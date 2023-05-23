Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse head coach Charlotte Cunningham had the unenviable task of replacing the legendary Carol Cantele who retired from her post after 30 years on the job at the end of last season.
Cantele’s list of accomplishments is otherworldly as she led the Bullets to a 446-115 mark with three national titles, five additional appearances in the national semifinals, 11 Centennial Conference tournament crowns and 14 regular season conference titles.
The shoes to fill were enormous, but Cunningham had one big thing going for her when she got the job: She had already been an assistant under Cantele for the previous four seasons, and that made the transition much easier.
“The thing that Carol taught me the most is that great leaders empower others around them and that’s what she did with me,” Cunningham said. “I’ve tried to do the same with my staff and with our four captains. We’re blessed to have four girls who are great leaders as our captains.”
Cunningham continued, “Carol created a coaching staff that was responsible for creating a lot of what we do. Whether it’s gameplanning or running practice. So it wasn’t really much of an adjustment for me when I got the head coaching job.”
The Bullets have had a supremely successful 2023 campaign and find themselves back in the national semifinals where they will face William Smith College (21-0) on Friday at 3 p.m. at Roanoke University in Salem, VA. The other half of the Final Four is fellow Centennial Conference program Franklin & Marshall College (18-4) facing off against defending national champion Middlebury College (21-0).
The title game is set for Sunday at noon.
“It’s exciting to be facing a new team that we haven’t played this season,” Cunningham said of meeting William Smith. “They’re a great team, obviously, but we like being the underdog, because we don’t usually get to be in that position.”
Gettysburg (19-4) began the year 2-3, losing to Messiah, Washington & Lee and Salisbury in its opening five contests of the season before righting the ship with a 19-9 victory over York on March 15.
That win over the Spartans ignited a 13-game winning streak that included a 9-0 run through the regular season in conference play before it was finally halted by F&M in the conference tournament title game on May 7.
“We schedule the very best teams that we can find, because we want the challenges that brings,” Cunningham said. “It’s helped us to prepare for the postseason and it’s helped us to get where we are today.”
She added, “Our perseverance has been great this season. Our girls get motivated, not deflated, after a loss.”
The NCAA tournament journey began with a 15-6 victory at home over Christopher Newport on May 14, then the Bullets got another crack at Washington & Lee, which had knocked them off in overtime in the regular season.
On the road in Lexington, VA last weekend, the Orange & Blue got by the Generals, 11-8, then blew by York in the quarterfinals, 17-8.
“What I know about my team and how we played this past weekend has me feeling confident going forward. We’ve played tough teams to get here,” Cunningham said. “Getting back to where we were last year is important. We know what to expect from the field, the stadium to where the locker rooms are. Nothing will be new for us.”
The Bullets’ offense is led by five players who have posted at least 56 points with junior Jordan Basso leading the way 72 goals and 37 goals for 109 points. Junior Caroline Sullivan (33 g, 51 a), senior Katie Fullowan (56 g, 20 a), freshman Julia Daly (51 g, 12 a) and sophomore Emily Crane (45 g, 11 a) are the other top scorers.
Sullivan also leads the team in ground balls with 41, while senior Essie Pasternak has 36 and sophomore Lily Macatee has 33. Junior goalkeeper Gillian Cortese has 30 and also posts a 7.82 goals against average.
While Cantele is no longer in charge of the program, there are still reminders of her influence everywhere around it.
“Except for the freshmen, Carol coached all of these girls and we do most of the same things that we did when she was the coach,” Cunningham said. “Because we have an athletic team, we play a little bit faster and our offense and defense are a little different, but we’re mostly the same team.”
She continued, “I speak with Carol all the time and bounce ideas off of her. She gives me feedback, but she also gives me room to run the program. She’s our biggest fan now.”
