double figures at 59-47 with 3:37 left. From there, the Mount cruised to the win.
The Mount shot 23-of-47 (.489) from the field while hitting 8-of-17 (.471) from three-point range. The Mount held Merrimack to 18-of-53 (.340) shooting overall. Over the two-game series, the Mount defense held the Warriors to 54.5 points per game and 34.9 percent shooting.
Mount St. Mary’s travels to Central Connecticut for a two-game series next week. Tip-off for the first game will be 7:00 p.m. on January 21, with the second game of the series to follow on Friday, January 22, at 4:00 p.m.
WOMEN FALL TO SACRED HEART: A 4-0 Northeast Conference start by Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball – which would have been their best in 21 years – was turned aside by Sacred Heart Friday. The Pioneers defended their home court and forged a split in the series with a 79-71 win at the Pitt Center.
Kendall Bresee earned her third double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The senior added a career-high four blocks to the stat tally. Fellow senior Rebecca Lee came within one point and one board of her own double-double. Kayla Agentowicz and Michaela Harrison reached double figures in scoring. Freshman Jessica Tomasetti had another fine showing with eight points – a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor.
Mount St. Mary’s (4-3, 3-1 NEC) had some success offensively, scoring 59 percent (23-for-39) from close range. But three-point shooting and foul shots proved elusive, and they struggled on defense, giving up 50 percent (28-for-56) to Sacred Heart (3-5, 3-3 NEC). The Pioneers also bested the Mountaineers in 3-pointers (40%, 6-of-15) and free throws (80%, 17-of-20).
The early moments of the game showed no indication that this would be the final score. Mount St. Mary’s started on a 10-2 run over the first five minutes, capped by a Bresse layup. But the second straight hot start failed to deter the Pioneers. Playing aggressive and with good looks from three, the hosts rallied to a 15-15 tie just minutes later. Two makes from Jayla Davis at the charity stripe in the final minute of the quarter gave the Pioneers a 20-19 advantage.
The lead kept climbing for Sacred Heart in the second period. They finished the first half shooting over 55 percent from the floor, while also benefiting from a 10-3 foul count. By halftime, Mount St. Mary’s found themselves in a 10 point hole.
Still determined, the Mountaineers rallied out of the gate. The foul totals evened out somewhat, and the visitors stayed level with the Pioneers to remain in the game. Down 12 with five minutes left in the third, Tomasetti and Bresee combined on a 6-0 run to halve the deficit. Closing in on the fourth quarter, Aryna Taylor hit a clutch triple and Harrison followed with a layup and suddenly the contest flipped into a one possession game.
A comeback looked promising when Harrison drained a trey with 8:45 left to knot the score at 59. The Mount had overcome its largest deficit of the season, rallying from 12 points behind. But opportunities to take the lead did not materialize, and Carly Stroemel found pay dirt for the Pioneers with a layup 50 seconds later. That bucket gave Sacred Heart the lead for good, as the Mount was held without a field goal for the final 3:47.
Next up for Mount St. Mary’s is a Tuesday showdown with first-place Saint Francis U. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at DeGol Arena.
