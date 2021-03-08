Whether or not this past weekend was what would you could consider a success for the Penn State wrestling program is hard to say.
The Nittany Lions did crown two individual championships and score 124 points en route to a second-place finish behind NCAA tournament favorite Iowa. But there were certainly points left on the board.
Penn State has won eight of the last 10 national championships, including the last four consecutively, so it’s fair to say expectations are fairly high within the program. Though coach Cael Sanderson has made no bones about it, his focus is primarily on the national tournament. In fact, the Nittany Lions have won only six conference titles over the last decade and two in the last four years.
This year’s team, particularly, is one that many feel has room for growth. Penn State lists six freshman, two true and four redshirts, among its 10 starters and has just one wrestler in the lineup with senior eligibility in 141-pounder Nick Lee. Lee, meanwhile, has already said he’ll take advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility waiver and return next season.
While junior Roman Bravo-Young and sophomore Aaron Brooks both claimed championships, in addition to a runner-up finish from Lee, it was Penn State’s youth which was particularly on display.
Erie Cathedral Prep product Carter Starocci was named the tournament’s most outstanding freshman, finishing second in a deep 174-pound bracket and falling only to Iowa’s Michael Kemerer, a redshirt senior, in Sunday afternoon’s finals.
After returning just over two weeks ago from knee surgery, redshirt freshman heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet was up and down on the way to a fourth-place finish. Kerkvliet showed flashes of why many feel he’s a future champion in the making, overwhelming opponents with his length and quickness. But his lack of tactical nous, match fitness and ability on bottom saw him struggle in losses to Michigan’s Mason Parris and Iowa’s Anthony Cassioppi.
On the other end of the spectrum, true freshman Robert Howard bounced back from a first-round loss to wrestle back for fifth after entering a deep bracket seeded eleventh. Fellow true freshman Beau Bartlett, who bumped a weight just a month ago to get in the lineup at 149 pounds, was not as fortunate. Bartlett dropped a pair of close matches to Minnesota’s Michael Blockhus and Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas to miss out on an automatic NCAA tournament qualifying spot.
The last two freshmen, both redshirts, were Joe Lee, the younger brother of Nick, at 165 pounds and Michael Beard at 197. Lee showed the inconsistency that has plagued him throughout the year, dropping his first match to Maryland’s Jonathan Spadafora, whom he’d dominated before pinning in a dual meet just two weeks ago. While he’d wrestle back for eighth to grab a spot in St. Louis in two weeks, he was unable to hit the highs that he’d shown in the regular season.
Beard, meanwhile, came seconds away from dethroning eventual champion and top-ranked Myles Amine of Michigan. The Malvern Prep product led 6-4 late in the match, but gave up a tying reversal before falling 8-6 in sudden victory. He’d win his next two matches on the back side before dropping two in a row, eventually finishing sixth and claiming the final automatic qualifying spot.
With the recent immediate success of freshman such as Brooks, Bravo-Young, Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf and others, it’s easy to expect the same from everyone in the Nittany Lions’ room. While some may yet reach those heights, a peculiar, COVID-shortened season has made doing so as difficult ever. Whether or not the young pups can bounce back in St. Louis is yet to be seen, but even if they should not, the future still appears quite bright the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex.
