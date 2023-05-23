BULLETS
Buy Now

Gettysburg College’s Katie Fullowan (right) battles Franklin & Marshall’s Lane Lambeth for the ball during a game earlier this season. On Friday, the Bullets face William Smith in the NCAA Division III national semifinals in Salem, Va. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times).

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse head coach Charlotte Cunningham had the unenviable task of replacing the legendary Carol Cantele who retired from her post after 30 years on the job at the end of last season.

Cantele’s list of accomplishments is otherworldly as she led the Bullets to a 446-115 mark with three national titles, five additional appearances in the national semifinals, 11 Centennial Conference tournament crowns and 14 regular season conference titles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.