BOYS’ SOCCER
Oley Valley 5, Littlestown 2
The Littlestown boys’ soccer team ended a record-setting season with a first-round loss in the District 3-2A tournament.
The Bolts’ 11 wins, a program high, were good enough to land them the 10th and final spot in the bracket and a trip to seventh-seeded Oley Valley.
Oley opened the scoring wit a goal from Anthony Witt in the 16th minutes from Anthony Witt and doubled the lead just a minute later thanks to Danny Turchi.
Josh Blose then put Littlestown on the board in the 33rd minutes with his record-extended 53rd career goal on an assist from Trevor Morningstar.
The second half saw Chase Reifsnyder push the Oley lead to 3-1 just a minute in, before Blose responded again on a ball from Harry Morosz to cut it to 3-2 with 28 minutes left to play.
With Littlestown pushing for a late equalizer, the Lynx’ scored twice in the final five minutes to close out the 5-3 win.
Donegal 1, Gettysburg 0 (2OT)
In a continuation of a District 3-3A first round game that was postponed for weather on Monday night, the 11th-seeded Warriors pushed the sixth-seeded Indians to the brink before ultimately falling in double overtime.
Warwick 2, New Oxford 0
The 13th-seeded Colonials fell on the road to fourth-seeded Warwick in a District 3-4A opening round matchup. The Warriors scored once each in the first and second halves in the victory.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Conestoga 5, New Oxford 0
The Colonials’ dropped their opening match in the PIAA 3A team tournament to the top seed out of District 1, Conestoga. This was the first trip to the state tournament in program history for New Oxford. The doubles’ team of Anya Rosenbach and Allison Horick will continue its season Nov. 5 in Hershey at the state doubles’ tournament.
