York Catholic officially held up its end of the bargain in its volleyball rivalry with Delone Catholic.
Behind the thundering strikes of Hope Leavy-Gaskins, the Irish put an end to the Squirettes’ postseason hopes with a 3-1 victory in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals on Saturday. The victory reversed a four-year trend in which Delone delivered the knockout blows.
But is it a changing of the guard? Not so fast, says Delone Catholic coach Jason Leppo.
“Heck no,” he said, a sly smile crossing his face. “It’s a rivalry. It always has been. They got their win. We’ve had a pretty solid decade. I’m not going to base this on one year. It’s 2020 — a lot of crazy stuff has happened.”
Before the match, the Squirette coach said it would take a monumental effort to upend the Irish. They displayed their potential in the opening 25-21 victory before dropping three straight decisions, 25-11, 25-15, 25-19. The Irish will head to Trinity at 7 p.m. Tuesday to face the Shamrocks in the District 3 final.
“We know York Catholic is fantastic. It’s a great program and they’ve worked really hard to get to this point,” Leppo said. “But we’re not going to say it’s their turn now. We don’t play turns. We want to be a little greedy, a little selfish when it comes to who’s on top of this whole thing.”
The Irish (13-0) returned a strong core in the 2020 season, and with 3-1 and 3-0 victories in the regular season had already shifted the needle in their favor against a Delone team that returned no starters.
Doing it in the playoffs was another matter, though. York Catholic coach Phil Autrey spoke with pride regarding the slow growth of his program. It’s long been a frustration of the friendly rival coaches that only one of the perennially state-ranked teams could represent the district in the state playoffs.
“It’s really nice to be able to continue on this season,” Autrey said. “Being around for eight years now, it’s probably a bigger deal for me. The girls already have their sights set on Tuesday. I’m really proud they’re thinking about bigger goals.”
An opening game with 12 ties and seven lead changes served as a great reminder of how great the Catholic clash has become.
Trailing 20-19, Delone’s Olivia Snyder set Maggie Hughes for a cross-court blast that knotted the game for the last time. An ace by Audrey Sell put the Squirettes (10-3) on top and a Meredith Wilson block on a middle ball set the tone for the rest of the game. Kassidy McDannell delivered an ace, and she scored the game-winner on a bump over an Irish defense that overcommitted toward the net.
“That was a big accomplishment. We pushed and pushed,” said Delone libero Shalee Clabaugh, who finished with a team-high 13 digs. “We knew what we were capable of, we just fell a little short.”
Tension built in the gym as the Squirettes celebrated the victory. A clean Holly Neiderer slam and an ace by Snyder gave them a 2-0 lead and the illusion that they might just be good enough for the upset.
But the mental engagement necessary to pull out the first victory against a superior opponent eventually ran dry. With Drew Kile at the service line, the Irish took advantage of errors and opened their attack for a 10-2 lead from which the Squirettes never recovered. Kile served up three aces in the match, and the Irish cruised, despite Leavy-Gaskins’ match-low four kills in the game.
Leppo urged his team to calm down, but it wasn’t enough to save them in the third game. With Luisa Stout serving, York Catholic built an insurmountable 12-1 lead.
“You get that excitement and then you get that mental fatigue, and you can’t sustain in all three sets, especially when you get off to a slow start,” Leppo said. “This is a really junior heavy lineup, with some seniors that have been trapped behind all-state kids for the last three years. To find a way to fight back and compete is a great sign for their futures. It just wasn’t quite enough tonight.”
The Squirettes showed their mettle in the fourth contest, staying within two points in the race to 10. Adeline Phillips scored three shots over the middle for the Irish as they began to pull away.
Working off the smooth sets of Lindsey Beck, who finished with 30 assists, Leavy-Gaskins only got stronger as the match wore on. She fired cross-court heaters off the stretched-out hands and chests of the Squirettes, only when they managed to get in the way. She finished with 24 kills and 43-percent scoring accuracy, topping Delone’s Neiderer, who led with 12 and 32 percent comparatively.
Leppo said the Irish outside hitter belonged among the echelon of former Delone greats Brooke Lawyer, Maddie Clabaugh, Maddy Comly and Cambria Wierman.
“The best way to prepare for it is just to hope you’re in the right place at the right time,” said McDanell.
In the same year the Squirettes celebrated Leppo’s 200th career win, the team failed to make the finals for the first time since 2011.
“Knowing that COVID didn’t take away our season and that we still had a chance to become (ranked) eighth in the state is just amazing,” said Clabaugh. “Everybody still poured their heart and soul into this and made the best of it.”
