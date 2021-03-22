The high-flying, physical offense of the second-seeded Maryland Terrapins proved too much for the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team. The Mount’s NCAA Tournament run came to an end with a 98-45 result at the Alamodome on Monday afternoon. Three players paced the Mount with eight points each in the game.
Mount St. Mary’s, seeded 15th, hung tough with the Terrapins in the first quarter, which included notching the first bucket of the game – a layup from Rebecca Lee. Maryland was able to quickly turn the tables for a 10-4 lead, but the Mount twice cut the deficit to one. A 5-0 run with a Bridget Birkhead three made to 10-9 and a Harrison triple cut it to 13-12.
After an Aryna Taylor trey put the game at 18-15 Terps, Maryland went on an 8-0 run and earned a double digit lead at period’s end. The second quarter was seized by the Terrapins, who outscored the Mountaineers 25-4. From there, the Terrapins were able to cruise to the victory.
Michaela Harrison, Taylor and Birkhead each scored eight points for the Mount in the game while Lee finished with seven points and seven boards while Kendall Bresee was held to five points and six rebounds in the game. The Mountaineers were 15-of-61 (.246) from the field, including 8-of-36 (.222) from three-point range.
Maryland had five players score in double figures in the win, led by Ashley Owusu’s 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Diamond Miller added 19 while Chloe Bibby had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Maryland shot 52.3 percent in the game while holding a 49-to-31 edge on the boards.
The result concludes the Mount’s season with a record of 17-7
