Littlestown wasn’t a very welcoming host as the Dodgers took down Winfield, 8-2, in the Nightmare’s first-ever game in the South Penn League Sunday afternoon at Littlestown’s Memorial Field.
Things didn’t improve for the newcomers in Game 2, as Littlestown rallied for an 8-5 win that completed a season-opening sweep.
Winfield is one of three new teams to join the league, following the dissolving of the Mid-Maryland Semi-Pro League. The other new franchises are the Frederick Flying Dogs and the Mason-Dixon Rebels.
“We were looking for a place to play after our league folded and we’re just happy to be able to continue to play,” Winfield manager Phil Vidi said. “Where we’re located, (Sykesville, Md) we’re going to have to travel a distance in any league that we join and we’re glad that we got voted into this league.”
Littlestown put two runs on the board in the bottom of the first of Game 1 as a pair of Nightmare miscues cost the visitors.
Jacob Crawmer reached on an error to score Travis Inch, then a dropped third strike allowed Alex Staton to get to first, while Sam Wertz scampered home from third.
The hosts tacked on three additional runs in the second with run-scoring singles supplied by Inch and Trent Copenhaver sandwiched around a bases-loaded free pass drawn by Crawmer.
“The game got a little bit away from us early,” Vidi said. “We had a few yips in the field that hurt us.”
Dodger hurler Justin Gladhill tossed four shutout innings to begin his outing before running into some issues in the fifth.
Mike Miller doubled to begin the inning and came around to score on Justus Miller’s single. A Jacob Hall two-bagger plated Justus Miller, but Gladhill fanned Broc Bowers to end the threat and his own night on the hill.
In earning the win, Gladhill worked five strong frames and allowed two runs and five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. He threw 78 pitches, 52 of them were strikes.
“I’m very pleased with how Justin pitched today, I thought he threw really well,” Littlestown player-manager Justin Keith said. “He did a nice job of throwing strikes and getting ahead in the count on most hitters.”
Littlestown added a three-spot in the bottom of the sixth as J.T. Widerman and Tom Herr each notched run-scoring singles and Keith brought in a run when he was hit-by-a-pitch with the bases loaded.
Winfield filled the sacks in the seventh with one out on a trio of free passes that saw Keith then enter to try to put out the fire.
He struck out both hitters that he faced to end it.
“It’s always nice to have a big lead, as it gives you some room to work with,” Keith said. “It was a good start to the season for us. I saw a lot of good things that I hope that we can build upon, but there are some things that still need work.
Littlestown put together a 10-hit attack, with Inch and Wertz leading the way with two knocks each.
After the 2020 season was pushed back to a June 21 start that saw an 18-game sprint of a regular season and a double elimination tournament to determine the postseason champion, the league plans for a 30-game regular season in 2021.
“Everybody was happy to be out here playing today,” Keith said. “After last season and then the weather (Saturday) night, it felt good to get out here.”
Sam Wertz went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Game 2. Trent Copenhaver singled three times in four trips to the plate as the Dodgers racked up 14 base knocks. Inch, Crawmer and Curtis Harman finished with two hits apiece.
Littlestown returns to action with a twinbill at Frederick on May 2 at 1 p.m., while the Nightmare begin their home schedule when they welcome Brushtown on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Game 1
Winfield 000 020 0 — 2 5 2
Littlestown 230 003 x — 8 10 0
Broc Bowers, Danny White (5) and Jonathan Lugo, Josh Flatley (6); Justin Gladhill, Connor Heninges (6), Justin Keith (7) and Curtis Harmon. SO-BB: Bowers 4-3, White 2-1; Gladhill 5-2, Heninges 1-3, Keith 2-0. W-Gladhill. L-Bowers. 2B: W-Jacob Hall, Mike Miller; L-Sam Wertz, Harmon.
Game 2
Winfield 000 104 0 — 5 5 2
Littlestown 000 125 x — 8 14 1
Tony Tiana, Jonathan Lugo (5). Tom Herr, Justin Keith (6), Trent Copenhaver (7). WP: Herr. LP: Tiani SO-BB: Tiani 1-0, Lugo 3-3, Herr 0-5, Keith 1-0, Copenhaver 2-0. 2B: L-Sam Wertz. 3B: Jonathan Lugo
